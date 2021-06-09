Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Things Can be Terrible and Boring at the Same Time

by | 87 Comments

This post is in: 

I haven’t written much lately because there’s not much new that interests me. Republicans in the Senate are stalling, as they always do when Democrats are in power, yet a few idiots in Democratic Party think that appeasing Republicans is a necessary condition to pass legislation. In the meantime, Republicans in the states are cracking down on voting rights, as they always have been and forever will do because they’ll be enabled by the nutcase Trump and Bush judges that McConnell rammed through. A new Voting Rights Act might help this latter issue, but good luck getting the idiots who already get waaay too much attention to agree to abolishing the filibuster.

A lot of things in life are the way politics are going today. One that comes to mind is cancer treatment (not me, family members I’ve observed). The initial diagnosis is a shock, but after that, having cancer fades away to mostly shitty activities (treatment), occasionally punctuated by good news or bad news. In between the treatment and good/bad news, it’s just a boring slog.

Similarly, COVID is pretty much licked in the US if you aren’t too poor to risk a couple of days off of work, or watching too much Tucker Carlson. The former group — the working poor — will eventually get their vaccinations. A few of the latter group will probably get sick and die, which is terrible and boring at the same time.

    87Comments

    2. 2.

      MisterForkbeard

      Covid’s licked if you aren’t poor enough or Red enough to not get the shot. Or if you’re under 12.

      My two kids still need to stay at home, and infections in my county has doubled or tripled in the past few weeks even before ‘official reopening’ on June 15th.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      We ate out INSIDE a restaurant last weekend. It was weird. I kept looking at the woman seated at the next table over, facing me and directly in front of me, if a good 8-10 feet away.

      All I could think was that I was breathing in the same air she was exhaling. Of course I told myself that everywhere you go, you breath in other people’s breath, that it mixes with other air, that I’d been doing this my entire life, and I am fully vaccinated. It still felt somehow wildly and dangerously promiscuous.

      I fully expect to get over this, in the mean time, the transition from self-isolation to full participation is interesting.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      geg6

      The stupid mother fuckers in my county have completely stalled any increases in the vax rate here. I hate these people so goddam much that I can’t be bored because all I do is stew about the assholes that surround me. We are stuck at around 38% for completed vaccinations and at only about 42% for at least one shot. And almost no one is wearing a mask.
      This is why I am still staying home and masking. I will go out if it’s in Allegheny County because they have done such a stellar job of getting their people vaccinated or to visit my family who are all vaccinated. But most Beaver County businesses are dead to me at this point. I may never step into a restaurant around here to eat in ever again. Thankfully, my hair stylist is vaccinated because she is not stupid.
      I can’t be bored because I’m too pissed off all the time.​

      Reply
    5. 5.

      smith

      A couple weeks ago it looked like the UK had covid licked, but the delta variant plus pockets of un- or partially-vaccinated people had different ideas. We probably have much larger pockets of people who can and will be mowed down by this variant if the current lackadaisical approach to getting vaccinated persists. We need a much bigger push to help people get vaxxed who want to be, but whose life situations make it difficult.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Fucker Snarlson viewers dying?  You say this like it’s a bad thing.

      The more fascist followers who croak, the better.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      for me, the next big thing is for the current administration to continue to get the vaccine into people who want it.  For me, that is the biggest issue, if there are still areas under-served, then get them served.  Anyone who wants it should have access to it.  For those that are STILL doubters and reluctant, fine, let them doubt, just get the fuck out of the way of the people who do want it, who do believe in science or who aren’t making a political performance play. For those folks unwilling, find your fucking shine box and have at it.

      On a side note, was there anything interesting that came out of the Virginia primaries last night?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      MisterForkbeard:

      At my present stage of life, almost all the people in my circles of friends and family are over 12 and vaccinated — except for my niece’s not quite one year old (he is the first of his generation).

      It’s a weight on his family, and I feel for anyone with kids enough to walk and talk and to have definite ideas about what they want to be doing. He’s happy just to empty the kitchen cabinets of their pots and pans, he has no ideas about what he is being denied.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JPL

      @Ohio Mom: I’ve enjoyed a few meals at a local restaurant, but sat outside on the patio.   Recently I turned down, the opportunity to get inside a restaurant.   I’m just not ready.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      StringOnAStick

      We weren’t much for eating out before Covid; I’m a good cook and we’d rather spend more on excellent ingredients than even more on the cheapest thing a restaurant could buy and get away with.  Now we live in a new place that’s a tourism area with way more food and brew options than the size would suggest, and we’re still not motivated to go out to eat.  A lot of that is residual Covid concerns plus the busy season is coming so eateries will be packed with people from who knows where or if they’re vaccinated.  Maybe by fall when things slow down but we don’t have any local favourites because we’re new here, so maybe not.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      patrick II

      Yesterday I ran into a guy who thought his life insurance was cancelled because of his Moderna shot.

      Then I saw a lady who claims RNA shots turn you into a human magnet because it contains metal:.Forks are sticking to people!

      Today I saw Lewie Gomert ask the Forest Service if they would please change the course of the moon to help with climate change: Louie!

      The onslaught of utter stupidity, gullibility, and ignorance is harrowing.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      eclare

      @JPL:  I met my 91 yo aunt at a restaurant and ate indoors.  I wasn’t totally comfortable with it, but very few people were there.  The place seemed to be doing a lot more takeout.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      John S.

      @Ohio Mom: My son with ASD just had his first shot (and did great), but we’re still 2 weeks out from him getting the second shot. My daughter is only 11, so unfortunately she is not out of the woods yet — until they lower the age again, or she turns 12 next year, whichever comes first.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      John S.

      @StringOnAStick: The only food we get from restaurants are the things we really don’t do ourselves (and my wife is an excellent cook). Things like fondue, sushi, Korean BBQ and pizza.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      Interesting to see that Terry McAuliffe won the VA Democratic gubernatorial nomination pretty handily despite it being a 5-candidate race.  Cue stories about the ‘Biden effect’ from our national snooze media in 3, 2, 1…

      Vickie Stangl, a self-described feminist and longtime professor of women’s history, said she also considered voting for Carroll Foy but worried that she might not be able to beat Youngkin, who she associates with Trump. Breaking her habit of voting for women, she chose McAuliffe.

      “I wanted to go with the sure bet,” she said. “I can’t believe I’m saying that.”

      At Derbyshire Baptist Church in Henrico County, Betty Oliver, 65, said it was similarly her dislike of Youngkin that drove her to pick McAuliffe. She has been aggravated by Youngkin’s stance toward Trump’s false claim that Democrats stole the 2020 election, she said, noting that he studiously declined to say whether President Biden had been legitimately elected until he secured the GOP nomination.

      In McLean, Sophia Lynn said she liked both Carroll Foy and McClellan — whom she described as “highly motivated and talented.”

      But she ultimately threw her support behind McAuliffe to take on Youngkin, echoing anxieties that other Democratic voters have expressed about keeping Virginia blue.

      “This is a pragmatic decision,” said Lynn, 60. “In the post-Trump era, we Democrats have to make pragmatic decisions.”

      Never mind that both Biden and McAuliffe are experienced campaigners and fundraisers, have high name recognition, etc etc.  Maybe that’s part of being ‘pragmatic’ when selecting them, I dunno.  But I doubt it.

      Ah well.  On to the next five months of Youngkin/Cruz and Youngkin/trumpov ads… =)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      @patrick II:Today I saw Louie Gohmert ask the Forest Service if they would please change the course of the moon to help with climate change: Louie!

      I thought that was a joke…I still can’t believe that clip is real (but it is)

      Oh my.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      @Villago Delenda Est:  It’d be better if Tucker got COVID and discovered that ventilators are no fun. Just after his health insurance lapsed.

      He really needs some sense knocked into him. Blunt instruments might help. A Mack truck is a blunt instrument, under the right conditions.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      I hear you, Mix — feeling the same way myself.

      The one exciting politics-related thing I’ve heard this week is that Val Demings officially launched her campaign against Rubio for one of FL’s U.S. Senate seats. I’ve already donated and volunteered.

      Don’t know if she can win or not — in a just world, she’d squash that vapid fucker Rubio like Godzilla on a grape. But this isn’t a just world; it’s just Florida.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Starfish

      A couple of people that I know (including my sister) got cancer over COVID, and this is really hard because we get to experience first hand how crappy the US medical system can be. The oncologists are talking about how insurance companies initially reject claims and then finally let them happen. My sister cannot get the genetic test until after she talks to a genetic counselor, so the whole family is waiting on her ability to get the genetic test to see if we all need to go get genetic tested too.

      She is under 40 so she is concerned about whether she will be able to go back to work, and family members are making her worry about losing her job and insurance along with it when she needs to be focused on dealing with cancer.

      Our health care system is horrible to people, and we got to keep it because a bunch of Republicans ran around and lied about people getting to keep their insurance if they want to keep their insurance.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      patrick II

      @Jeffro:

      Yeah, anything goes except having the oil companies’ profits diminish, even moon orbit changing.  Texan congressional representatives, you gotta love ’em.  Actually, no, not really.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TomatoQueen

      @Jeffro: Our atty general Mark Herring came in pretty well above the challenger who was endorsed by our outgoing governor, we have the chance to elect an African American woman to Lt Governor, and Terry Mac is a safe bet, but do not take that for granted. I was pleased to see the abominable Amanda Chase was trounced if ever a trouncing were earned.  The departures were of people unworthy, apparently. Not looking forward to the rest of the contest as keeping VA this newly blue state blue is a hard row to hoe.

      If anyone wonders about cicada noise–if you have tinnitus as I have had for 25 years, a steady loud buzzing, that’s what it’s like, only permanent. I did not know that about cicada pee, and am thrilled.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Parfigliano

      Disagree strongly that a few of the latter group getting sick and dieing is a terrible thing.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      sdhays

      @Jeffro: Terry McAuliffe was a good and popular governor. His performance helped build the Virginia Democratic Party into a position to be able to retake the gerrymandered legislature after a long time in the wilderness. Sending him back for a second term, which would be the most natural of things in any state except Virginia with its asinine “no consecutive terms” rule, just seems like a no-brainer to me. He’s basically the pseudo-incumbent for a pretty popular administration.

      I personally think that anyone wanting to be governor should have run for Lt. Governor to try to set themselves up to be McAuliffe’s successor. That’s how Northam got elected.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JPL

      @eclare: A friend and I’ll were discussing buying a block of seats together at a local theater.   Even though the movie theater was selling blocks at a reduced rate, it didn’t seem worth it.    I did see a trailer for Eyes of Tammy Faye with Jessica Chastain.   I might change my mind when that is released.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      cmorenc

      @Jinchi: Does Manchin have some sort of game / incentive going on in the background for his stubborn refusal to abolish the filibuster (even if just for voting rights legislation) – or is he truly as stupid as his stance looks from the outside (almost Louis Gohmert-level stupidity).

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      @Starfish: I’m sorry your family is going through this and hoping for the best for your sister. What a scary situation. Our healthcare system is indeed horrible, and it’s beyond shameful that a wealthy country (that thinks so highly of itself!) tolerates so much suffering.

      I understand the obstacles to changing the healthcare system (mostly Republicans), but I also understand why people have no fucking patience with the incremental approach. The best we can do still sucks.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jeffro

      @TomatoQueen: yes, I was happy to see Herring get re-nominated and for Ayala to get the nod for Lt Gov.  I don’t think this ticket is going to have any problems getting elected in Blue Virginia.

      Still waiting for some stories on how Amanda “trumpov in heels” Chase and long-time-sorta-moderate-but-made-trumpy-noises-during-the-primary-campaign Charlie Cox got trounced by Youngkin.  The VA GQP’s voters seem to understand that they’re going to need a candidate who’ll wear at least a facade of moderation if they want to win a statewide office again.  I know McAuliffe won’t let Youngkin get away with it, though.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      StringOnAStick

      @John S.: OK, I can see that for sure.  I don’t make Vietnamese noodle bowls and would love one, but apparently I’m not sufficiently motivated yet.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Cameron

      @Jeffro: One of my sisters has the misfortune to live in his district.  Actually, it’s kinda cool – they’re really not all loonies there, just enough of them to elect him.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      germy

      @TomatoQueen:

      Yes, I remember seeing an old E.B. White essay from the 1940s about cicadas, and he was basically saying “Some of us hear this all the time.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Leto

      @Villago Delenda Est:  she also testified that the vaccine will link you to 5G. A prominent anti-vaxxer who has a weekly podcast that some of those Ohio legislators listen to. That’s just quality stuff right there.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      gene108

      I’m vaccinated, but also a transplant recipient. Since there just starting to figure out the vaccines efficacy on immunocompromised individuals, I do not know when I can stop being scared of being around others.

      It’s annoying.

      So many people are now going maskless, but that’s to be expected. NJ lifted its mask mandate last month, because of a high rate of vaccinations and declining COVID cases.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      I’m with my J while she’s getting her 2nd Pfizer shot at a clinic in NoVA. At the peak they were doing 4000 shots a day. They’re down to about 130 so far today.

      :-(

      We should be paying people $100 in lottery tickets to get a shot. It would help state budgets, build excitement, etc.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      germy

      @patrick II:  Today I saw Lewie Gomert ask the Forest Service if they would please change the course of the moon to help with climate change

      Maybe I’m underestimating Lewie’s stupidity, but I watched the clip.  The impression i get is that he’s showing his contempt for the hearings.  His questions about the moon are a big “Fuck You” because (A) he thinks climate change is not man-made and (B) his biggest donors are corporations that stand to lose the most $ if any serious attempts are made at controlling climate.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jeffro

      @sdhays: yes, yes, yes, and yes.  =)

      Running for Lt Gov (and winning) is a good way to get some statewide name recognition and have folks associate you with a popular governor/administration, true.

      I think the article said that the D slate of candidates are all from Northern Virginia (hallowed be its name!); the Rs appear to be from various parts of VA, although I can’t really tell where their Lt Gov nominee is from – either Tidewater or Winchester?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      MomSense

      @Leto:

      Did she also mention time travel?  That’s a new one I’ve been hearing about.  I mean damn I’d love to time travel.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @taumaturgo: <- so far to the left, you have gone all the way around the bend into far right bash the Dems Republican land.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jeffro

      @Leto:she also testified that the vaccine will link you to 5G.

      Fro Jr. and I regularly riff on people who believe crazy stuff like that.  After he got his 2nd shot, as we walked out of the vaccination site, we were taking turns pretending to call up the newly-embedded microchip on our cellphones and receiving signals in our brains.  It was quite the bonding moment.  =)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Original Lee

      Why did Gillibrand not show up to vote this morning for the paycheck equity bill? The Dems had 49 votes without her!

      I dispair at the number of own goals.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jinchi

      @patrick II: ​

      Today I saw Lewie Gomert ask the Forest Service if they would please change the course of the moon to help with climate change:

      He also wanted to know if we could change the orbit of the Earth, which would definitely “help” with climate change.
      This is beyond Dr. Evil levels of stupidity.​

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Leto

      @MomSense: I just found out about the Italy thing that’s the new hot mess (gps/satellite vote changing; lul, wut?). Haven’t heard of time travel but honestly not surprised if it’s there. Maybe surprised that it’s taken this long to pop up!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Cameron

      @Betty Cracker: Agree – a stale muffin like Rubio shouldn’t even be on the Animal Control Board of Asswhup County.  I think she’ll do well – whether that’s enough in DeSantis Land…..

      State and local races are really, really going to need a LOT of work.  That’s been Republican bread and butter for obstruction and destruction.  Ramping those races way up while actually trying to govern the country, wow.  I think there are enough players for the team, so I’m not ready to pre-surrender.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Almost Retired

      As an employment lawyer, I’ve been fielding a lot of COVID-related back-to-work calls.  But not from the angle I expected.  As more employers require proof of vaccination or regular COVID tests for the unvaccinated, the anti-vaxxers are on a mission to pester lawyers.  I generally patiently explain the evolving law, and the exceptions to mandatory vaccination.  But I never quite get through my spiel without the caller insisting that vaccinations are a violation of the Nuremberg Code.  This morning, the caller was a relatively highly-placed (and well-educated) executive at a major sports and entertainment company, and he was trying to get me to file a Nuremberg Code-related class action.  What level of idiocy is this?  And this is Los Angeles!!  I can only imagine what it’s like in rural areas.  Pfizer needs to get to work on a stupidity vaccine.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      gene108

      @Boris Rasputin (the evil twin):

      He really needs some sense knocked into him. Blunt instruments might help. A Mack truck is a blunt instrument, under the right conditions.

      You can’t get a man to tell the truth, if he’s paid to lie.

      Unless Tucker’s employer changes his job duties, nothing’s knocking sense into him.

      Steve Scalise was shot in a thwarted mass shooting attempt, and learned no lessons.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      StringOnAStick

      @Betty Cracker: Our healthcare system is a variant of Logan’s Run, only instead of competing at “Carousel” to see if you get to live past age 30, you have to make it to 65 to get Medicare and even then the supplementals are expensive and the copays tough to cover on retirement income for many.

      A few weeks ago a R party document was released that stated they want to just give seniors a check and tell them to go buy a policy, and eliminate Medicare; let’s not forget to beat them mercilessly with that in Virginia this year and nationally next year.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      JoyceH

      Virginia primary – I voted for McAuliffe and was glad and relieved that he won. A friend campaigned for Foy, but I looked her up and her electoral history is two terms in the House of Delegates. So I figured that even if she could win (always possible), there’s no assurance that she could govern – four years in a part-time government job isn’t exactly extensive preparation for full-time governing. I thought McAuliffe was a good governor and he knows how to do it.

      As for the current state of play in national politics – that video of Gohmert really brought something home to me. Most Republican office holders are genuinely stupid. Even their ‘brains’ (Paul Ryan for example) are mostly smoke and mirrors and attachment to catch phrases with no real intellectual depth. Most of our elected officials are pretty darn smart. So… can’t we come up with some clever ploy to TRICK them somehow?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      HarlequinGnoll

      i mean we theoretically we COULD move the moon but it would take A LOT of effort and time; needless to say we’d have to increase taxes /side-eye

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Leto

      @Jeffro: that’s really funny :)

      “Hang on, dad. I’m getting a 5G call via our Obama phone from Mr. Gates. He’s letting us know how to get our Soros bucks…” – Fro Jr

      Reply
    67. 67.

      germy

      @Jinchi:  He also wanted to know if we could change the orbit of the Earth, which would definitely “help” with climate change.

      Watch his face in the clip.  He’s being sarcastic and contemptuous.

      He believes climate change is a natural thing, NOT caused by humans. And that it has nothing to do with the carbon his donors dump into the atmosphere.  So he trolls the person he’s questioning: “Altering the moon’s orbit might help.  Ya willing to do that?”

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Josie

      Our family got a small surprise last week.  My son’s three year old has not been out and about for the last year due to Covid, and we were blaming that for some of her unusual behavior – resistance to change, fear of men she doesn’t know, extreme temper tantrums when things don’t go her way, rigid ways of lining up books, toys, etc., and other things.  The pediatrician recommended  an evaluation by a neurologist, who diagnosed her with high performing autism.  So we have stopped blaming the pandemic and are educating ourselves as fast as we can.  As soon as we get the word from her mother’s company insurance, she will go to therapy, and we will be on our way. The other grandmother and I share nanny duties, so will be very involved.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      gene108

      @Jeffro:

      Conservatives have been arguing that there’s nothing we can do about global warming, because of climate cycles caused by wobbles in Earth’s rotation*, and sun activity for 20 years.

      The line about the moon is a new one, though.

      *Milankovitch Cycles

      Reply
    73. 73.

      janesays

      the nutcase Trump and Bush judges that McConnell rammed through.

      Even though it seems like we’ve been stuck the vile senatortoise from Kentucky as the GOP leader for an eternity, it’s incorrect to say that McConnell ever rammed through any of the Bush judges, because at no point in Bush’s presidency was McConnell ever the senate majority leader. Those awful judges were all rammed through at the behest of the craptastic Senate Majority Leaders Trent Lott and Bill Frist. McConnell didn’t actually become leader of the GOP senate conference until January 2007, when the Republicans were in the minority. His first year as Senate Majority Leader was 2015.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Nora Lenderbee

        Things Can be Terrible and Boring at the Same Time

      I often feel this way about my job.
      @germy: ​
      Indicative and subjunctive.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      wvng

      @geg6: I live a bit east and south of you in WV, Hardy County. Our health department did a terrific job getting jabs into people (as did most of WV) until people just stopped showing up. WV went from best at vaccination in the nation early on to just another damn red state now. It’s heartbreaking and I have no idea how to fix it.  We used to run an open mic at the local grill/bar, before the pandemic, and now have no idea when we will feel comfortable starting again. Indoors, in a crowded bar, in a county where roughly half the people refuse to vaccinate, simply isn’t a good setting.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Hoodie

      @Betty Cracker: The optics of that race seem promising, given that she exudes authenticity and Rubio is such a wimpy twerp.   Yeah, it’s Florida, but he has to be scared shitless.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      germy

      @cmorenc:

      Not stupid.  He’s a rich man who’s being made richer by the Kochs/Heritage Foundation.

      His daughter’s pharm business also benefits from GOP policies.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      mrmoshpotato

      @patrick II:

      Today I saw Lewie Gomert ask the Forest Service if they would please change the course of the moon to help with climate change: 

      “Nuh uh!  I’m the stupidest Republican!”

      Reply
    79. 79.

      gene108

      @Leto:

      she also testified that the vaccine will link you to 5G.

      Wouldn’t cellphone companies complain about people getting free 5G, after all the money they spent building out the 5G infrastructure?

      Reply
    82. 82.

      patrick II

      @germy:
      So… he was being ironic? O.K.  I don’t watch Louie much except when there is a video of him saying something really dumb and this is even dumber than usual, so I’m open to that possibility.  I would watch again with that in mind, but I am leaving soon for an appointment.
      At any rate, I don’t think his normal MAGA audience (see forks stick to body lady above) does well with irony.​

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Jinchi

      @germy: ​

      He’s being sarcastic and contemptuous.

      I used to give Republicans the benefit of the doubt on talk like this. It seems so transparently stupid that I thought no-one could possibly believe it.

      Then they elected Trump, dabbled with the idea of chugging bleach to prevent Covid, while insisting they’d suffocate if forced to wear a mask, and hold out hope that the military will depose Biden, reinstall Trump and publicly execute all the major Democratic officials. Unfortunately, I know too many friends/family who actually believe every idiot idea Q sends out there, and Gohmert seems much stupider than any of them.​​​

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Hoodie

      @geg6: I’m convinced that a lot of this arises from indoctrination with the idea that everything is just a consumer choice.   When you look at things that way, you go on the internet and look for views that reinforce what you want to believe.  Many of these folks are also just free riders who see dropping infection rates and think “why bother?”   They’ll justify  this with conspiracy theories, concerns about nonexistent risks and whatnot, but I have my doubts that they really believe half the nonsense they spout.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Ohio Mom

      Starfish:

      I had to meet with a genetic counselor before my BRCA 1&2 tests (both negative, BTW). It makes sense to review your entire family’s history in case there is a pattern of other cancers that calls for adding other genes to the list of things to be tested for.

      The period after diagnosis but before the treatment plan is finalized is very harrowing. There is a certain relief when you know what is going to happen next.

      As Another Scott often says,
      Hope that helps.
      Good luck to your sister!

      Reply

