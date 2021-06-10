Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight Action has launched what she is calling Hot Call Summer. In order to pass the For The People Act, she needs our help to make sure our Senators know how important this legislation is to you.

Call 888-453-3211 to be connected to your Senators now.

Stacey Abrams:

We can’t wait any longer for Congress to protect Americans’ freedom to vote, which is why we need Senators to pass the For The People Act (HR1/S1). With voting rights under attack in 48 out of 50 state legislatures across the country, the moment has never been more urgent, and it will take all of us to ensure that Congress passes the voting rights protections our country and democracy desperately need. No matter where you live—blue state, red state, or somewhere in between—we need to make sure that EVERY U.S. Senator is hearing from their constituents about the urgent need to pass HR1/S1.

Today I’m launching Hot Call Summer— because in order to pass the For The People Act, we need your help to make sure our Senators know how important this legislation is to you.

Here’s what you can do right now:

No matter where you live, no matter what your Senator has already said, I need you to call your US Senators every day in June to demand that Senators pass the For The People Act to protect our freedom to vote.

Call 888-453-3211 to be connected to your Senators now – and don’t be afraid to call them daily to keep the pressure on.

Join Fair Fight Action’s text bank days of action on June 11, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 to ask voters in key states to call their Senators about the For The People Act. If you have not already attended Fair Fight’s text training on our new text platform, Impactive, sign up for a training here for everything you’ll need to join one of these text banks.

Join me and special guests throughout June for virtual events across the country to share the importance of passing the For The People Act.

Southern Town Hall

June 10, 8pm EST/7pm CST

With Congresswoman Nikema Williams and special guests

REGISTER

Northeast and Midwest Town Hall

June 14, 8pm EST

With special guests TBA

REGISTER

Southwest Town Hall

June 17, 9pm EST, 6 pm MST, 6 pm PDT

With Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and special guests

REGISTER

Sign up, call, and share with your networks — together, we can ensure that the For The People Act is passed, and that voters across the country have their freedom to vote protected from Republican attacks.

Thank you for all that you do,

Stacey Abrams