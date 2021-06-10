Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Stacey Abrams: Call Your Senator Every Single Day in June (Yes, You!)

Stacey Abrams: Call Your Senator Every Single Day in June (Yes, You!)

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight Action has launched what she is calling Hot Call Summer.  In order to pass the For The People Act, she needs our help to make sure our Senators know how important this legislation is to you.

Call 888-453-3211 to be connected to your Senators now.

Stacey Abrams:

We can’t wait any longer for Congress to protect Americans’ freedom to vote, which is why we need Senators to pass the For The People Act (HR1/S1). With voting rights under attack in 48 out of 50 state legislatures across the country, the moment has never been more urgent, and it will take all of us to ensure that Congress passes the voting rights protections our country and democracy desperately need. No matter where you live—blue state, red state, or somewhere in between—we need to make sure that EVERY U.S. Senator is hearing from their constituents about the urgent need to pass HR1/S1.

Today I’m launching Hot Call Summer— because in order to pass the For The People Act, we need your help to make sure our Senators know how important this legislation is to you.

Here’s what you can do right now:

No matter where you live, no matter what your Senator has already said, I need you to call your US Senators every day in June to demand that Senators pass the For The People Act to protect our freedom to vote.

Call 888-453-3211 to be connected to your Senators now – and don’t be afraid to call them daily to keep the pressure on.

Join Fair Fight Action’s text bank days of action on June 11, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 to ask voters in key states to call their Senators about the For The People Act. If you have not already attended Fair Fight’s text training on our new text platform, Impactive, sign up for a training here for everything you’ll need to join one of these text banks.

Join me and special guests throughout June for virtual events across the country to share the importance of passing the For The People Act.
Southern Town Hall
June 10, 8pm EST/7pm CST
With Congresswoman Nikema Williams and special guests
REGISTER

Northeast and Midwest Town Hall
June 14, 8pm EST
With special guests TBA
REGISTER

Southwest Town Hall
June 17, 9pm EST, 6 pm MST, 6 pm PDT
With Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and special guests
REGISTER

Sign up, call, and share with your networks — together, we can ensure that the For The People Act is passed, and that voters across the country have their freedom to vote protected from Republican attacks.

Thank you for all that you do,

Stacey Abrams

Come on guys, let’s do this.  Every single day.

If you call, you get to watch this beautiful video.

Open thread.

  • Another Scott
  • cain
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Joy in FL
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • rikyrah
  • The Dangerman
  • trnc
  • WaterGirl
  • Woodrow/asim

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      trnc

      Is calling better than faxing? I usually send by FaxZero so that the actual message is on record, not just a record of the call.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Joy in FL

      I just called and left voicemails for my two Republican Florida senators. I will do that every day. If Stacy Abrams asks me to jump, my reply is how high.

      I’m signed up for the event at 8pm this evening for Fair Fight. It is the Southern Town Hall.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf: Thanks for that information!

      Also, if you click on Contact Your Elected Officials under Do Something! in the sidebar, there are other ways to contact them, say if your Senator’s voicemail says to use their website to contact them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      The simple answer is to name the infrastructure bill The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, pass it through reconciliation with 50 votes and insist the press use the bill's name.

      — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) June 10, 2021

      I like it. :-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Be on the lookout for the Q & A with Voces de la Frontera Action – hopefully one evening next week, the exact date hasn’t been decided on yet.

      They are Wisconsin’s leading state-wide immigrant rights organization, and the second boots-on-the-ground group that we have asked to come talk to us about how we can help.

      The votes they turned out in 2020 were more than the margin of victory in Georgia.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Woodrow/asim

      @trnc: Faxing is more likely, in my experience, to get a response, but I doubt anyone wants to fax every damn day. :)

      The point Abrams and others are making is to be consistent. How you shape that consistent engagement is your call.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trnc

      @Woodrow/asim: I don’t care about a response. I mean that a phone call is logged and the staffer for my repub senators will say “Thanks for calling,” but my actual comment gets memory holed. The fax is a tangible record of what I said.

      ETA: But I do get the consistency, as you mentioned.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Dangerman

      Live in the Peoples Republic of California. We have sane Senators here. I’ll let their phone staff rest.

      I would have gone with Apocolyptica and “Nothing Else Matters” but that’s just me.

      Reply

