Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

This blog goes to 11…

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

No one could have predicted…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Let there be snark.

Shocking, but not surprising

What fresh hell is this?

The house always wins.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Racial Justice / Black Lives Matter / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: But Mah HERITAGE…

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: But Mah HERITAGE…

by | 61 Comments

This post is in: ,

(Bonus points: Mr. Stepman, of the enclosed tweet, actually works for the HERITAGE! Foundation. Also, ‘Arlington is our most hallowed ground’ today because it was confiscated and turned into a veterans’ cemetery, not as a memorial to the Insufficiently Lost Cause but specifically *because* Lee was a traitor to the oath he’d taken… )

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • billcinsd
  • Brachiator
  • Cacti
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • debbie
  • Gary K
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • J R in WV
  • Jay
  • Joe Falco
  • JoyceH
  • Ken
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • oatler.
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Origuy
  • patrick II
  • PaulB
  • Peale
  • Raven
  • Redshift
  • sab
  • smith
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    61Comments

    3. 3.

      Cacti

      In holding a Trumpler Youth rally there to protect white supremacist memorials, the MAGA cult probably hastened the demise of confederate statues in Charlottesville.

       

      Poetic innit?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gary K

      Erik Loomis over at LGM uses this frequent tag at the end of his “…Visits an American Grave” series:

      …is buried on the confiscated lands of the traitor Lee, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Moar You Know

      This isn’t helpful in the face of activists who find Lee and Washington equally guilty.

      Seriously?  Who are these people?  There can’t be more than a dozen.  Worldwide.  Fucking ridiculous.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      I’ve decided that The Art Decider will end today. I see this as a happy occasion since I’m able to end this project on my own terms.

      Thank you to everyone who supported this account!

      Below are a few charities that I hope you will consider donating to:

      — Art Or Not Art (@ArtDecider) June 8, 2021

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      I feel like cancel culture is getting to the point where no one can betray their country anymore.

      It’s completely partisan.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      smith

      We win a fair number of the battles, but, oh, I’m so tired of the war.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      “Lee did a lot of good stuff!”

      “And he was a traitor who led a rebellion army that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and laid large swathes of the country to waste.”

      “Lee did a lot of good stuff!”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JoyceH

      ‘Arlington is our most hallowed ground’ today because it was confiscated and turned into a veterans’ cemetery, not as a memorial to the Insufficiently Lost Cause but specifically *because* Lee was a traitor to the oath he’d taken…

      Which is why I think Mar A Lago and Bedminster ought to be seized by the feds and turned into COVID cemeteries.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      Lee fought for America in the Mexican-American War.

      So he was fighting for Texas slaveholders nearly twenty years before he betrayed his country for other slaveholders?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      Hitler made the trains run on time, and look how they treat him! Where will it end???

      I thought this was said of Mussolini. In any event, just another fascist piece of crap.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sab

      @trollhattan: I read US Grant’s memoir. Lee went to West Point and took oath of allegiance. After he got his college for free and then an Army career he decided all those oaths meant nothing because he was a Virginian (news to him at this point, after that free education and all those oaths?)

      Actually, sort of typical of Southern manhood.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JoyceH

      Until I moved to Virginia, I didn’t really grasp the sheer veneration a lot of people around here feel for Confederate generals. Down the road a ways from where I live is Stratford Hall Plantation. It’s been a Lee family place for generations but its claim to fame was that Robert E. Lee was born there. When I toured the place, the guide said that once when she took a tour into a room and identified it as the room where Lee was born, a guy on the tour burst into tears.

      Also? A further piece down the road is the place where Stonewall Jackson died. It’s owned by the National Park Service, and as recently as 2019, it was renamed the Stonewall Jackson Death Site. Before that? It’s official name, maintained by the National Park Service, was the Stonewall Jackson Shrine. A SHRINE!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Raven

      We’re still in Beaufort,Sc doing nothing. I got an email this afternoon from a fellow I knew years ago. His wife made these interesting semi-documentaries about local peeps in the Athens area and they shot one of my wife talking about her garden, her art and her mission to spread beauty. The episode never was released but he just sent an hour long video of the day. It was 20 years ago and it’s incredible how she has kept her bearings and continued her quest. We’re visiting places where we took our pups so there is a good bit of laughter to go along with the sad. This gift really helped.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mike in NC

      Per USA Today, six schools in Jacksonville, FL are losing their Confederate names. It might be safe to assume there will never be a “Donald J. Trump High School” unless they build one in Moscow (and only enroll sexual predators).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Raven

      @JoyceH: My wife is from Appomattox and I’m very familiar with all this. The unofficial nickname of Appo is”Where the Nation Reunited”.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      Benedict Arnold also did lots of good stuff.

      He could whip up a tasty batch of eggs.

       

      ETA: Yeah, “Eggs Benedict” not really named for him. Arnold fled to England, later moved to Canada and got kicked out of that country. The stink of his infamy followed him all his life.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Origuy

      Speaking of revising history: Forget Shackleton, step aside Scott and Amundsen, meet the Polynesians who saw Antarctica first. 

      The researchers first highlight an early 7th century southern voyage by a Polynesian chief Hui Te Rangiora and his crew. This would have likely made them the first humans to see Antarctic waters, over a thousand years before the Russian expedition and even long before Polynesian settlers’ planned migration to New Zealand.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JoyceH

      I just looked up the website of Stratford Hall. It’s actually owned and run by the Robert E. Lee Memorial Association, but I see the website is emphasizing first that it was the home of two signers of the Declaration of Independence, and then bringing up Robert E.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      patrick II

      Today I had scheduled maintenance on my home’s heat pump.  The guy shows up and asks “Is a mask necessary”  and I ask if he is vaccinated.  He is — with Moderna, so I say so am I with Pfizer, so no mask is O.K. but we’ll keep a little distance.  Then he adds — “but I regret it.”

      “Why?”

      “Because I lost my life insurance”.

      “Who do you have life insurance with?”

      “Allstate”.

      “I don’t believe it.  Where did you hear that?”

      “On the internet”.

      “I don’t think that is true.”

      “And a friend told me”.

      Of course, that is not true.  Mostly, life insurance companies don’t ask about your vaccination, and if they do they prefer customers who have had their shot if there are comorbidities involved.

      So, there you have it — another lie circling the rightwingosphere that most of us will never hear and are impervious to argument if we do.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      J R in WV

      @Brachiator:

      @Baud:

      Hitler made the trains run on time, and look how they treat him! Where will it end???

      I thought this was said of Mussolini. In any event, just another fascist piece of crap.

      I think it was “said” about both fascist dictators, that the trains ran on time. But that was false, part of the big lie. It was just unwise and illegal to mention that a train was late, as that could cause you to disappear into a camp.

      And not a fun camp, but a death camp. Or at best a slave labor camp.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      I feel like cancel culture is getting to the point where no one can betray their country anymore.

      It’s completely partisan.

      Well, how could Trump trash betray the Confederacy?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JoyceH

      This is off-topic, but feel the need to share. Whenever Matt Gaetz is in the news, I’m struck again by how strange his face is. I thought it was because his chin was so pointy, which looks weird with those chipmunk cheeks. But this evening there was a story about him on the news and they showed a lot of film footage of Gaetz, and it hit me – his pointy chin is off center! Check it out next time you see a face-on picture of him, his chin is not directly underneath his nose, but a smidge to the left.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      sab

      My pretty little demon cat is lurking in the basement. He is eating a lot. He wanders the house at night when the humans are asleep. Half our cats like him. The other cats don’t. The dog from the same household thinks he is a demon cat. My favorite cat used to sleep with me. Now he sleeps on a chair where he can watch for the demon cat.

      I do hope that at some point we can change this to small underfed cat who upon being fed changed his bad attitude. Human kids do this all the time. Why can’t cats?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Redshift

      @JoyceH: Ms. Redshift worked on an archaeological dig at Stratford Hall when she was in graduate school, and had to bite her tongue constantly. Among other things, the tours there only talked of “servants,” slavery was never mentioned.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      gene108

      @smith:

      We win a fair number of the battles, but, oh, I’m so tired of the war.

      I reach that point more frequently these days. It takes some effort to snap back.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Peale

      @Origuy: I wonder if when they got home, they tried to offer trips there to see the penguins. With special discounts for AARP members.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      PaulB

      The whole point about historical traitors we all remember that just about all of them did some real good for their country before their traitorous acts. That’s how they got placed into a position where those traitorous acts could do so much damage. If I were to decide tomorrow to become a traitor, nobody would care much because I’m not now, and never have been, in a position for my acts to do any real damage.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      debbie

      Bonus points: Mr. Stepman, of the enclosed tweet, actually works for the HERITAGE! Foundation.

      Huh, surprising that that’s not included in his Twitter bio. //

      Reply
    52. 52.

      gene108

      @JoyceH:

      I see the website is emphasizing first that it was the home of two signers of the Declaration of Independence,

      Robert E. Lee was from Virginia aristocracy. His father and/or grandfather either signed the Declaration of Independence, representing Virginia, or attended the Constitutional convention, and held a high rank in the Revolutionary Army.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Geminid

      @Cacti: The guy who organized the Cbarlottesville rally did not really care about the statues, but instead was trying to grow his clout as a player on the alt-right. Once word got out so many neo-nazi and southern revanchist groups were coming, others disavowed the rally. The local Pagans motorclycle gang chapter let it be known that although they had provided “security” for the organizer’s news conference, their national leadership threatened to take their colors if they took part in the rally. The small group of locals have been fighting to preserve the statues through the courts would have nothing to do with the organizer or the rally.

      The Thursday before the rally, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said that this was expected to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in decades. The organizer knew that would doom those statues, but he just valued them as a grievance. Whatever chance the statues would be left in place was gone when the people he invited came to town.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @trollhattan:

      Grant went to Appomattox with dirty boots. Lee wore his best uniform.

      Grant had no respect for those smartly dressed Confederates…

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @sab:

      We’ve been training the main dog-cat into wearing her harness and hanging on the front deck with us. She now cries when we (and the dog) go out without her.

      The guys have no desire to do the same.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     