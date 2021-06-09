Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Open Thread: Third Eye

A ‘postgraduate in innovation design engineering’. I hear that’s a tough job market — seems like a good way to attract recruiters’ attention:

Paeng Min-wook, 28, has developed a robotic eyeball he has dubbed “The Third Eye”, which obsessive mobile phone users can strap to their foreheads so they can browse injury-free on the go.

The device opens its translucent eyelid whenever it senses the user’s head has been lowered to look at a smartphone. When the user comes within one to two metres of an obstacle, the device beeps to warn of the impending danger.

“This is the look of future mankind with three eyes,” Paeng, a postgraduate in innovation design engineering at the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London, told Reuters as he demonstrated use of The Third Eye around Seoul…

Paeng’s invention uses a gyro sensor to measure the oblique angle of the user’s neck and an ultrasonic sensor to calculate the distance between the robotic eye and any obstacles. Both sensors are linked to an open-source single-board microcontroller, with battery pack…

Paeng said The Third Eye was meant as a warning, not a real solution for smartphone addicts who won’t pay attention to where they are going.

“By presenting this satirical solution, I hope people would recognize the severity of their gadget addiction and look back at themselves,” he said.

    1. 1.

      debbie

      I see so many people walking with their faces buried in their phones and wonder how they do that without tripping and falling?

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      @debbie:
      Am even more appalled by/concerned for bicyclists rolling along with the phone planted to the side of their face, often not holding the bar with the other hand. In traffic. I mean, what the actual heck are they thinking?

    4. 4.

      Baud

      By presenting this satirical solution, I hope people would recognize the severity of their gadget addiction and look back at themselves,” he said.

      Wouldn’t you need a fourth eye for that?

    5. 5.

      satby

      sounds funny, but 10 years ago while I still took the train downtown from the south side, I and another passenger who had disembarked at our stop grabbed a girl who was about to walk in front of a train passing on the other rails. She was too busy yapping on her phone to notice the moving train less than 20 feet away.

      and that was before we had so much more distracting crap on phones too.

    6. 6.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      My favorites are the ones who half-see you and try to zig-zag across the sidewalk to avoid you. When they inevitably bump into you, they act all offended as if it was your fault that they weren’t watching where they were going.

    8. 8.

      Spanky

      The only third eye for me will forever be Nick Danger.

      Am I first to invoke him?

    10. 10.

      West of the Rockies

      @Spanky:

      I was ready to say that I had one of these devices, but it broke.  Now I’m third-eye blind.

      I’ll show myself out.

    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      or…hear me out here, people…folks could just. put. down. their. phones. for a minute and walk wherever it is that they’re going.

      Too much to ask?  Yeah, I kinda thought so.

      I know this is a respite thread but in the next thread, I look forward to talking about Henry Olsen’s latest in the WaPo.  It’s all about just how ready the GQP is to shed its orange Frankenstein and move on to its usual agenda of hate and economic malfeasance.

    14. 14.

      Anotherlurker

      @bk: Me too!  I was sitting here listening to the pitter patter of rain on my desktop, I looked up and …..

      I thought that 3rd eye would be a good line to add to my business card.

    15. 15.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @satby: I saw on youtube some kid in Toronto walk out without looking up directly into an ambulance with its sirens on. I don’t believe he was hurt, but the ambulance crew had to stop to check him out.

    17. 17.

      BruceFromOhio

      “By presenting this satirical solution, I hope people would recognize the severity of their gadget addiction and look back at themselves,” he said.

      I like this guy.​

      @Jeffro: ​

      hear me out here, people…folks could just. put. down. their. phones.

      Ya know, they used to burn heretics.

    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Jeffro:

      or…hear me out here, people…folks could just. put. down. their. phones. for a minute and walk wherever it is that they’re going.

      Too much to ask?  Yeah, I kinda thought so.

      And miss a second of Balloon Juice? Never!

