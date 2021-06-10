… how to use it to gull the rubes:

“My child is fine”

Sir, your child started a ponzi scheme at age 15 https://t.co/AByqfVzWDs — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) June 6, 2021





Ponzi schemes are praxis so long as you're under 30 — NotSoBlindCaesar (@JokeTrainRobber) June 6, 2021

Right? Gotta ponzi while you can (*this is not investment advice*) — Akhil Acharya???? (@akhilcacharya) June 6, 2021

“She has tons of cash on hand” and “she can’t pay back the thousands she owes the investors” are not two things that vibe unless your daughter is doing some sketchy shit — federal kook (@misterurb) June 6, 2021

At that age I’m mostly impressed, and horrified that everyone around her just sort of let her take their money to invest in fake internet coins — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) June 6, 2021

Some churches actually train pastors in how to recognise Ponzi schemes because affinity fraud is so absolutely rife in some denominations — Dan Davies (@dsquareddigest) June 6, 2021

*Jesus flips your laptop off the table.* — William ?????????????? (@william_now92) June 6, 2021

At least the kid has the excuse of youth, not to mention she’s only gonna ruin a handful of her associates…