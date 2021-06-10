Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Trying To Head Off The Next Antiscience Freakout

Trying To Head Off The Next Antiscience Freakout

by | 7 Comments

The rotifer world has exciting news!

A rotifer that was frozen in the permafrost for 24,000 years has been thawed out, and it has reproduced asexually. It is of the commonest kind, a bdelloid rotifer. We have bdelloid rotifers around us everywhere, even in desert dust. They are hardy little guys and form spores, much as the cuddlier tardigrades do, but not quite as durable.

I “discovered” rotifers with my first microscope, when I put a handful of leaves in water and let the jar sit in a warm place for a few days. The little “mixmasters” on their heads intrigued me.

I didn’t know what they were and couldn’t find them in a book. My biology teacher was unhelpful. I’m not sure when I learned their name. Later, I met Professor Robert Lee Wallace, who is one of the world’s experts on rotifers. He told me this morning that the rotifer world is very excited. They knew the little beasts were durable, but this is more than they expected. They will compare the old ones’ genome with the genome of bdelloid rotifers found in the same area today.

Here’s the Reuters article. The embedded video is too sensationalistic for my taste.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

    3. 3.

      Spanky

      Well, with the melting at the poles we should be getting all sorts of exciting things restarting! Can’t wait for all of those enemies of Godzilla to start waking up.

    7. 7.

      germy

      I wonder if this rotifer news has any relevance to the hopes of finding of extraterrestrial life,  Something frozen deep beneath a planet’s surface, or floating in an atmosphere.

      We’ve learned that some forms of life are way more resilient than we mammals.

      Reply

