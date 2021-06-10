Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night #Bitcon Open Thread: So Simple, Even A Child Can Understand…

… how to use it to gull the rubes:


At least the kid has the excuse of youth, not to mention she’s only gonna ruin a handful of her associates…

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Heh. Paramount+ (boy, did they miss a bet in not naming it Paramount Peak) is pulling out all the stops across media to push its original series, Infinite. Must have been barraged by about three score ads or static promos for it just over the past week.

      Reviews have been blisteringly scathing about what an utter piece of steaming streaming ca-ca it is. (Not a service to which I subscribe, so no chance of my encountering it. YMMV)

    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      How did you come up with a plan that hinges entirely on the US government being unwilling to intervene the affairs of a Latin American state.

      Did you think this through at all.

      I just wanted to see that again.

    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      From the Reddit thread,

      I don’t know a lot about cryptocurrency, but I know she’s relying on new membership to help pay for earlier members. That way, even when her investments are down, she’s still able to make a profit for club members.

      I appreciate your suggestion about the burden this is creating for me, but this is my family, and it’s my responsibility as a parent to figure this out as a family.

      (Emphasis added)
      ‘It’s on a computer’ doesn’t make it any less of a pyramid scheme.

    6. 6.

      Ken

      The mother claiming the only reason the pastor wants to shut it down is because he’s jealous of the girl is a nice touch

      I also think it’s important to find out if the kid’s ever actually bought any crypto, or is just telling her marks that she did – which is pretty much what Madoff did.

    8. 8.

      Chetan Murthy

      @dmsilev: Sure, I got dour opinions about all cryptocurrencies.  But setting those aside, that parent’s description is *literally* that of a Ponzi scheme.  Literally.  The mind boggles.  Somebody call the FBI fer crissake.

    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Chetan Murthy: Yeah, exactly. Here, ‘crypto’ is just a buzzword being used to attract the victims. Twenty years ago, it would have been ‘web’ or ‘Internet’.  Some other buzzword fad will eventually emerge. Doesn’t change the essence of the scam.

