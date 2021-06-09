On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

frosty

In 2014 we took a family trip with our grown sons to London, Normandy, and Paris for two weeks. We spent three days in Normandy, a visit that had been on my bucket list for years. I’ve been reading WW2 history for over 50 years and wanted to see the sites in person. We stayed in an Air BnB apartment in Bayeux, the only town near the landings that was completely undamaged in the war.

Our first day was to see the sites of the US Airborne landings and the museums related to them.