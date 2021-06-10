Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Poverty / Fuck The Poor / Well Imagine That

Well Imagine That

It appears that despite there being an MBA program in every college in the nation, ostensibly teaching the administration of business, it appears that some knowledge has eluded business owners. Like the many scrolls lost in the burning of Alexandria, many arcane business practices have been lost, but all is not lost, as some new ideas have been rediscovered:

The owners of Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor had hit a wall.

For months, the 98-year-old confectionary in Pittsburgh couldn’t find applicants for the open positions it needed to fill ahead of warmer weather and, hopefully, sunnier times for the business after a rough year.

The job posting for scoopers — $7.25 an hour plus tips — did not produce a single application between January and March.

So owner Jacob Hanchar decided to more than double the starting wage to $15 an hour, plus tips, “just to see what would happen.”

The shop was suddenly flooded with applications. More than 1,000 piled in over the course of a week.

“It was like a dam broke,” Hanchar said. Media coverage that followed his decision soon pushed other candidates his way.

We’re the stupidest fucking country in the world that “giving people more money to get them to work for you” is apparently a relevatory piece of information. I mean jesus christ. Fast Freddie Herzberg just died in 2000, how the hell did everyone forget this shit.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      japa21

      Mr. Big Foot strikes again. //

      Anyway, since we, like most normal people, can actually track two things at a time, no harm done, and this is an important story.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mike in NC

      Back in the day it was quite common for newspapers to published Letters to the Editor denouncing the minimum wage. These letters were inevitably written by retired conservative assholes who would never dream of working for a couple bucks an hour.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Villago Delenda Est

      They forgot it, John, because they really, really want a new yacht, and paying employees more will not get them what they really, really want.

      Parasite boneheads.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I guess they don’t teach how Henry Ford offered a high wage to increase retention, production and create a market of individuals who would by his cars.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Moar You Know

      We’re the stupidest fucking country in the world that “giving people more money to get them to work for you” is apparently a relevatory piece of information.

      Astonishing.   I wonder if this crazy fad will take off.

      In seriousness, this has always been THE blind spot in American labor relations.  Can’t get people to your standards?  Yell at them , saddle them with abusive management, install millions of dollars worth of computerized surveillance equipment.  Paying people more literally never enters the mind of most employers.

      Save for really successful ones.

      Reply

