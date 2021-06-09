Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, June 8-9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, June 8-9

by | 4 Comments

  • Baud
  • Brachiator

    2. 2.

      Brachiator

      Some issues concerning soon-to-expire J and J vaccine doses

      The Biden administration is encouraging states to hold on to hundreds of thousands of soon-to-expire covid vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson, given the possibility that additional data will show the shots are viable beyond their expiration date at month’s end….

      “This is really welcome news,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer for the Louisiana Department of Health. Louisiana has 14,000 J&J doses that will expire this month. “I think at the end of the day there’ll be less waste.” …

      Once viewed as crucial to the U.S. vaccination effort for persuading on-the-fence people to get the single-shot dose, J&J has played a modest role. Officials partly attribute that to federal regulators temporarily halting its use in April after reports of rare but serious blood clots.

      “That just appears to have slowed demand,” Plescia said. The company previously said it would deliver the 100 million doses by the end of June.

      As far as Jim Mangia, chief executive of St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, can tell, the demand ground to a halt once the FDA OK’d resuming use of the J&J vaccine. Mangia said his network of 26 clinics in the Los Angeles area has more than 14,000 doses on hand that county officials have been unwilling to take back.

      He said patients who liked the one-shot benefit requested it before the safety concerns, but since then there have been no requests. “Whenever we offer it, everyone says no,” he said.

      Mangia said his clinic network is seeing overall distribution of the vaccines remain steady as sites expand hours and offer Friday night vaccine events for those concerned about missing work because of possible side effects. But given the lack of interest in J&J’s vaccine, he said, he doesn’t think moving the expiration date will improve matters.

      Officials in West Virginia have more than 20,000 doses of J&J’s vaccine on hand but little backlog of other covid vaccines, said state covid czar Dr. Clay Marsh, who is also vice president of West Virginia University Health Sciences. Officials offered the excess to other states, but there were no takers. Marsh said they approached the federal government about sending the unused doses to countries that need it, but have learned the logistics are challenging.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      Send J&J abroad.

      Might not be so easy to do. The story cites significant logistics issues when that possibility was suggested.

      Reply

