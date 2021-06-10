Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Just a few bad apples.

This is a big f—–g deal.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Are you … from the future?

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

What fresh hell is this?

I personally stopped the public option…

Shocking, but not surprising

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Wetsuit optional.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We still have time to mess this up!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Two News Stories – Free To Reporters

Two News Stories – Free To Reporters

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Covering government is boring, until it isn’t. Trouble is, you need to know something about the boring parts to see when it isn’t. I’ve seen two of those – potentially big stories – today.

Trump’s Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Non-Proliferation Spills The Beans

Chris Ford has been in government a long time in positions relating to arms control and nonproliferation. I don’t agree with his policy positions, but I was relieved when Trump appointed someone who actually knew about the field to this position. He is a quiet and professional man.

He published a tell-all open letter on Medium today. My jaw is still dropped.

There’s a lot to the letter, and I don’t have time to go into it in detail, but basically a couple of Trumpian bozos in one of his bureaus were ginning up a conspiracy theory about China and the coronavirus. And they did everything they could to keep it from him! This is the backstory to every “lab leak” story out there, oh useful idiots like Nate Silver, Jonathan Chait, Matt Yglesias, and others.

Los Alamos Can’t Make 80 Pits A Year

Dan Leone covers the nuclear weapons bureaucracy for EM Publications. He tweets Congressional hearings, which is a great service to people like me who usually don’t listen to the whole thing. The House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on Strategic Forces held a hearing today on the FY22 budget request. Charles Verdon, the nominated Administrator for the NNSA, the part of the Department of Energy that is responsible for nuclear weapons, testified. The nuclear arsenal is getting old, and there has been a plan to remake the plutonium cores (pits) for some nuclear weapons. That would be done at the Los Alamos Plutonium Facility, PF-4, and at a repurposed plant at Savannah River, Georgia.

Verdon said that the Savanna River plant won’t be ready for several years and will cost a lot more than has been projected. He also said that PF-4 won’t ever be able to produce 80 pits a year. Here’s Leone’s summary of a long thread:

This is the first time that the NNSA administrator has admitted that the big talk about pit production is just that – talk. It’s significant that the Biden administration is saying this; it may pave the way for a different sort of talks between the US and Russia. And maybe China, if they ever become willing to talk.

I find both of these stories amazing. I’ll be interested to see which news media pick them up. You read them here first.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Ken
  • Old School
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Old School: That depends on what you mean by “its current level.” We have about 1500 nuclear weapons deployed, as limited by the New START Treaty, and several thousand more weapons and pits in storage. Seems like that should last a while.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      That’s quite the letter. I’d love to see Covid hearings launched along with Jan 6 hearings. Trump’s mismanagement killed hundreds of thousands unnecessarily. Let’s find out just how and where they went sideways.

      In good news, this.

      By Brady Dennis and Steven Mufson

      Washington Post

      WASHINGTON The firm behind the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline officially scrapped the project on Wednesday, months after President Joe Biden revoked a cross-border permit for the controversial pipeline and more than a decade after political wrangling over its fate began.

      The pipeline, which would have stretched from Alberta’s boreal forests to the refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast, became the center of a broader controversy over climate change, pipeline safety, eminent domain and jobs. Those same concerns have spawned similar battles to stop pipelines from Montana to Minnesota to Virginia, part of an effort to keep fossil fuels in the ground.

      The Keystone XL, however, took on special significance because the tar sands were tapped in large part through a strip mining process and because the bitumen-like oil sparked fears of what would happen in the case of a spill.

      TC Energy said in a statement that after reviewing its options, it had decided along with the government of Alberta to end the divisive, multibillion dollar pipeline.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      @Cheryl Rofer: I guess I’m asking what the real world implications are of the pit disclosure.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      @trollhattan: The Keystone XL, however, took on special significance because the tar sands were tapped in large part through a strip mining process and because the bitumen-like oil sparked fears of what would happen in the case of a spill.

      Well, that too. For me the main question was why the governments of Canada and the US were falling all over themselves to build a pipeline for a private company.  Was capitalism not working properly in this case?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Old School: That’s a whole post to itself that I don’t have time to write. Here’s a quick Twitter thread:

      We should reassess our need for these pits and their weapons.

      The United States possesses more than enough nuclear weapons to destroy the world. Whether a few don't explode doesn't matter. 1/ https://t.co/qGu3kea15m

      — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 10, 2021

      I've worked in PF-4, and my guess is that Verdon is right. DOE/NNSA has exaggerated capabilities for decades. It's a tradition. 3/

      — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 10, 2021

      Yes, yes, I know "we use them every day in deterrence." That's another long thread or article.

      It's time just to get rid of them. That's how we need to talk with Russia and China. Not limiting numbers, but how fast can we get to zero and what are the accompanying conditions. 5/5

      — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 10, 2021

      It's important that Biden's choice for NNSA Administrator is willing to say this. It may be the start of a different direction.

      And, BTW, read all of @Leone_EXM's excellent thread report of the hearing. 6/5https://t.co/qGu3kea15m

      — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 10, 2021

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     