Unlike Rep. Greene, I will not kick my own constituents out of rallies like she did to me.

When I unseat Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (WITH YOUR HELP), I won’t treat people who disagree with me politically as the enemy.

I don’t think the man will win, not in that particular Georgia district, but I might send him a small donation for his entertainment value. He gets enough media attention, I give good odds MTG starts barking the N-word like a dog, on camera. From the New Yorker:

… “We don’t even have a Party chair in Haralson County,” Marcus Flowers said the other day from his house, an hour west of Atlanta. A bearded Black man in his mid-forties, with a scar over one eye, Flowers is an Army veteran and a former military contractor. “A compliance guy,” he said. “Not Blackwater.” He was in his unfinished “basement-gym-office-storage-future-in-law suite,” from which he has raised more than a million dollars in his quest to unseat Greene…

Flowers calls himself moderate. “I might have voted for Bush the first time,” he said. “But I can’t remember.” He met John McCain in 2006 and told him that he’d vote for him if he ever could. “That was before I knew who Obama was,” he added. Flowers’s campaign manager, Chase Goodwin—a veteran of the ill-fated Matt Lieberman Senate campaign—sat staring at his phone. He’d just seen a new tweet from Greene. This one was about “left-wing extremism infiltrating our military,” he reported…

They got in Flowers’s truck and drove north to Dalton. It was a “recon mission,” Flowers said. Their target: the third installment of Greene and Congressman Matt Gaetz’s “America First” tour, which had already made its way through Florida and Arizona…

Inside, a few hundred mostly elderly white people milled around. “Tiny Dancer” played. A large blond event-security guy soon approached Flowers at a concession stand. The man wore a shirt—a few sizes too small—emblazoned with the words “Viking Executive Protection.” “I’m asking you to leave,” the security guy said, “because the party of Marjorie Greene recognizes you.” He paused. “Like, we recognize you as somebody that will cause problems here.” He continued, “My job is to assess a threat.”

Flowers, sipping a blue Gatorade, remained relaxed. He wanted to hear his congresswoman speak, he said, and to talk to her if possible. The security guy admitted that he liked Flowers’s style. Then he called the police.

“Y’all are welcome to stand outside,” a cop told Flowers, who tipped his hat and turned to his cameraman. “Congresswoman Greene is apparently afraid to talk to me,” he said. “Yet she chased Congresswoman Cortez down the halls of Congress and screamed at her. All right.”…