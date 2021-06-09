I haven’t written much lately because there’s not much new that interests me. Republicans in the Senate are stalling, as they always do when Democrats are in power, yet a few idiots in Democratic Party think that appeasing Republicans is a necessary condition to pass legislation. In the meantime, Republicans in the states are cracking down on voting rights, as they always have been and forever will do because they’ll be enabled by the nutcase Trump and Bush judges that McConnell rammed through. A new Voting Rights Act might help this latter issue, but good luck getting the idiots who already get waaay too much attention to agree to abolishing the filibuster.

A lot of things in life are the way politics are going today. One that comes to mind is cancer treatment (not me, family members I’ve observed). The initial diagnosis is a shock, but after that, having cancer fades away to mostly shitty activities (treatment), occasionally punctuated by good news or bad news. In between the treatment and good/bad news, it’s just a boring slog.

Similarly, COVID is pretty much licked in the US if you aren’t too poor to risk a couple of days off of work, or watching too much Tucker Carlson. The former group — the working poor — will eventually get their vaccinations. A few of the latter group will probably get sick and die, which is terrible and boring at the same time.