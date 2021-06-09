Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Reality always wins in the end.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Are you … from the future?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

This is a big f—–g deal.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Alternatives to ACA plans

Alternatives to ACA plans

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Tom’s post on a woman in Massachusetts getting screwed on a cost-sharing ministry health payment plan is a good opportunity to talk about the alternatives to ACA individual market qualified health plans (QHPs) for people who want some cost protection.  The ACA explicitly allowed for Cost Sharing Ministries as an exception to the individual mandate.  These ministries were small at the time but have gotten larger as both a means of avoiding the ACA as an ideological committment and more often, as a means of getting some cost protection at a lower monthly output than an ACA plan would cost for someone who is not subsidy eligible.

I want to highlight one of the more useful chunks I’ve written — we were writing about silverloading and ACA plan affordability but broadened our perspective a bit here:

Given continued affordability challenges, particularly for unsubsidized enrollees, states are pursuing additional policy changes. States have three primary options for reducing premiums for households ineligible for federal APTCs: direct subsidization, indirect subsidization, and endorsement of parallel markets….

states can facilitate parallel markets for insurance or insurance-like products. Short-term limited-duration plans and association health plans30 are examples of non-ACA-compliant insurance that enlarge parallel underwritten markets.31 Farm Bureau plans in Kansas, Iowa, and Tennessee are insurance-like products that avoid insurance regulations. Finally, health care sharing ministries are unregulated organizations that facilitate the sharing of health care costs among members who have common religious or ethical beliefs, but their products may offer limited financial benefits and contain coverage exclusions for people with preexisting conditions.

 

There are a few different types of parallel market products that all have slightly different characteristics.

 

Allowed to Underwrite & Price on Health Risk Allowed to Prospectively Deny Coverage in part or in full Issuer bears claims cost risk Explicitly Regulated as an Insurance Product
ACA Qualified Health Plans No No Yes Yes
Short Term Limited Duration Plans Yes Yes Yes Yes
Farm Bureau Plans Yes Yes Yes No
Cost Sharing Ministries Yes Yes No No

Cost-sharing ministries are explicitly not insurance and they are lightly regulated by states with general fraud/consumer protections the usual avenue of regulation.  They are the Wild West of  health insurance like products.  Some may be good, some may be horrendous, but there is no guarantee from even the “best” that comprehensive care for a major medical event will be paid in full.

The short term limited duration plans and Farm Bureau “NOT INSURANCE” insurance plans are insurance or insurance like products.  These products get better premiums for the people that buy the plans because they are actively cherry picking individuals with low risk of having big claims.  Some plans may not renew coverage for the next contract period if someone has a huge claim that is likely to repeat.  However, in the context of the ACA before the ARA where people earning above 400% FPL  were facing the full premium on their own, there is a good amount of value here for relatively healthy people who prospectively know that they are likely to remain relatively healthy and can’t afford a mortgage payment for health insurance coverage while having the option of the ACA to protect them against next period reclassification risk.

With the passage of the ARA enhanced subsidies, the value proposition for new buyers for these parrallel market plans is far worse than it was in 2020 as ACA plans are likely to be more affordable.  However, people who currently are covered by these plans may, very reasonably, not want to pay the transaction and hassle costs of switch or take on the policy risk that the extended subsidies aren’t renewed and thus stay in their current options.

Texas recently approved a Farm Bureau not insurance pseudo insurance option:

And as long as the Texas Farm Bureau is not a bottom feeding scum bag (which given that they have a reputation for several other lines of business to give a damn about, they have a reason to care about their perception of quality and fairness) this is no big deal. It is likely to be attractive to some individuals of relatively low risk and middle and upper middle class income but those folks historically have not gotten a good deal on the ACA due to the combination of age rating and the fairly rapid shut-off of ACA subsidies. Even with the ARA subsidies, it is not hard to imagine a decent Farm Bureau plan being priced below 8.5% of income for a double income, no kid couple in their late 40s or early 50s.

If our objective is to get people covered, then well disclosed and clear and fairly comprehensive non-ACA QHP products can have a place in the policy portfolio. I have a hard time seeing most of the cost-sharing ministries hitting the fairly comprehensive guardrail but the Farm Bureaus and some of the short term plans can and do hit those guard rails. And the secondary effects of slightly increasing the morbidity of the ACA risk pool is almost irrelevant to anyone who is not a deficit peacock.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barry
  • eclare
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Barry

      David: “And as long as the Texas Farm Bureau is not a bottom feeding scum bag (which given that they have a reputation for several other lines of business to give a damn about, they have a reason to care about their perception of quality and fairness) this is no big deal. ”

      I no longer believe such things:

      1) Organizations tend to loven those sweet marginal gains.
      2) I believe that low-information people simply don’t know that Org A is committing nasty things in line of business A1, when they are buying A2-An.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      @Barry: You are assuming that they are low information. David’s post suggests that for some it might be a good buy.

      Brand names do matter. I bought major medical insurance back in 1972 when being female was a pre-existing condition. The company immediately started raising the deductible and the premium to the point where it made no financial sense to carry it. I remember to this day which insurance company it was and they have never jad my business since.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Barry

      @sab: “I remember to this day which insurance company it was and they have never jad my business since.”

       

      Which they don’t mind, because they avoided massive losses.

       

      Who else did you persuade to not deal with them?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      What massive losses? I didn’t have a major medical expense for the next thirty years. My whole extended family, including my parents’ plan d.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Barry

      @sab:  The point is that raising the deuctible like mad is a way of getting rid of somebody that the company *wants* to get rid of.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     