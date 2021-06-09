Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’re Doomed (Open Thread)

by | 3 Comments

These fucking people:

The woman above is a licensed physician, according to people on Twitter, who are never wrong. Anyhoo, she’s at a government hearing in Ohio, and it looks like she’s testifying in favor of stupid proposed legislation to exempt fellow idiots from vaccine “discrimination,” probably something modeled on the stupid law Florida recently enacted for that same idiotic purpose.

Dr. Tenpenny (confirmed!) does this by explaining that the coronavirus vaccines magnetize people because there’s metal in one of the proteins that are in the vaccine, and she wants to know what’s being transmitted from 5G towers.

At the same hearing, this nurse tries (and fails!) to demonstrate how her cleavage has been magnetized:

So, here’s what I see: a woman pressing a key against her chest, where it briefly sticks without her hand holding it up due to the naturally occurring oil we all have on our skins, and then she whips it away and tries and fails to get the key and then a bobby pin to stick to her neck. I see her pretending that the demonstration went off without a hitch and triumphantly demanding an explanation for her magnetic qualities rather than slinking off in shame.

In short, I see a raving kook.

But I am 100% certain that millions of Americans could look at the same goddamned video clips and conclude that OMFG, the 5G towers are triangulating on us and yes, that poor nurse can’t walk through the hospital without scalpels and stethoscope heads and crash carts and other metal objects slamming into her, irresistibly drawn by her magnetic boobs.

In short, we are doomed.

Open thread.

  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dmsilev
  • Obvious Russian Troll

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      When I see stickers and fliers with anti-mask or anti-vaxx bullshit (which I see way too fucking often), I’ve started to write something sarcastic on them (“Sir, this is a Wendy’s” or “I am not a crank”).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      For the record, I do know the answer to “fucking magnets, how do they work?”.

      “Because quantum mechanics” is the short version.

      Reply

