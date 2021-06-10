Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, June 9-10

India has the second-highest tally of COVID-19 infections in the world after the United States, with 29.2 million cases and 359,676 deaths, according to health ministry data.

But the discovery of several thousand unreported deaths in the state of Bihar has raised suspicion that many more coronavirus victims have not been included in official figures.

The health department in Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 related death toll to more than 9,429 from about 5,424 on Wednesday.

The newly reported deaths had occurred last month and state officials were investigating the lapse, a district health official said, blaming the oversight on private hospitals.

“These deaths occurred 15 days ago and were only uploaded now in the government portal. Action will be taken against some of the private hospitals,” said the official, who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Health experts say they believe both coronavirus infections and deaths are being significantly undercounted across the country partly because test facilities are rare in rural areas, where two-thirds of Indians live, and hospitals are few and far between…

Remember this jackass, from January, back when every dose of vaccine was liquid gold?

When LOOKIT MEEEE is your brand…


And with a vaguely anti-Semitic advertisement, because of course. Can’t blame the MAGAts for this one; it’s a Saturday potluck / book signing in an upstate NY enclave full of well-to-do homeschooling refugees from the Big Apple. So brave!

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      In March, Wolf tweeted a photo credited to a Dr. John Sims in which Sims is quoted as saying, “If a vaccine is effective, then why do you need to pressure people to say it?” However, the quote was made up and the photo was actually of adult-film actor Johnny Sims. Wolf deleted the tweet before her account was suspended.

      Wolf’s history of making absolutely buck-wild claims extends beyond vaccines. She has previously said that the city of Belfast feels “the way it did in the 1970s” because it doesn’t have 5G.

      Her Wiki page lists her occupation as a “conspiracy theorist”

      sab

      In Ohio here. Husband spent yesterday joking around with steel spoons and forks. Nothing stuck.

      It is a good thing we aren’t using floppy disks anymore. Imagine the data loss.

      5:30 a.m. robins are extremely loud.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @sab: ​
       
      Chevy Chase has a solution to loud morning birds (video)

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      33 new cases – 63.6% were people under 40, including 9 children between 0 and 19. Men in their 20s had the highest number of cases.

      Deaths now at 1309.

      1% test positivity

      58% have had at least 1 shot
      52% are totally vaccinated

      Also old enough to have had measles, mumps and chicken pox before there were vaccines for them. I don’t understand anti-vaxxers either.

