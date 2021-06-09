Tom’s post on a woman in Massachusetts getting screwed on a cost-sharing ministry health payment plan is a good opportunity to talk about the alternatives to ACA individual market qualified health plans (QHPs) for people who want some cost protection. The ACA explicitly allowed for Cost Sharing Ministries as an exception to the individual mandate. These ministries were small at the time but have gotten larger as both a means of avoiding the ACA as an ideological committment and more often, as a means of getting some cost protection at a lower monthly output than an ACA plan would cost for someone who is not subsidy eligible.

I want to highlight one of the more useful chunks I’ve written — we were writing about silverloading and ACA plan affordability but broadened our perspective a bit here:

Given continued affordability challenges, particularly for unsubsidized enrollees, states are pursuing additional policy changes. States have three primary options for reducing premiums for households ineligible for federal APTCs: direct subsidization, indirect subsidization, and endorsement of parallel markets…. states can facilitate parallel markets for insurance or insurance-like products. Short-term limited-duration plans and association health plans30 are examples of non-ACA-compliant insurance that enlarge parallel underwritten markets.31 Farm Bureau plans in Kansas, Iowa, and Tennessee are insurance-like products that avoid insurance regulations. Finally, health care sharing ministries are unregulated organizations that facilitate the sharing of health care costs among members who have common religious or ethical beliefs, but their products may offer limited financial benefits and contain coverage exclusions for people with preexisting conditions.

There are a few different types of parallel market products that all have slightly different characteristics.

Allowed to Underwrite & Price on Health Risk Allowed to Prospectively Deny Coverage in part or in full Issuer bears claims cost risk Explicitly Regulated as an Insurance Product ACA Qualified Health Plans No No Yes Yes Short Term Limited Duration Plans Yes Yes Yes Yes Farm Bureau Plans Yes Yes Yes No Cost Sharing Ministries Yes Yes No No

Cost-sharing ministries are explicitly not insurance and they are lightly regulated by states with general fraud/consumer protections the usual avenue of regulation. They are the Wild West of health insurance like products. Some may be good, some may be horrendous, but there is no guarantee from even the “best” that comprehensive care for a major medical event will be paid in full.

The short term limited duration plans and Farm Bureau “NOT INSURANCE” insurance plans are insurance or insurance like products. These products get better premiums for the people that buy the plans because they are actively cherry picking individuals with low risk of having big claims. Some plans may not renew coverage for the next contract period if someone has a huge claim that is likely to repeat. However, in the context of the ACA before the ARA where people earning above 400% FPL were facing the full premium on their own, there is a good amount of value here for relatively healthy people who prospectively know that they are likely to remain relatively healthy and can’t afford a mortgage payment for health insurance coverage while having the option of the ACA to protect them against next period reclassification risk.

With the passage of the ARA enhanced subsidies, the value proposition for new buyers for these parrallel market plans is far worse than it was in 2020 as ACA plans are likely to be more affordable. However, people who currently are covered by these plans may, very reasonably, not want to pay the transaction and hassle costs of switch or take on the policy risk that the extended subsidies aren’t renewed and thus stay in their current options.

Texas recently approved a Farm Bureau not insurance pseudo insurance option:

#HB3924 by @TomOliverson allows Texas Farm Bureau or affiliate to offer nonprofit agricultural organization health benefits in the state. Read more about that bill here: https://t.co/3bOEWG9h7K — Texas House Republican Caucus (@TXGOPCaucus) May 13, 2021

And as long as the Texas Farm Bureau is not a bottom feeding scum bag (which given that they have a reputation for several other lines of business to give a damn about, they have a reason to care about their perception of quality and fairness) this is no big deal. It is likely to be attractive to some individuals of relatively low risk and middle and upper middle class income but those folks historically have not gotten a good deal on the ACA due to the combination of age rating and the fairly rapid shut-off of ACA subsidies. Even with the ARA subsidies, it is not hard to imagine a decent Farm Bureau plan being priced below 8.5% of income for a double income, no kid couple in their late 40s or early 50s.

If our objective is to get people covered, then well disclosed and clear and fairly comprehensive non-ACA QHP products can have a place in the policy portfolio. I have a hard time seeing most of the cost-sharing ministries hitting the fairly comprehensive guardrail but the Farm Bureaus and some of the short term plans can and do hit those guard rails. And the secondary effects of slightly increasing the morbidity of the ACA risk pool is almost irrelevant to anyone who is not a deficit peacock.