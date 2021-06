A Poem for this Thread…

Ticks are terrible,

Chiggers itch,

Spiders can kill,

Life’s a bitch.

Don’t leave the house!

It’s hell out there.

But inside your head

Thoughts are hard to bear.

What to do

When Cicadas fly?

When Manchin reigns?

McConnell won’t die?

Take a deep breath,

Scratch that itch,

Love your loves,

And tax the rich.

by Immanentize

Totally open thread.