Late Night Open Thread: To the Moon, Rep. Gohmert!

by

During a Tuesday hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Louie Gohmert seemed to float a novel idea for solving the climate crisis: changing the orbits of the Earth and moon.

Gohmert, R-Texas, posed that highly speculative theory in the form of a question to Jennifer Eberlien, associate deputy chief of the National Forest System.

“I understand, from what’s been testified to the Forest Service and the BLM [Bureau of Land Management], you want very much to work on the issue of climate change,” Gohmert told Eberlien. “I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they’ve found that the moon’s orbit is changing slightly, and so is the Earth’s orbit around the sun. We know there’s been significant solar flare activities, and so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun? Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate.”…

IT GETS BETTER…

As video clips of the exchange began circulating, Gohmert lashed out at critics who mocked the idea that altering our planet’s orbit was a viable or wise solution to climate change. Specifically, he took issue with those he said had conflated the Bureau of Land Management and Black Lives Matter, which share the same initials…

Nobody I can find conflated these two acronyms. Or called him a racist. Just an idiot.

… Long a climate change denier, Gohmert in 2015 mocked Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Al Gore over their advocacy to address global warming, saying that more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was a good thing because it meant “we’ll have more plants.”…

For some reason, I am reminded of the Molly Ivins’ signature quip about a different Texas legislator: “If his I.Q. slips any lower, we’ll have to water him twice a day.”

      patrick Il

      Earlier today someone in comments suggested that Gomert could not be that dumb and he meant it as sarcasm. I looked again and agree with the consensus –he’s that dumb.

      mrmoshpotato

      National Forest Service or BLM

      Oh. I read that as Black Lives Matter earlier today, since Louie is such a nutjob.

      dmsilev

      Look, at least he recognizes that the Earth orbits around the Sun and not vice versa.

      jl

      I suppose Gohmert thinks that electric cars and renewable energy are very risky outlandish, inefficient, unworkable dreams of communist tyrants trying to stuff us into tiny hobbit houses…

      Maybe Gohmert will offer to make the trip up there to check out the possibilities?

      craigie

      suppose Gohmert thinks that electric cars and renewable energy are very risky outlandish, inefficient, unworkable dreams of communist tyrants

      I have often wondered about a version of this, namely, if we transported today’s conservaloonies back 100 years or so, to the start of the automotive age, would they have been trying to pass legislation to force people to own multiple horses, and restrict gas stations to one every 50 miles, etc? It seems like they would.

      JaneE

      It seems the appropriate answer to that question is “Just as soon as you provide the lever and a place to stand”.

