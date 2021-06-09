Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – Normandy – Airborne

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

frosty

In 2014 we took a family trip with our grown sons to London, Normandy, and Paris for two weeks. We spent three days in Normandy, a visit that had been on my bucket list for years. I’ve been reading WW2 history for over 50 years and wanted to see the sites in person. We stayed in an Air BnB apartment in Bayeux, the only town near the landings that was completely undamaged in the war.

Our first day was to see the sites of the US Airborne landings and the museums related to them.

On The Road - frosty - Normandy - Airborne 7
August 1, 2014

Bayeux, France

On The Road - frosty - Normandy - Airborne 6
August 1, 2014

In the square of Ste Mere Eglise, a parachute effigy dangles from the church, commemorating what happened to John Steele when his parachute snagged on the spire.

On The Road - frosty - Normandy - Airborne 5
August 1, 2014

The Airborne Museum in Ste Mere Eglise had a C47, the plane my uncle Roger (IX Troop Carrier Command) flew to drop the 101st Airborne the night before the landing, and tow Waco gliders on June 6th. The only thing he ever told his family was “I towed gliders over Normandy.” In the last few years my brother and I did a lot of research and found out he flew in Normandy, Dragoon (Southern France), Market-Garden (Holland), resupply of Bastogne, jerrycans of gasoline for Patton’s advance, Varsity (Rhine crossing), and evacuation flights for wounded and POWs.

On The Road - frosty - Normandy - Airborne 4
August 1, 2014

This C47 is painted as The Argonia, flown by Charles Young, who wrote a very good history of USAAF Troop Carrier, “Into the Valley”.

On The Road - frosty - Normandy - Airborne 3
August 1, 2014

Waco CG-4 glider. There are some good histories of glider operations and troops. One by Gary Best, “Silent Invaders: Combat Gliders of the Second World War” opened with this quote from Walter Cronkite after his experience in Market-Garden: “I’ll tell you straight out. If you’ve got to go into combat, don’t go by glider. Walk, crawl, parachute, swim, float – anything! But don’t go by glider.”

On The Road - frosty - Normandy - Airborne 2
August 1, 2014

Waco CG-4 glider.

On The Road - frosty - Normandy - Airborne 1
August 1, 2014

While the 82nd landed at Ste. Mere Eglise, the 101st fought near Carentan, here. “Band of Brothers” included their Normandy experience.

On The Road - frosty - Normandy - Airborne
August 1, 2014

The 101st was in the hedgerow countryside, much of which looks the same as it did in 1944. This is the Angoville-au-Plain, the Cursed Drop Zone. The Germans had already identified this area as favorable for parachute landings and they were set up for an ambush. Many of the paratroopers were killed before they touched ground.

  eclare
  Mary G

      Thank you for the comments and photos. If you haven't been to the WW2 museum in NOLA, put it on your list, it's amazing and has a lot of aircraft.

      This motherfucking guy:

      Just 24 hours after the Acosta Bridge in downtown Jacksonville was lit up to celebrate #Pride, the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the the city to stop.Now, residents are organizing a bridge walk June 12th to support the #LGBTQ community: https://t.co/QGezWYkBq5 pic.twitter.com/SX4GZmWXnd— Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 9, 2021

      Isn't their big income from tourism? Does Florida really benefit if LGTBQ+ people and their allies refuse to step foot there? Because what the actual fuck?

      They are pushing the boundaries hard and we need to push back harder.

      @Mary G: Sorry frosty, I meant to put the DeSantis in the earlier tread, but I didn't notice I was in OTR until the edit window timed out. Looking at these places and seeing places where men whose shoes the Republican Party establishment aren't fit to lick, wow. All the planes seem such crude and unsafe technology now, but America worked miracles to get them made and deployed to make the massive effort of D Day start the beginning of the end of the war.

