These photos are from Versailles. When you think about Versailles, you think about the main palace, but there’s a lot more, including other smaller palaces, a farm where Marie Antoinette played peasant, and the gardens. Since this is springtime, these photos are all about the gardens.
Okay, one indoor photo. This probably is the most famous room at Versailles, the Hall of Mirrors. It’s basically impossible to get a clear photo here, but you get the idea.
This is from inside, looking down on the gardens. They’re really big. This photo doesn’t begin to show how big they are.
There are dozens of these cone-shaped trees in neat, pruned rows.
Not to mention dozens of these square trees in neat, pruned rows.
There’s sculpture everywhere. A lot of it classical style (you could see some of it in the overview shot), and a lot of it wildly baroque.
They grew citrus fruit at Versailles, and they still do today. They put the trees in boxes and took them inside in the winter, and they still do today. These are orange trees.
They still farm at Versailles, too. Or at least they raise sheep.
A nice little formal garden (or, you know, little by Versailles standards).
There is a huge cross-shaped artificial lake at Versailles – it’s about a mile along one axis and ¾ of a mile along the other, with roundish basins on either end of the long axis – and you can rent a boat and cruise along it.
There are lots of flowers there in season, too, but you kind of get mesmerized by the architectural elements of the gardens. This is a pretty good example of what you can see when you’re not mesmerized.
