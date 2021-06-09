The vaccination rollout may be the most dramatic governmental success story of my lifetime. Its most obvious rivals—the moon landings, the Gulf War, the end of the Cold War—occurred so long ago that no one under 30 will have personal memories of them. https://t.co/fpkQqyW0V5 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 8, 2021





The US administered over 1.0 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 304 million, or 91.5 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 1.07 million shots per day. pic.twitter.com/eUt5rANBvR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 9, 2021

The U.K. has fairly high vaccination levels, but the Delta variant of Covid is spreading there. People with only one shot of a two-dose vaccine aren't heavily protected. Delta is now 6% of tracked cases in the U.S., prompting a warning today from Fauci:https://t.co/wn5Bp3O8BY — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 8, 2021

Fauci stressed that people who are fully vaccinated still have strong protections. But he said the U.S. can't let the Delta variant (first recorded in India) surge here like it has in the U.K. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 8, 2021

Excluding Florida, which is no longer reporting, the US had +13,542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. (The total stands at over 34.2 million). The 7-day moving average rose again to 14,416 new cases per day – a somewhat troubling reversal of the previous downward trend. pic.twitter.com/uVQa5my4hC — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 9, 2021

Southern U.S. states could see a Covid surge this summer. Why? Low vaccination rates. While a dozen Northeast states have already administered at least 1 dose to 70% of adults, Alabama & Mississippi would need a year to reach the same percentage https://t.co/ma0noNWSfO pic.twitter.com/eLmiEFm53X — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 8, 2021

BREAKING: The U.S. State Department eased travel warnings for dozens of countries from "do not travel" to "reconsider travel" today. Canada, France, Germany and Mexico among those affected. — Nick Wadhams (@nwadhams) June 8, 2021

======

US eases travel rules for 61 countries – but not UK

https://t.co/nAB1RVBMK2 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 8, 2021

India records 92,596 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours https://t.co/e1HHix3oNF pic.twitter.com/VIS8LCCYuE — Reuters (@Reuters) June 9, 2021

India coronavirus: What is the government's change to vaccine policy? https://t.co/HZOwdCcuPq — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 8, 2021

The second wave of Covid-19 ravaged India and experts believe the number of deaths in rural areas is much higher than official statistics sayhttps://t.co/dA1LCioyZ7 pic.twitter.com/dE23eQ7je3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 8, 2021

Global Opinions: India is facing an epidemic of misinformation alongside covid-19 https://t.co/Z66NjkMH5o — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2021

Malaysia says delivery of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines delayed https://t.co/rdLJQwyg7P pic.twitter.com/kRQDS1AvF3 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 9, 2021

34 vs 33 https://t.co/fGZepJt6PV — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 9, 2021

Russia on Wednesday reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in its highest daily tally for three monthshttps://t.co/tpq8sjpm3A — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 9, 2021

As Russia's second city prepares to host 7 Euro 2020 games and welcome thousands of fans over the next few weeks, coronavirus cases are on the risehttps://t.co/yFYcEf3dhp — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 9, 2021

Show me the pass: European Union lawmakers approve vaccine certificates to ease travel, boost the continent's beleaguered tourism industry. https://t.co/TijiN7BNke — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 9, 2021

Italy's plummeting birth rate worsened by pandemic https://t.co/6dGSy902MJ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 8, 2021

Australia's second largest city Melbourne will exit a COVID-19 hard lockdown as planned, Victoria state authorities said, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings would likely remain for another week https://t.co/ij2EDtrk1p pic.twitter.com/xLJvBwdej6 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 9, 2021

"A moral catastrophe": Africa, a continent of 1.3 billion people, has received shockingly few COVID-19 vaccines, even for its critical health care workers. https://t.co/pJHVMR0Iuh — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) June 9, 2021

There is an exponential rise in Covid cases in Kinshasa, the capital of the DR Congo, according to WHO. Regional Ebola outbreaks have devastated the country. DRC officials say a 3rd wave is being driven by India's (Delta) & S. Africa's (Beta) variants https://t.co/Dk83Wncpvs pic.twitter.com/XEHZK6mla6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 8, 2021

Uganda locks down amid a #coronavirus wave that is primarily striking young people https://t.co/6qKt4DVCa9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 8, 2021

Mastercard Foundation donates US$1.3 billion to boost Africa's pandemic response in 1 of largest such efforts to date The funds will be used to buy #COVID19 vaccines for >50 million people, boost vaccine manufacturing & strengthen public health in Africahttps://t.co/Z1DlwMVCs6 — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) June 8, 2021

Brazil has 52,911 coronavirus cases and 2,378 COVID deaths in 24 hours https://t.co/4z3SS7PnVt pic.twitter.com/t62KVSYKdV — Reuters (@Reuters) June 9, 2021

======

What we know about the highly infectious coronavirus delta variant https://t.co/YoyE8gxIsE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 8, 2021

Pfizer says it will expand testing of COVID-19 vaccines to children younger than 12. Pfizer plans to enroll about 4,500 young volunteers at more than 90 sites in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain. Enrollment of children ages 5-11 began this week. https://t.co/XqhiRaKfja — The Associated Press (@AP) June 8, 2021

Both Pfizer and Moderna have applied for full FDA approval—a great step. There are technical differences between EUA and approval, but the bottom line is vaccines were rigorously studied and proven to be amazingly effective and remarkably safe. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) June 7, 2021

In the lab: Metformin —a type 2 diabetes drug— inhibits SARSCoV2's capacity to induce the release of cytokines from white cells known as monocytes. Metformin has shown potential uses in other infectious diseases, particularly TB, a bacterial infection https://t.co/HQdXoudfza — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 8, 2021

======

Breaking: Houston hospital system suspends 178 workers for not getting vaccinated. "I know that today may be difficult for some who are sad about losing a colleague who’s decided to not get vaccinated,” CEO Marc Boom wrote in email shared with The Post.https://t.co/NQ8ArRApFv pic.twitter.com/YcvMjxiS8d — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) June 9, 2021

Ty and Charlene Bollinger got their start by questioning mainstream cancer treatments such as chemotherapy. But the Tennessee couple’s latest target is COVID-19 vaccines, and they’re cashing in on misinformation. https://t.co/feFUA4awdY — The Center for Public Integrity (@publicintegrity) June 8, 2021

I know how you can get a free vaccination card. https://t.co/UwXCjAIgzI — Andy Slavitt ?????? (@ASlavitt) June 9, 2021