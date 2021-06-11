Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Shocking, but not surprising

They are all Michael Cohen now.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Yes we did.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Consistently wrong since 2002

People are complicated. Love is not.

No one could have predicted…

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

What fresh hell is this?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Han shot first.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This blog will pay for itself.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Boebert May Be Beatable

Boebert May Be Beatable

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: 

As a Democrat with a little pocket money, choosing which races to fund is fraught with challenges. One of them is media full of unreasonable expectations about beating hateful assholes in uber-safe districts. Another is that beating a hateful asshole in a not-so-safe district is is a multi-year task, yet the primary winner on our side only has a couple of months to campaign after they win the primary. Still, after a little investigation and reading, I’m coming to believe that we could beat Lauren Boebert in 2022.

First, let’s look at the district. Geographically, it’s gigantic. It’s basically the Western Slope of Colorado plus Pueblo.

Now, let’s look at a county-by-county breakdown of the 2020 Presidential vote, which more-or-less tracks the vote in CO-3. Yes, I know that I often rail against the use of cloropleth maps but check out my sophisticated graphical notations.

The district itself has a PVI of R+6. The blue counties in the mountains are generally lightly populated ski towns and hippie enclaves. Besides Pueblo, population 112K, (green circle) the other city in the district is Grand Junction (pop 64K, orange circle) in solidly red Mesa county. Those western red counties go for Trump 60-70/40-30. One exception: Boebert is from Rifle, in far western Garfield County, which flipped red to blue in 2020. Boebert lost her home county, which is noted on the map by the “Ha Ha!”. So, the action that we care about is all in Pueblo.

Politico just published a long story from a Denver journalist who spent some quality time in Pueblo, and it isn’t good for Boebert. Politico has a vested interest in making wide-open races look tight, and true to form, this piece mostly quotes Democrats and Union officials. That said, there are a couple of things that I think are good signs:

  • The door to Bobert’s Pueblo office is often locked. (And she doesn’t return the head of the steelworkers union’s call, quelle surprise, but what other calls don’t her staffers return?) One of the best ways to beat someone like her is to convince her district that she’s a lazy glory hound.
  • Pueblo is home to one of three steel mills in the nation that make rail. Boebert does not support Biden’s infrastructure plan that would lead to more railroad construction.
  • Boebert only has one announced Republican challenger, who’s a political nobody. The worst thing that could happen is that a reasonable Republican beats her in a primary and then takes the district.
  • There are a lot of Democrats in the race, and they’re raising decent amounts of cash (collectively, they’ve raised just a little less than $500K, which is about what Boebert has raised.) Like the 2020 Presidential election, CO-3 in 2022 is an audition for who can field the most effective attacks on Boebert, so I’m happy to see a bunch of Democrats vying for that prize.

The final fact about Boebert that makes me think she’s beatable is how terribly she comes off when she isn’t tweeting.

Here she is, sitting in her restaurant questioning an intelligent, calm Biden Administration member (Acting Budget Director Shalanda Young) and her affect and demeanor is that of a dumb teenager trying to get the principal’s goat. For all her guns, she clearly lacks confidence and can’t think on her feet. If the Democratic Party were more like the Republican Party, we’d be up on Facebook and other social media with “Lauren Boebert is a fool who won’t get you any money” ads.

The bottom line here is that beating MTG in her R+28 district is a pipe dream. Hate her all you will, she just has to stay out of jail in order to win in 2022. Boebert is another story entirely. While there’s often talk about “X factors” or “October surprises” that don’t pan out, I think it’s likely that Boebert conspired in some way with some 1/6 perpetrators, and that’s another reason that I think she’s beatable.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • anonymous expat
  • germy
  • ian
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Joe Falco
  • MontyTheClipArtMongoose
  • Ohio Mom
  • Quicksand
  • smith
  • waspuppet
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      boebert is a moron. she’s a barely literate high school dropout with a ged. or, as chris rock posited it, a good enough diploma.

      lolo is just the consolation prize for rilmurica that never got sen. palin ( r – az ) — be it bristol or sarah.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Joe Falco

      Are there any locals there that are seeing any TV, radio, web, etc. ads that criticize Boebert and wherever her opposition hurts the local steel industry as mentioned above? I’m seeing TV ads in the Atlanta area funded by interest groups piling on the Coca-Cola CEO for belatedly criticizing the GA GOP’s voter suppression law. I mean, is there any reason why Dem-aligned interest groups can’t do the same to soften up Boebert and define her to voters early?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      waspuppet

      Pueblo is home to one of three steel mills in the nation that make rail. Boebert does not support Biden’s infrastructure plan that would lead to more railroad construction.

      I would bet a nontrivial amount of money that she doesn’t know that. She really, really doesn’t know anything.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I saw a piece last week from a CO outlet (not the Denver Post, I can’t remember the name) that interviewed what they called soft Boebert voters. They were ‘soft’ because they thought she was nuts, but almost to a one after saying she was nuts they said “but she’s strong on the Second Amendment”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      Oh my god, Boebert wants to be Katie Porter or OAC!   But she’s too dumb to know that you can’t do that without doing your homework in advance.  Boebert is totally without substance.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      @WaterGirl: to be fair, no one should want to be porter, ocasio-cortez, *** or *** boebert.

      useless scolds the lot of them.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Joe Falco

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      They were ‘soft’ because they thought she was nuts, but almost to a one after saying she was nuts they said “but she’s strong on the Second Amendment”

      Great. Soften them up some more by asking what good their Swiss Army knives of freedom are going to do for them when the steel plant is shuttered and people out of jobs because Boebert and Republicans want to nix Biden and the Democrats’ infrastructure plans.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      smith

      Unfortunately, the fact that she’s a moron is to many R voters a feature, not a bug. A lot of these Goobers deeply resent anyone who is demonstrably smarter than they are. If intelligence were a criterion we would not see the likes of Gohmert, Tuberville, or Ron Johnson in office.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ohio Mom

      I see a member of the US House who can’t be bothered to comport herself with the dignity that her position deserves — wearing casual clothes and participating from a bar, really?Like she’s just stepping away from the truly essential work of going over next week’s food orders with the cook — and someone shrieking an inane talking point — “Ceding the border to the cartels” — that like all sound bites, reduces a complex set of issues into gibberish. Someone who can’t manage a real interchange with an expert.

      But maybe enough of her constituents and fans see a down-to-Earth working woman who isn’t cowed by those puffed-up Washington big-wigs, who knows the most important thing she can do is protect us from Brown criminals, sparring with a Black no-doubt-affirmative-action-hire who is too rude and arrogant to deign to answer a white woman as she should.

      It’s embarrasing to have to share a country with the likes of Boebert.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      ian

      That map is 2010-2020.  Colorado is gaining 1 congressional seat, to be drawn up by Colorado’s bipartisan redistricting commision.  The new district is likely to be metro Denver or Northern Colorado, but either way it will push Front Range voters into the old 3rd (Boeberts current district).  She will be in a redrawn, more Democratic district in 2022.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      germy

      @zhena gogolia:

      The “reclaiming my time” thing started IIRC during the Trump administration, when people like Sessions and Barr would try to drag out their answers without actually answering anything. Democrats were rightfully trying to keep them on point.

      Boebert instead is just using it to repeat her newsmax talking point.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     