Why Democrats may defy history and win the 2022 midterms https://t.co/MyF1f9tVwO
— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) June 6, 2021
… This week’s special election in New Mexico’s 1st congressional district is part of a larger trend that shows us that if President Joe Biden remains as popular as he is now, Democrats have a fighting chance to maintain House control…
Democrats seem to be doing 2 points to 5 points better than you’d expect in a neutral political environment, depending on whether you look at all special elections involving at least one Democrat and Republican or those taking place with only one Democrat and one Republican.
This 2 to 5 point Democratic advantage matches pretty much what we saw in the national congressional generic ballot. It is also pretty much identical to the results we witnessed in last year’s election. Biden won by 4.5 points nationally, and Democrats were victorious in the national House vote by about 3 points.
The common thread through these special elections is that Biden is popular. His approval rating has been north of 50% throughout his entire presidency. When we limit ourselves to only polling that asked voters (i.e. not all adults), Biden’s approval rating is still above 50%.
Presidential approval ratings aren’t all that matter during midterm elections — but they do matter…
So, of course, our ‘progressive’ social-media betters decide this is the time to start wailing that the smudge on the horizon is absolutely an iceberg, and all we can do is give up and resign ourselves to electoral death. Gosh, is it silly season already?
Now is not the time to give up on democracy. We will fight and we will win.
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) June 7, 2021
He can’t win an election with only his supporters, he needs millions upon millions of normal people. https://t.co/lBSafVUa40
— Reinstated Doorknob Licker (@agraybee) June 7, 2021
trying to think of a single international example of a party out of power successfully rigging elections
— pear mesa credit union devops (@Theophite) June 7, 2021
I fear the US is at the point of democratic decline where only something like a Chile-style millions-of-people-in-the-streets movement could really stop it. Do you see anything like that in the offing? Most Americans are still in the "goshdarn all that partisan squabbling" stage.
— David Roberts (@drvolts) June 6, 2021
Millions of people actually did take to the streets in 2017, but they wore cringey hats so that didn't count.
— Reinstated Doorknob Licker (@agraybee) June 6, 2021
god damn, we made it through 4 years of trump and now an op ed has you throwing in the towel? grow a spine
— mike "summer of '21" m ?? (@mmcgrath42) June 7, 2021
No we’re not. This was insane in 2017, in 2018, in 2020 and it’s insane now. https://t.co/jDTvia75C9
— Reinstated Doorknob Licker (@agraybee) June 7, 2021
Good lord you have 54K followers. Be more responsible.
— Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) June 7, 2021
I don’t remember the context of this but I stand by it now more than ever. https://t.co/fSC3E6hvbQ
— Reinstated Doorknob Licker (@agraybee) June 7, 2021
