On The Road – randy khan – Springtime in Paris – Versailles

On The Road – randy khan – Springtime in Paris – Versailles

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

randy khan

These photos are from Versailles. When you think about Versailles, you think about the main palace, but there’s a lot more, including other smaller palaces, a farm where Marie Antoinette played peasant, and the gardens. Since this is springtime, these photos are all about the gardens.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 9
Versailles, FranceMay 29, 2015

Okay, one indoor photo. This probably is the most famous room at Versailles, the Hall of Mirrors. It’s basically impossible to get a clear photo here, but you get the idea.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 8
Versailles, FranceMay 29, 2015

This is from inside, looking down on the gardens. They’re really big. This photo doesn’t begin to show how big they are.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 7
Versailles, FranceMay 29, 2015

There are dozens of these cone-shaped trees in neat, pruned rows.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 6
Versailles, FranceMay 29, 2015

Not to mention dozens of these square trees in neat, pruned rows.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 5
Versailles, FranceMay 29, 2015

There’s sculpture everywhere. A lot of it classical style (you could see some of it in the overview shot), and a lot of it wildly baroque.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 4
Versailles, FranceMay 29, 2015

They grew citrus fruit at Versailles, and they still do today. They put the trees in boxes and took them inside in the winter, and they still do today. These are orange trees.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 3
Versailles, FranceMay 29, 2015

They still farm at Versailles, too. Or at least they raise sheep.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 2
Versailles, FranceMay 29, 2015

A nice little formal garden (or, you know, little by Versailles standards).

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 1
Versailles, FranceMay 29, 2015

There is a huge cross-shaped artificial lake at Versailles – it’s about a mile along one axis and ¾ of a mile along the other, with roundish basins on either end of the long axis – and you can rent a boat and cruise along it.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles
Versailles, FranceMay 29, 2015

There are lots of flowers there in season, too, but you kind of get mesmerized by the architectural elements of the gardens. This is a pretty good example of what you can see when you’re not mesmerized.

  • CaseyL
  • JanieM
  • Mike in NC
  • Omnes Omnibus

    1. 1.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Wonderful photos. When I went there, I hated the place. It brought out my inner revolutionary. Weirdly, the Basilica of the Holy Blood in Bruges brought out my inner Protestant in the same way.

    2. 2.

      JanieM

      What a wonderful post. Thanks, randy khan. I love the droll descriptions, and the sense of both the gardens themselves, and the history of the place.

      And how nice to have OTR back in the evening!

    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      I was at Versailles way, WAY, back when – and my overwhelming impression was Hugeness, Muchness, and Still More Oh My God.

      I couldn’t imagine how anyone could live there.

      But I did love the gardens.

