BREAKING Biden administration to buy 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to donate to the worldhttps://t.co/e7fCgZkkAO — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) June 9, 2021





Over half of all qualified Americans (age 12 or older) are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/wJ6x2HdyeB — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 10, 2021

Plummeting vaccination rates have turned what officials hoped would be the “last mile” of the coronavirus immunization campaign into a marathon, threatening President Biden’s goal of getting shots to at least 70 percent of adults by July 4. https://t.co/MDsw2Vssh7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2021

The US (not including Florida) had +14,201 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total closer to 34.3 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 14,019 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/k8T4FEmppS — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 10, 2021

As vaccinations have tailed off in the US, the number of new cases is no longer declining

Covid containment is <1/100,000 people

We're at 4.4/100,000 or >14,000 new confirmed cases/day (and a rising % of those are delta variant infections) pic.twitter.com/GnsT04DPhg — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 9, 2021

Asia Health officials and experts welcome US plans to share 500 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine with the developing world, but some say it would take more than donations alone to address huge vaccination gaps that threaten to prolong the pandemic. https://t.co/LMhSWVwIv9 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 10, 2021

The lack of knowledge about Covid-19 and problems with vaccine distribution could lead to more and stronger variants, health authorities from Africa and the U.K. said Wednesday at #WSJTechHealth https://t.co/y2OBJdHKam pic.twitter.com/SL4NHGzpeD — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 9, 2021

China Returns to Its Strict Covid Limits to Fight a New Outbreak https://t.co/b8PYGYsZZU — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) June 9, 2021

China is vaccinating 20 million people a day, more than half of all the daily vaccinations worldwide. https://t.co/yBV8889CcJ — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) June 9, 2021

Wherever it has been used at scale the Chinese Sinopharm #COVID19 #vaccine is proving rather poor at stopping spread of the virus. But Chinese authorities insist it is great at preventing severe illness.https://t.co/KAyXiZsk06 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 10, 2021

India records 6,148 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours https://t.co/fjUtEObRCB pic.twitter.com/SHANJcrCci — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2021

Indian state sharply raises COVID-19 death toll prompting call for wide review https://t.co/XUTwboL834 pic.twitter.com/Mzm9FhSk0r — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2021

… India has the second-highest tally of COVID-19 infections in the world after the United States, with 29.2 million cases and 359,676 deaths, according to health ministry data. But the discovery of several thousand unreported deaths in the state of Bihar has raised suspicion that many more coronavirus victims have not been included in official figures. The health department in Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 related death toll to more than 9,429 from about 5,424 on Wednesday. The newly reported deaths had occurred last month and state officials were investigating the lapse, a district health official said, blaming the oversight on private hospitals. “These deaths occurred 15 days ago and were only uploaded now in the government portal. Action will be taken against some of the private hospitals,” said the official, who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media. Health experts say they believe both coronavirus infections and deaths are being significantly undercounted across the country partly because test facilities are rare in rural areas, where two-thirds of Indians live, and hospitals are few and far between…

There have been claims more young children and teenagers are more affected by India's second Covid surge – but are they?https://t.co/GDwyYDIt3l pic.twitter.com/VS5N6IYZr0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 10, 2021

India’s National Institute of Virology has detected a new variant B.1.1.28.2 via genome sequencing of travellers from 🇬🇧 & 🇧🇷 to 🇮🇳. The new variant pathogenicity evaluation show increased disease severity & need for screening of vaccine efficacy. #COVID19https://t.co/Fdr8UnV3Rf — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 9, 2021

Tokyo vaccination centre to offer shots to younger people as Olympics loom-media https://t.co/CLl0BoGdlP pic.twitter.com/6HTfDny3O8 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2021

Europe is desperate for foreign tourists to return, but it isn't easy for travelers to work out the patchwork of different rules and requirements around vaccination and testing. The Associated Press sets out the situation in some of the main destinations. https://t.co/LwR5ZEXOCu — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 10, 2021

“It is extremely concerning and at times frustrating.” In the global race to vaccinate people against COVID-19, Africa is at the back of the pack. In South Africa, the continent’s most robust economy, only 0.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. https://t.co/WTKwZptgTe — The Associated Press (@AP) June 9, 2021

Brazil to receive 3 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine – minister https://t.co/RgivT9zeDn pic.twitter.com/WdKXRkZKvk — Reuters (@Reuters) June 9, 2021

For more than a year, Haiti escaped the worst ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting few cases and fatalities. But the country is now grappling with its first serious outbreak and is yet to begin vaccinations https://t.co/9oCd439oGQ pic.twitter.com/fNUCapAtfq — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2021

Mexico reports 3,855 new coronavirus cases, 253 more deaths https://t.co/SIIEif7iEl pic.twitter.com/UPqRPXVyE0 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2021

Both authorization and approval are rigorous processes that look at the safety and efficacy of a vaccine, said @IVACtweets's William Moss. "We have more data on vaccine safety than with any other vaccine, even before the review of the full approval." https://t.co/oS2I663lHD — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) June 9, 2021

SARSCoV2's "alpha variant"— B.1.1.7 that 1st emerged in the UK— adapted to evade innate immunity. That kind of stealth is what makes it so powerful & allowed it to spread around the world https://t.co/4XOSr9yekt — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) June 8, 2021

Study of severe Covid helps uncover the roots of sepsis. Like a tsunami, sepsis occurs when an infection triggers immune system dysregulation, which leads to widespread organ damage & even death. New research offers insight into what goes awry https://t.co/ZGaJicUyKO — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 9, 2021

Old vaccines can fight new pandemics, including Covid. Vaccination w/ live attenuated vaccines— LAV— like those for TB, polio or measles can stimulate an innate immune response against other infectious diseases. This may possibly help resource poor nations https://t.co/tkZrYUn3vY — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 9, 2021

Lots of factors involved in South’s vax lag — GOP resistance, black suspicion of medical system, rural isolation, poor access to health care. Other thoughts: education is predictor of vax willingness — Deep South has low educ levels. Also area w/ low social trust. https://t.co/RzBknysWnr — Richard Skinner (@richardmskinner) June 10, 2021

Seattle has become the first major U.S. city to hit the COVID-19 milestone of getting 70% of people aged 12 and up fully vaccinated, according to Mayor Jenny Durkan. She says the city and its partners will now start efforts to support Seattle’s reopening. https://t.co/Ot4aT1yadg — The Associated Press (@AP) June 9, 2021

Remember this jackass, from January, back when every dose of vaccine was liquid gold?

A hospital pharmacist who pleaded guilty to trying to spoil more than 500 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine was sentenced to three years in prison. https://t.co/is14NxB8tx — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 9, 2021

When LOOKIT MEEEE is your brand…

Naomi Wolf is headlining an anti-vax "liberation" event on Juneteenth. Organizers told me conflating the holiday celebrating the end of chattel slavery and Covid restrictions was appropriate because "we have been enslaved by our government."https://t.co/eAytxIyFxd — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) June 8, 2021



And with a vaguely anti-Semitic advertisement, because of course. Can’t blame the MAGAts for this one; it’s a Saturday potluck / book signing in an upstate NY enclave full of well-to-do homeschooling refugees from the Big Apple. So brave!