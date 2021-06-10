An observation: Right now is not easy, no matter who you are. The last 16 months were tough. And the sadness, anger, & fatigue are finally oozing to the surface. So please, let’s default to having grace for each other. We sure could all use it. — Megan Ranney MD MPH ?? (@meganranney) June 10, 2021





Since we took office, the unemployment rate has fallen and vaccination rates have soared. That’s the American Rescue Plan at work. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 9, 2021

President Biden will announce Thursday that the U.S. has purchased 500 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to donate to countries that cannot afford to buy enough shots. https://t.co/w4sgeDgnAa — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) June 9, 2021

The world has changed dramatically since the leaders of the Group of Seven world powers last met two years ago. Pandemic recovery will be top of the agenda for their three-day summit starting tomorrow in southwestern England. @jilllawless https://t.co/yZRgvtv1si — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 10, 2021

… Since the G-7 last met two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 3.7 million people and decimated economies with lockdowns and layoffs. So when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada to the cliff-ringed Carbis Bay beach resort in southwest England, pandemic recovery — “building back better,” in a phrase both Biden and Johnson like — will top the agenda… France said President Emmanuel Macron wanted to see “results and not just announcements” on vaccines. “We need a specific calendar — how many people worldwide and especially in Africa will be vaccinated” before a meeting of the G-20 in Rome in October, an official in the president’s office said, noting that Africa has received under 2% of the world’s coronavirus vaccine doses…