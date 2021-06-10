Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Setting Forth

Since the G-7 last met two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 3.7 million people and decimated economies with lockdowns and layoffs.

So when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada to the cliff-ringed Carbis Bay beach resort in southwest England, pandemic recovery — “building back better,” in a phrase both Biden and Johnson like — will top the agenda…

France said President Emmanuel Macron wanted to see “results and not just announcements” on vaccines.

“We need a specific calendar — how many people worldwide and especially in Africa will be vaccinated” before a meeting of the G-20 in Rome in October, an official in the president’s office said, noting that Africa has received under 2% of the world’s coronavirus vaccine doses…

      Cermet

      Beautiful morning here (for now); saw a tiny bit of the solar eclipse thru some clouds early this morning (through binoculars with solar filters.

      debbie

      Just listened to a report on NPR about the 200,000 doses of J&J vaccine that will expire in 13 days. Mexico’s just next door; why not gather and transport them there? Everything I hear about Mexico speaks to how low the vaccination rate is there.

      Brachiator

      @debbie:

      Just listened to a report on NPR about the 200,000 doses of J&J vaccine that will expire in 13 days. Mexico’s just next door; why not gather and transport them there?

      I have read that there are logistics issues. Also, a receiving country has to be able to store the vaccine and also be able to administer the doses to people.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Skeletons of Viking men to be reunited in Danish exhibition

      The skeletons of two Viking age men who were related but died on opposite sides of the North Sea are to be reunited in an exhibition in Copenhagen this month.

      DNA tests on the ancient bones suggest the men were either half-brothers or a nephew and an uncle, according to Prof Eske Willerslev, a Danish evolutionary geneticist based at the University of Cambridge. Both of the Norsemen died following violent incidents.

      The skeleton of the first man, a farmer in his 50s, was excavated in 2005 near the town of Otterup in central Denmark. Analysis of the bones found that he was 6ft, had arthritis in most of his joints, and signs of inflammation potentially indicative of tuberculosis.

      But further markings on the bones – in particular, a violent lesion on the left of his pelvis – are believed to have come from a stab wound that may have proved fatal. “The wound from that blow may have cost him his life because it did not heal,” said Jesper Hansen, chief curator at Odense City Museums. The wound has led researchers to suspect the man took part in the kinds of raids that made the Vikings notorious.

      The second skeleton was unearthed in 2008 under the quadrangle at St John’s College, Oxford. There, archaeologists found the remains of at least 35 young men aged 16 to 25. The men are thought to have been slaughtered in the St Brice’s Day massacre more than 1,000 years ago when – on hearing of a Danish plot to assassinate him – the Saxon king Ethelred the Unready ordered the extermination of all Danes in England.

      Betty Cracker

      Biden’s comment on Russia sounds to me like the right thing to say for public consumption. But my hope is that during his first week on the job, he summoned all the relevant agencies and asked for plans on how to undermine Putin and contain and counter Russia’s hyper-aggressive, intolerable, years-long meddling in the U.S. and other Western democracies.

      There’s no “if” about the Russian government’s harmful activities. They are significant, consequential and ongoing, and they have to be met with deterrent action.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Yeah, it sucks for us, but a lot of the potential responses can’t be made public.

      Nicole

      Kid finished elementary school yesterday and to celebrate we splurged and went out to JFK airport for a day and night at the TWA hotel which, despite me having lived in NYC since the 90s, I was unaware was a thing.  It’s fun; kind of like staying in a museum devoted to TWA. I got a room overlooking the runways and have  I ever turned into a little kid, watching the planes take off and land.

      We wear masks inside the hotel common areas, although we did take them off when we got to dinner last night, and I just realized it’s the first meal I’ve had inside where I didn’t get anxious as soon as I took my mask off.

      Spanky

      @Betty Cracker: The Deep State has been on the case for decades. Not only must these things be done delicately, but I doubt anyone is sure just how much TFG compromised our capabilities.

      Nothing will be rushed, of that I’m sure.

      debbie

      @Nicole:

      Having stood in many TWA boarding lines and been herded from gate to gate, I know full well that those initials stand for Try Walking, Asshole.

      MomSense

      @Betty Cracker:

      I feel like there are games afoot.  The pipeline hack was by Russia(ns) and the US was able to recover half of the ransom.  We’ll never hear from Russia if Putin or one of his oligarchs has funds removed from one of their accounts or the power is shut down in the Sochi palace.

      ETA wouldn’t you love it if Putin turned on his tv to watch hockey and all the channels were winking Joe Biden in his sports car.

      Betty Cracker

      @debbie: I agree. At his core, Putin is a crook. A crook on a grand scale to be sure — there’s credible speculation that he’s become the richest man on the planet via his corrupt control of his country’s oligarchy. Maybe targeting his wealth and exposing his criminality would be effective counters. I’m just a rando former English major with no natsec expertise, but even I can see we can’t let him get away with the shit he’s been doing.

      Baud

      Kyrsten Sinema gets her make-or-break moment with Republicans
       
      She’s spent years building GOP ties that rival Sen. Joe Manchin’s. The next few days will test whether that can translate to 60 votes for an infrastructure deal

