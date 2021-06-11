Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, June 10-11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, June 10-11

One can only hope…


(But seriously… these are very sweet, earnest people, and even they think it’s too soon for the UK to open up entirely.)

======

Perhaps that was the intention?:

Warning: extremely gruesome images in the links:

American expat in Singapore:

======

======

(h/t commentor Jim, Foolish Literalist)

NRO chief misses his NRO cruises. But NRO doesn’t want to be sued when a bunch of sweaty hacking GOP Death Cultists swap COVID variants on NRO’s (rented) boat:

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      23 new cases – 65.2% were people under 40, including 9 children between 0 and 19. Children under 10 had the most cases. 65.2% of the cases were also female.

      Deaths now at 1309.

      1.1% test positivity

      58.2% have had at least 1 shot
      52.4% are totally vaccinated

    2. 2.

      Cermet

      I give up on the anti-vaxxers; their stupidity is never going to change. While the new variant is an absolute disaster for the world, here it might serve a purpose – getting enough anti-vaxxers infected so we do reach herd immunity by this summer.

