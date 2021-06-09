Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Marcus Flowers for Congress!

Open Thread: Marcus Flowers for Congress!

I don’t think the man will win, not in that particular Georgia district, but I might send him a small donation for his entertainment value. He gets enough media attention, I give good odds MTG starts barking the N-word like a dog, on camera. From the New Yorker:

… “We don’t even have a Party chair in Haralson County,” Marcus Flowers said the other day from his house, an hour west of Atlanta. A bearded Black man in his mid-forties, with a scar over one eye, Flowers is an Army veteran and a former military contractor. “A compliance guy,” he said. “Not Blackwater.” He was in his unfinished “basement-gym-office-storage-future-in-law suite,” from which he has raised more than a million dollars in his quest to unseat Greene…

Flowers calls himself moderate. “I might have voted for Bush the first time,” he said. “But I can’t remember.” He met John McCain in 2006 and told him that he’d vote for him if he ever could. “That was before I knew who Obama was,” he added. Flowers’s campaign manager, Chase Goodwin—a veteran of the ill-fated Matt Lieberman Senate campaign—sat staring at his phone. He’d just seen a new tweet from Greene. This one was about “left-wing extremism infiltrating our military,” he reported…

They got in Flowers’s truck and drove north to Dalton. It was a “recon mission,” Flowers said. Their target: the third installment of Greene and Congressman Matt Gaetz’s “America First” tour, which had already made its way through Florida and Arizona…

Inside, a few hundred mostly elderly white people milled around. “Tiny Dancer” played. A large blond event-security guy soon approached Flowers at a concession stand. The man wore a shirt—a few sizes too small—emblazoned with the words “Viking Executive Protection.” “I’m asking you to leave,” the security guy said, “because the party of Marjorie Greene recognizes you.” He paused. “Like, we recognize you as somebody that will cause problems here.” He continued, “My job is to assess a threat.”

Flowers, sipping a blue Gatorade, remained relaxed. He wanted to hear his congresswoman speak, he said, and to talk to her if possible. The security guy admitted that he liked Flowers’s style. Then he called the police.

“Y’all are welcome to stand outside,” a cop told Flowers, who tipped his hat and turned to his cameraman. “Congresswoman Greene is apparently afraid to talk to me,” he said. “Yet she chased Congresswoman Cortez down the halls of Congress and screamed at her. All right.”…

But seriously… there will be other races in the future, and it’s always good to encourage new Dems, right?

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      misterpuff

      Uh what?

      Flowers calls himself moderate.

      Oh well, a blue dog or stealth GOPer must be better than Rep Greene but something smells of grift, if you ask me.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      piratedan

      he may not be the only announced candidate too, even though its an uphill battle, some of these fights have to be made. I see nothing wrong with pointing out their own hypocrisy and hubris. The difficult part is being seen and being taken seriously. It seems that the GOP candidates are more concerned with the Conservative Cosplay because they’re so afraid of being shot by their own side, lest they are determined to be insufficiently faithful.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gvg

      @misterpuff: it’s also branding. A heck of a lot of people like to think of themselves as “moderate”. It’s not like the ones who call themselves conservative or radical or extremist are persuadable to vote Democrat in that district. He almost has to use that label and if he wins, he probably has to BE moderate and have good constituent services. If he is secretly liberal, he will have to wait for that district to change before revealing such.

      We do need to hear more about him though.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RichWebb

      I’ll give him chance, even though he’s Army (pptu (“Go Navy” (sorry Cole))). Spent all my summers as a kid in a small town in Chattooga County, so some nostalgia applies — as well as shame about MTG.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      [Trump] suggested that he should have banned Facebook while he was in office, but said the company’s boss Mark Zuckerberg “kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was”. Source

      Yeah, like he repeatedly showed up uninvited.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Shakti

       

       

       

      @Gvg: I don’t know if MTG is crazy or just acts crazy like a skunk. She scares me.

      Either way, “moderate “and focused on constituent service is a great contrast to “troll for IG likes.” I don’t think there’s some fund of secretly progressive people who’ll turn out and vote in that district.  But I don’t live there so…

      When I take online spectrum quizzes I’m “very liberal” or “progressive” but if a pollster gets me on the phone I say I’m “moderate.” Because it’s insane to me that I had pretty much the same views I had 20 years ago and I’m “radical” so I reframe.

       

      It is funny (ridiculous) that he picks the moderate label as to appear non threatening next to MTG who harasses people and is armed everywhere.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dr. bloor

      This is a man who has clearly discerned that the citizens of his home district are the sort who prefer entertainment to legitimate political representation and participation.

      Which is to say, it just might work.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Joe Falco

      The other Democrat running for that seat is Holly McCormack. I wish either Democrat all the luck to unseat Greene next year.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dr. bloor

      @Shakti: ​
      She should. Her best comparison would be Andy Kaufmann, and the smart money would be on unambiguous, severe psychopathology that’s being aided and abetted by cynics who make a bunch of money off her.​

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JPL: I saw an article last week interviewing “soft” Boebert voters in CO. I think at least five people said, effectively, “Oh yeah, she’s nuts… but she’s strong on the Second Amendment”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      @Shakti: Some liberal Democrats don’t like having to share their party with moderates. But polls show half the Democratic electorate self-describe as moderate. This reflected in the House Democratic Caucus. The Progressive Caucus and the moderate New Democratic are rougly equal in number at around 100 each, with the Blue Dog Caucus coming in at 19. But both Congressional wings accept that they have to work together. I think most Democratic voters understand this too.

      Reply

