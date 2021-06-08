Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes we did.

The math demands it!

Verified, but limited!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Shocking, but not surprising

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

This really is a full service blog.

This blog goes to 11…

This fight is for everything.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

What fresh hell is this?

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / We Have Agency, Let’s Use It

We Have Agency, Let’s Use It

by | 70 Comments

This post is in: , ,

We Have Agency, Let’s Use It by WaterGirl | June 5, 2021 11:58 am | Leave a Comment This post is in: Political Action

One of our Balloon Juice peeps read Betty Cracker’s post last week about the Republican attempts to change the law in several states to allow the legislature to override election results they don’t like, and he wrote to me with an idea that I will share with you later on in the post.

Here’s another good article on the subject: Republicans want to change state election laws. Here’s how they’re doing it.

In the comments on Betty’s post, and in Adam’s post the previous week, many readers were grateful for the posts, but seemed not to know what to do in the face of these strategies.  I was one of them!  Some were discouraged, some felt powerless, and some were looking to possible legislative changes on the federal level to prevent these strategies from going into effect.  I am hoping that the DOJ can fight some of the changes, but can we count on Washington to save us?

I watched myself these past 5 years, as I counted on one institution after another after another to put a stop to the illegal, immoral, outrageous, undemocratic and autocratic actions of the previous administration, and to hold them accountable.  Surely, I said to myself every time, these things should not be possible in a democracy.

To quote Stalin: “It doesn’t matter who votes.  It matters who counts the votes.”  I never thought that would be true in America.

Yet here we are.

Even while holding the House, the Senate, and the Presidency, the should-be-illegal, outrageous, undemocratic and autocratic actions continue, particularly in the states.  Just like with abortion, the states are where most of the action is taking place.

Maybe we need something now, to play the role of the women’s marches that helped energize and activate us.  We did win in 2018, after all, in no small part due to that activism.

So I want to share with you Capricorn’s idea, in his own words.  I think it’s a great idea, and I can’t wait to see what you guys think of it, too.

I am a long-time Balloon Juice reader, and like many of you, I am alarmed by all the attacks on our democracy.

We obviously need to keep doing what we have been doing: registering people to vote, canvassing, writing postcards, getting the vote out at election time.  I am not suggesting that the actions proposed below would take the place of all those things, but instead would be done in addition to our usual efforts, to help stop the laws that allow voting results to be overturned.

There are additional actions that have the potential to help stop the Republican attempts to change the law in several states to allow the legislature to override election results they don’t like, and I believe that Balloon Juice is uniquely positioned to be helpful in that effort.

The key fights on this are going to be in states where the Republicans have a trifecta, and if we don’t pay attention to this stuff now, by the next election it will be too late.

There are differing degrees of urgency in different states, so it seems like the strategic move would be to do some research first.

There are 23 Republican trifectas.  To begin with, we could ask readers to check with their Democratic elected officials and other organizations to find out if Republicans are moving these bills in those states.

After that, or at the same time if we have enough volunteers, we could identify the states that are not Republican trifectas, but have strong enough majorities in both houses to overrule a veto.  Then we could also look at the 12 mixed-fecta states.

That would allow us to target our resources. 

We could use the information gained to construct an action matrix, and plan on making it a permanent part of the site through at least the 2024 election.  The rows of the matrix – imagine it as a spreadsheet – are the states, and the columns are the moves being made by the Republicans in each state to alter/undermine election laws and election administrative procedures.  The Republican trifecta states are likely the most critical, but “mixed-fecta” states are important, as well, particularly in swing states.

Where the changes to the election laws are moving, one go-to response could be to mount large, public, peaceful counterdemonstrations that call out the Republican tactics for what they are.  That will not stop the bills from moving but the publicity will be inconvenient for the Republicans and it will tend to motivate the Democrats in Washington.  The key is building some kind of public pushback.

Mounting these demonstrations is not a job for the Balloon Juice readership.  Nor is it a job for Democratic officials and Party people; at the end of the day they are not built for this kind of work.  We could make a special effort to reach out to the “boots-on-the-ground” people that are good at it.  Stacey Abrams in GA for example, and the people around her.  I have connections to various organizations and can help a little with this once the list of states is built.

We should follow the lead of the local folks.  They will be the experts on timing, and tactics.  Whatever help they need, we could help them organize it through Balloon Juice.  In particular, if they’re trying to spin up big demonstrations they will need money for buses and for a million other things as well. As soon as they get off the bus, everyone looks for the porta-potty.  Those cost money.  PA system for the rally?  Costs money.  Permits for the march?  They cost money too.  You can’t build demonstrations on timelines as short as these without money, it’s absolutely essential.

This effort could be critically important, and time is of the essence.

Who’s up for this?

~ Capricorn

Balloon Juice is already funding candidates and organizing groups, and many of us are politically active in real life.  This is one more way that we as a group could take part in the fight.  It gives us one more front in the fight to keep our democracy.

We have already identified what the problems are; we talk about that every day.  In this thread, can we talk about about what to do about this and what actions we can take?

If you’re interested, we have already thought through more details that we can share, but the first step is seeing if there is interest.

I worked for a boss whose style was Ready, Fire, Aim, which never led to the desired outcome.  That’s why I particularly like Capricorn’s suggested approach of doing the research so we can focus on the most critical states first.  That takes time and effort, but it seems like the focus we would gain from the research would make it worth the time.

What are your thoughts about this approach?  Have you seen other group approaches that should be considered?

Are you up for this or some other collective effort on Balloon Juice?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Argiope
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Capricorn
  • elm
  • featheredsprite
  • gene108
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Kathleen
  • Kropacetic
  • mdblanche
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Rocks
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Spanky
  • steve g
  • surfk9
  • terraformer
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    70Comments

    1. 1.

      schrodingers_cat

      I second Teri Kanefield’s tweet

      Dear Twitter: One way to kill democracy is to cause a majority to give up and feel like the situation is hopeless. Democracy (like elections) requires public confidence and public engagement. This talk becomes self-fulfilling. People hear it, believe it, give up, and disengage.

      ETA: I put a link to a panel I had made with Yogi the Scrabble cat in the last thread, if you want to check it out.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Like in 2020, my focus will be on WI – specifically defeating Ron Johnson. At the moment, I think that I can do is much good staying local as I can spreading things around.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: Could you do the research on Wisconsin for the action matrix?  You seem like a logical choice, if you have interest.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I hope that you are not thinking that I think this is hopeless.  The whole point of this is that it’s not hopeless, but that there is plenty of work to be done.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus:  (from up top)  maybe tl;dr?

      There are 23 Republican trifectas.  To begin with, we could ask readers to check with their Democratic elected officials and other organizations to find out if Republicans are moving these bills in those states.

      After that, or at the same time if we have enough volunteers, we could identify the states that are not Republican trifectas, but have strong enough majorities in both houses to overrule a veto.  Then we could also look at the 12 mixed-fecta states.

      That would allow us to target our resources. 

      We could use the information gained to construct an action matrix, and plan on making it a permanent part of the site through at least the 2024 election.  The rows of the matrix – imagine it as a spreadsheet – are the states, and the columns are the moves being made by the Republicans in each state to alter/undermine election laws and election administrative procedures.  The Republican trifecta states are likely the most critical, but “mixed-fecta” states are important, as well, particularly in swing states.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Oh, good!

      I loved this comment from cope the other day:

      On a bad day, I feel like Mr. Cole. On a good one, I feel like WaterGirl at her most optimistic. These swings back and forth are tiring.

      Are John and I yin and yang?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Capricorn

      Hello all, I’m here for the discussion of this idea and glad to try to answer questions.

      The “action matrix” is a spreadsheet — rows are states, columns are the specific initiatives Republicans in the states are taking to pervert the election laws. There are 23 Republican trifecta states and 12 “mixed-fecta” states where the legislation is likeliest to break out. So a lot of balls to keep eyes on.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: For instance, Wolvesvalley has mentioned something they are trying to do in Pennsylvania, related to voting, which is very worrisome to her.

      That would go in the spreadsheet for PA, along with the things that are happening in other various states.

      The spreadsheet could also include names of groups that are fighting against those things, which we could possibly support.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kathleen

      • No matter where you live, no matter what your Senator has already said, I need you to call your US Senators every day in June to demand that Senators pass the For The People Act to protect our freedom to vote. Call 888-453-3211 to be connected to your Senators now – and don’t be afraid to call them daily to keep the pressure on.
      • Join Fair Fight Action’s text bank days of action on June 11, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 to ask voters in key states to call their Senators about the For The People Act. If you have not already attended Fair Fight’s text training on our new text platform, Impactive, sign up for a training here for everything you’ll need to join one of these text banks.
      • Join me and special guests throughout June for virtual events across the country to share the importance of passing the For The People Act.

      Southern Town HallJune 10, 8pm EST/7pm CSTWith Congresswoman Nikema Williams and special guestsREGISTER Northeast and Midwest Town HallJune 14, 8pm ESTWith special guests TBAREGISTER Southwest Town HallJune 17, 9pm EST, 6 pm MST, 6 pm PDTWith Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and special guestsREGISTERSign up, call, and share with your networks — together, we can ensure that the For The People Act is passed, and that voters across the country have their freedom to vote protected from Republican attacks

      Email from Stacy Abrams

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Capricorn

      This is a large community of politically aware people — the idea was that if enough were interested, it would be possible to put the power of crowdsourcing to work.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: i think the GOP majority in Wisconsin’s legislature wants to do something but Gov Evers has veto powers. The GOP doesn’t have enough of a margin to override his veto.

      I’m with OO though. You keep saying “Action Matrix” and “spreadsheet”… But I still don’t know what more you want than what I said above. 🤔

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kathleen

      I’m also on a DNC call with Jaime Harrison, who’s talking about DNC commitment to work in red states. As Kay has been saying for many years, he wants Dems have to be engaged in communities all year long vs waiting to campaign during election season. He’s got great energy and enthusiasm.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      VeniceRiley

      I think in addition to voting rights groups and souls to the polls and such we need to involve the kids. That means MoveOn or some such organization. All together to get people to capitols on key dates as if a 2016 Trump rally was announced.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Argiope

      I think this idea has a lot of merit. How would the matrix updating work? Do you envision Juicers from the same trifecta states pooling facts/contexts and then sending them to whoever updates the matrix? I’m not the person in my community who really knows how things work at the state level (OH) and which bills are moving, but I know someone who does, so could tap that resource to help.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples: What you shared is helpful.  Does that mean that We are in great shape in Wisconsin?

      Is there anti-democratic legislation in the works, even if we think/hope it couldn’t get past a governor’s veto?

      Are there groups working in Wisconsin to help protect the vote, that we could include in our list, and support?

      The idea is to gather all the information in one place, and then it becomes more obvious which states are most at risk and which actions would be the highest priority as we try to keep our democracy intact

      Does that help?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Benw

      I’m in!

      I am, in fact, a spreadsheet jockey at work. Earlier today, when I was feeling useless, I found the wikipedia page with a summary of many of the new Republican voter suppression bills in the works:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republican_efforts_to_restrict_voting_following_the_2020_presidential_election

      I’d be happy to fire up a google doc spreadsheet and condense as much info on each state into a digestible chunk as I can. Maybe then BJers with local knowledge could add specific contact info for various in-state groups so that volunteers here could reach out?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Does the Final Five Bill working its way through the WI legislature count? Potential for ranked choice voting.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      terraformer

      @Omnes Omnibus

      It’s a spreadsheet, with data arranged in (ascending or descending) order of importance in terms of that state’s impact on the national election.

      As a fellow badger, happy to help rid ourselves – and the world – of one Ron Fvcking Johnson.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Capricorn

      Imagine a “Wisconsin” row in the matrix and a “culture war” column for all states. The cell at the intersection of the two would note that the Republicans have just rolled out a bill to ban teaching of critical race theory in the state. You might also have a “redistricting” column, and there you’d note that the Republicans have rolled out a bill to delay it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: I don’t know what that is.  But yes, it seems to have an impact on voting, so I think that would be included.  And maybe there are local groups that are active around that, and they could be included.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kathleen

      Jaimie Harrison just said what I’ve maintained – the Democratic Party is the last line of defense from fascism (paraphrasing). He said there is no “both siding” this.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Capricorn

      @Benw:

      Great!  Haven’t had time to read the link you embedded but this is what I’d been hoping for.  We can handle exchange of contact information through WaterGirl.

      Now the next thing we need are individuals (or better, teams) in the states where the Republicans are on the march.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: In WI, the ACLU is big on voting rights, of course.  BLOC and Voces de la Frontera have been mention and even front paged here before.  And Ben Wikler and the WisDems are pretty creative and committed – I mean they came up with the live read of the Princess Bride fundraiser.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Benw: Favre is persona no grata.  My mom is planning to burn her Farve jersey on the 4th of July because he is pro-Trump.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @terraformer:

      It’s a spreadsheet, with data arranged in (ascending or descending) order of importance in terms of that state’s impact on the national election.

      That is a most excellent explanation. Perhaps we should use your language instead of ours!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @elm:

      Does anyone have a reserve of hope or a bright spot to look towards in this?

      I certainly do.  Especially when I learn to say, “oh shit, Joe Manchin is going to derail this, maybe we should focus on another way to preserve voting rights”, and then I choose to spend my time on things we can do INSTEAD OF endlessly spinning about what a dick Joe Manchin is (he is) and how he’s either short-sighted or stupid or has been bought (he is definitely at least one of those).

      Reply
    39. 39.

      featheredsprite

      Very constructive post. Thank you to everyone with ideas.

      I’m in. Very little money, very little energy.

      But count me in anyway.

      I’ve been through days of depression and despair but I am hopeful now. Maybe we should spread the word that discouragement can be walked through. There is life on the other side.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      mdblanche

      @schrodingers_cat:  It seems like only last week Democrats won a special congressional election by an expanded margin thanks to enthusiastic Democratic turnout, and Republicans discouraged by “it’s rigged” rhetoric staying home.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      @Benw:

      think of it like the BJ-fights-voter-suppression equivalent of a Brett Favre rifle into double coverage

      okay, now someone will have to explain that to me, if it matters that i understand it.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Capricorn

      @Rocks:

      OK, unless someone else has a better idea, if you’re down for this add a comment with your nym, your state, and any other information that you think will be helpful in forming up a team to work on this.  I assume with the nym in hand WaterGirl can get at an email address that will allow us to set up a zoom meeting to build this out further.

      Looks like we’ve got Rocks, featheredsprite, Benw, argirope (?).  Who else?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      WaterGirl

      @Capricorn: Also for people who don’t like to participate in zooms, they can be recorded, with audio and video, or just audio, for viewing later.

      Or someone could even summarize what happens in written form for those who prefer written word to audio.

      I wonder if zoom can make a transcript of a zoom. Does anyone know?

      We could also have a zoom and a thread for discussion on BJ.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Benw

      @Capricorn: okay, I can fire something up this week and send it to you via @WaterGirl:? Maybe then we can source local teams once there’s a clear ask like “put local groups’ contact info into this column” and “someone volunteer to call them and find out what they need”.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: FYI, Voces de la Frontera Action is our upcoming group, most likely next week, to get the “Four Directions” treatment.

      First a Q & A with 3 people from Voces, then a followup zoom for anyone who is interested, and fundraising if you guys like what you see.  The post is close to ready – I just have to set up the date.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      gene108

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Twitter’s weird.

      If I spend too much time on it, I forget that the people on it represent a very small segment of the population, and I think I’m not alone.

      I got pessimistic the last couple of weeks, but I’m coming back around to having to do work in 2022. I hope others get the frustration out of their system.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Benw

      @WaterGirl:

      Brett Favre rifle into double coverage

      When Favre was QB of the Packers, he was notorious for high-risk passes flung into lots of defenders. A gunslinger, as it were. So it’s a WI themed metaphor for something possibly ill-conceived but VERY EXCITING

      Reply
    58. 58.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’ll mention that it’s quite possible both to feel despair *and* to get a lot of work successfully accomplished on a daunting project.

      This is known as the “pray to god and keep rowing to shore” method. :) And it’s very effective… as long as one rows.

      Signed,
      Someone who’s written > 2000 postcards to Democratic voters, 1 slow card at a time.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kropacetic

      @H.E.Wolf: This is known as the “pray to god and keep rowing to shore” method. :) And it’s very effective… as long as one rows.

      Splendid thinking. Now which way is the shore?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kathleen

      @Baud: Meeting ended with “Big Gretch” (Gretchen Whitmer) who is so impressive. That Town Hall was uplifting. Jaimie Harrison is awesome. He used to work for Jim Clyburn and he’s very positive about potential victories in red states.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: I’m not sure that I’d say “great shape”. Evers is running for reelection in 2022, and we’ll probably have new maps to try to get more Dems elected.

      And I think there’s another Supreme Court election in 2023, which would be an opportunity to gain another liberal justice.

      The explanation helped a little, and while I totally get the idea of crowd sourcing, we may get more constructive responses if there’s a specific set of questions to answer? Or even work on filling out the spreadsheet with a weekly post to focus on a given question or topic around the country?

      Personally, I’m donating to WisDems (monthly recurring), and as time allows, hoping to do more Postcards to Voters. (having a very active toddler + full time job leaves… not enough hours in the day…)

      Reply
    67. 67.

      surfk9

      I think this thread is great. I like to think about stuff that I can effectively do. For myself, I have joined the local Democratic club and am currently it’s treasurer. I also have a seat on the county Democratic central committee. In both groups we are working hard to build alliances that can be used for community action. It’s a topic of discussion at every meeting. I live in an area that is turning more and more purple in deep blue CA.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      steve g

      I don’t get the interest in trifecta states. They are already voting all GOP; what difference will new election rules make? Unless you mean a state like Georgia, where they vote Dem for some national offices even though the state government is a GOP trifecta. I think you have to pick your battles more. There are some states that are not worth the effort this time around.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     