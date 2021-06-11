One can only hope…

Does Covid mean the end of hugging strangers? https://t.co/X2yNeyIeGA — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 9, 2021



(But seriously… these are very sweet, earnest people, and even they think it’s too soon for the UK to open up entirely.)



The United States is now averaging 411 deaths per day from coronavirus, the lowest seven-day average since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 10, 2021

The media is fabricating a plot-twist narrative that scientists & the media thought a lab-leak was impossible & now they think it's possible. As Fauci tells WSJ: "That is an accusation that I have to tell you, is preposterous" https://t.co/DSAu7aICaI — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) June 10, 2021

Coronavirus herd immunity is within reach, but what happens if we fall short? Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Gypsyamber D'Souza explains how the U.S. can reach coronavirus herd immunity & what happens if that goal is missed https://t.co/qTrX117Zp4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 10, 2021

The partisan divide in States' success in mass vaccination across the US is truly startling. #COVID19 is an equal-opportunity infector, but unused #vaccines can't be equal-opportunity protectors.https://t.co/dzjxbQpBMY — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 10, 2021

======

WSJ: More people have died worldwide from Covid-19 this year than in all of 2020, according to official counts, highlighting how the global pandemic is far from over https://t.co/4THSkzBzQm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 11, 2021

“We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners” President Biden thanks his G7 partners “for stepping up to recognise our responsibility to meet the moment” to vaccinate the worldhttps://t.co/pLjPWO3HMV pic.twitter.com/s7F0hgPX7H — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 10, 2021

Coronavirus vaccines: Will half a billion jabs for poorer countries make a difference? https://t.co/5UzgXkT3wI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 10, 2021

"To get 70% of the planet's population inoculated by April, the IMF calculates, would cost just $50bn. The cumulative economic benefit by 2025, in terms of increased global output, would be $9trn, to say nothing of the many lives that would be saved." https://t.co/jiv48fkB8s — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) June 10, 2021

Perhaps that was the intention?:

Looks like tourism to the PRC won't be picking up anytime soon: https://t.co/mxKfViK9u2 — Rob Schmitz (@rob_schmitz) June 10, 2021

China welcomed Taiwanese to come and get vaccinated against COVID-19 and called on Taiwan to remove obstacles and allow its people to receive the ‘highly effective’ Chinese shots https://t.co/SRzoFciypj pic.twitter.com/RZ4XwaFbju — Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2021

India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours https://t.co/PHAYLypU2l pic.twitter.com/tvfI4jOZlO — Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2021

As India’s pandemic surge eases, a race begins to prepare for a possible next wave https://t.co/e35sIdUWbD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 10, 2021

Warning: extremely gruesome images in the links:

The sudden explosion in cases was initially blamed on the over use of steroids for Covid-19 – an effective but risky treatment that also suppresses the immune system However, Indian doctors are increasingly convinced the surge has been triggered by the country’s new variant pic.twitter.com/TWMmCRmlFy — Telegraph Global Health Security (@TelGlobalHealth) June 10, 2021

American expat in Singapore:

well anyway, this is good and let's speed up the vaccinations — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 10, 2021

Thailand books 20 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines https://t.co/u1DAtDn2mq pic.twitter.com/NuijSX7fDk — Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2021

Russia has confirmed 5,180,454 cases of coronavirus and 125,674 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia’s total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is around 475,000.https://t.co/b9Bq7hcQEV — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 11, 2021

And we know by now to multiply Russia’s official numbers by four. Also makes me wish we could get the American and Russian Covid denialists/anti-vaxxers together somewhere they wouldn’t threaten the rest of us. https://t.co/fi2YG9c91v — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) June 10, 2021

A majority of Europeans do not trust Russian coronavirus vaccines, according to a study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) cited by the RBC news website Thursday.https://t.co/2OyGPDoOTp — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 10, 2021

Germany is rolling out a digital European Union vaccination pass this week as the continent gears up for the summer travel season. The health minister say the CovPass will allow people to enter restaurants or other venues requiring proof of vaccination. https://t.co/Z0jnHkvzuK — The Associated Press (@AP) June 10, 2021

The highly infectious Delta variant, which was first identified in India, now makes up 91% of new coronavirus cases in the UK, per the British health minister. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 10, 2021

Italy's vaccination drive, coupled with warming weather and some general precautions, has been enough to spur a turnaround https://t.co/IsZ8fnmJgF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 6, 2021

Passengers on Mediterranean cruise test positive for covid-19 https://t.co/kEjj7STJmC — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 10, 2021

If you travelled out of Kampala, Forget coming back. Stay where you are, COVID-19 is deadly this time round.

The infection rate is so high in this second wave, the Ministry of health will always tell you.#StaySafe #StaySafeUG #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/vRaqdgGs8f — Campus Face Ug (@campus_faceug) June 11, 2021

Chile capital locks down despite mass Covid vaccination https://t.co/cTKztR54Wy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 11, 2021

======

Johnson & Johnson says an FDA review concluded that its vaccine remains safe and effective for up to 4 and a half months, extending its shelf life six weeks. The announcement comes after state officials warned that many unused doses would soon expire. https://t.co/PIDi3asKNV — The Associated Press (@AP) June 10, 2021

Warmer temperatures lessen SARSCoV2's spread, but control measures still needed https://t.co/zCqZ622c7K via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 10, 2021

Important reporting by @cooney_liz @statnews on long COVID in kids. Preventing long COVID is one of a whole range of reasons why I support vaccination of kids 12 and up here in the US. https://t.co/NPR8tpsrCn — Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) June 10, 2021

Current Covid vaccines generate neutralizing antibodies against the spike protein's receptor-binding domain. New UK study compared antibodies from people who had Covid in the 1st wave to people infected w/ variants & found lower variant neutralization https://t.co/vVRHZAcv2r — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 10, 2021

======

(h/t commentor Jim, Foolish Literalist)

Here's some footage of the #Bitcoin Conference. With an estimated 50,000+ visitors over 2-days, almost no one was seen wearing a mask. As of now, it's unknown exactly how many people were exposed. I'll be sure to post any further updates! pic.twitter.com/QeVj0tJYEZ — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) June 10, 2021

NRO chief misses his NRO cruises. But NRO doesn’t want to be sued when a bunch of sweaty hacking GOP Death Cultists swap COVID variants on NRO’s (rented) boat:

Vaccine passports are a bad idea sold badly, but in the unique setting of cruise ships – people cooped up together at length, hard to get sick people swiftly off the ship, history of shipboard outbreaks – the cruise lines should have the right to require proof of vaccination. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 9, 2021