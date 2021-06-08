Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Shut Up & Keep Rowing

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Shut Up & Keep Rowing

This week’s special election in New Mexico’s 1st congressional district is part of a larger trend that shows us that if President Joe Biden remains as popular as he is now, Democrats have a fighting chance to maintain House control…

Democrats seem to be doing 2 points to 5 points better than you’d expect in a neutral political environment, depending on whether you look at all special elections involving at least one Democrat and Republican or those taking place with only one Democrat and one Republican.

This 2 to 5 point Democratic advantage matches pretty much what we saw in the national congressional generic ballot. It is also pretty much identical to the results we witnessed in last year’s election. Biden won by 4.5 points nationally, and Democrats were victorious in the national House vote by about 3 points.

The common thread through these special elections is that Biden is popular. His approval rating has been north of 50% throughout his entire presidency. When we limit ourselves to only polling that asked voters (i.e. not all adults), Biden’s approval rating is still above 50%.

Presidential approval ratings aren’t all that matter during midterm elections — but they do matter…

So, of course, our ‘progressive’ social-media betters decide this is the time to start wailing that the smudge on the horizon is absolutely an iceberg, and all we can do is give up and resign ourselves to electoral death. Gosh, is it silly season already?

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      natem

      I’m convinced half these supposed chicken little “liberals” on Twitter are GRU ops. A good portion of the other half are just people addicted to doom. November 8, 2016 broke a lot of people’s brains.

    2. 2.

      Baud

      @natem

      A lot of what these people are upset about is that they are forced to support the Democratic Party rather than play the role of the savvy contrarian, which is their true calling.

    3. 3.

      caphilldcne

      Thanks for this. I’ve been trying to enjoy Biden’s little victories in hopes of more and the doom and gloom is definitely disempowering!

    4. 4.

      Baud

      You might as well face it you’re addicted to love doom.

    5. 5.

      JMG

      @natem: No, I’m old enough to know that left fretting and doomsaying is older than I am. Social media just brings it to more people’s attention.

    6. 6.

      Spanky

      @natem: “Useful idiots” come in a variety of flavors.

      OTOH,

      trying to think of a single international example of a party out of power successfully rigging elections

      Bear in mind that the GQP is in power in a number of states, and are making no secret of their plans to remake their state laws.

      That’s where we need to keep the eye on the ball. None of those laws will withstand an overwhelming vote against them.

    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      @schrodingers_cat: I’m so sorry, I saw you said he was sick. My vet had me try meat baby food when my cat was sick, but you probably already know that. I hope he gets feeling better.

    16. 16.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Baud:

      A lot of what these people are upset about is that they are forced to support the Democratic Party rather than play the role of the savvy contrarian, which is their true calling.

      The savvy contrarian pose is a big part of the noise around the alleged lab leak as well.

    17. 17.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      pear mesa credit union devops via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      trying to think of a single international example of a party out of power successfully rigging elections

      The problem is that Republicans are in power in 30 states.

      I mean, I agree completely with Enten’s thesis, i.e. that we can maintain control of the House and maybe win back the Senate in 2022.

      But our primary obstacle isn’t the history of the President’s party losing seats in his first mid-term. It’s the 30 states that’ll be heavily gerrymandered in 2022, and the voter suppression bills that are making their way through so many red state legislatures.

    19. 19.

      kindness

      I think the MSM sliding along on it’s lazy ass take that the party in power always loses seats in the midterms is lazy ass reporting.  Sure, it is commonly the case, but is it always the case?  I don’t think so.  I think Democrats & common folk are engaged and do see what Republicans are trying to do.  So long as the people can actually vote (Republican efforts to the contrary), I think they will, especially at this moment in time.  See New Mexico’s recent House election as an example.​

    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Spanky: That’s where we need to keep the eye on the ball. None of those laws will withstand an overwhelming vote against them.

      They do in Misery.

    26. 26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      @zhena gogolia:

      Well, I personally found this disturbing:

      DOJ argues it should substitute for Trump as defendant in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

      The Justice Department argued in a brief filed Monday that it should be permitted to substitute itself for former President Donald Trump as defendant in a defamation lawsuit brought by a longtime magazine columnist, E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape, continuing the argument it had initiated under the previous administration even as the White House has changed hands.

      “Then-President Trump’s response to Ms. Carroll’s serious allegations of sexual assault included statements that questioned her credibility in terms that were crude and disrespectful,” Justice Department lawyers wrote in a brief to the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals. “But this case does not concern whether Mr. Trump’s response was appropriate. Nor does it turn on the truthfulness of Ms. Carroll’s allegations.”
      Rather, the lawyers wrote, because they believe Trump was an employee of the government and that he acted “within the scope of employment,” the department, rather than Trump personally, should serve as defendant in the case.

      In submitting the brief Monday, the department continued the argument it has been making for months: that a president’s comments are an official function of his job, even if they pertain to a personal matter. Since it first took that position, however, Trump has been replaced by President Joe Biden, and while the brief the department filed included plenty of unkind words regarding the former President’s behavior, it will benefit Trump if it succeeds.

      “Speaking to the public and the press on matters of public concern is undoubtedly part of an elected official’s job,” they wrote. “Courts have thus consistently and repeatedly held that allegedly defamatory statements made in that context are within the scope of elected officials’ employment — including when the statements were prompted by press inquiries about the official’s private life.”

      Am I missing something?

    30. 30.

      Cameron

      Given Biden’s popularity and the popularity of what he’s gotten done so far (pandemic response, economic stimulus), Democrats as of right now have an excellent chance of winning a majority of votes in 2022. What those votes translate into in terms of winning elections – I don’t know. Fighting all the election-rigging done by Republican state legislatures is going to be a hard slog, and Sinemanchin is no help. I’m sure it’s possible, but I don’t know enough to see how. Gotta keep the faith!

    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: That will never happen. No matter how many times we vote for stuff we want by 60+% that the state GOP in Jeff City ignores or overturns in session, we will send them back anyway. Because nothing says “respect the voters’ will” like spitting on them.

    40. 40.

      mali muso

      Checking in from Virginia where we have off-season state elections and the Democratic primary is today!  I voted for Jennifer Carrol Foy for Governor, Sam Rasoul for Lt. Gov and Mark Herring for AG.  I’m pretty sure Terry Mac is going to be the Dem candidate for Gov, and I have no problem donating, volunteering and voting enthusiastically for him in the fall, but you’re supposed to vote your heart in the primaries, right?

    41. 41.

      JMG

      You know, it’s perfectly OK to criticize Biden administration actions or inactions while still remaining a strong supporter of said administration. Same for Democratic leadership in Congress. That’s called having an adult attitude about politics. I don’t expect any elected Democrat to agree with or act on all my political ideas. No such person could ever get elected. In five months, Biden has done a great deal of good. So I’m reasonably happy even if I’m pretty sure that more good will be much harder to accomplish because frankly, more Democratic Senators than Manchin think enough good has been done and please don’t interrupt our fundraising by making us take actual votes and be accountable.

    42. 42.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I’m so terribly sorry. I know how you love him. But it sounds as though he is in distress, and I know you don’t want to prolong that for a minute longer than necessary. Thinking of you. It’s so hard.

    43. 43.

      Joe Falco

      Anyone is allowed to have moments of sadness, anger, annoyance, etc. with our political system,  politicians, laws and so on without making it into crippling self-defeatism. Like one of the tweets pointed out, if you’re really depressed about it or anything, please seek professional help about treatment for depression if you can because we deserve to live our best life and sometimes we need help to do that.

