The Leopards Claim Another Party Member…

There was this story in the Boston Globe a few days ago about a woman who switched from an Obamacare compliant plan to a “healthcare sharing ministry”–aka a Jesus be-draped sham plan:

Hargreaves, 58, of Chatham, a self-employed real estate agent, said the religious aspect of the plan was not the primary reason she chose it. She was shopping for savings.

Hargreaves said she had purchased traditional health insurance through a broker since 2015, but began discussing alternatives a couple years later when her premiums rose significantly. At the time, brokers were free to sell sharing ministry plans, and Hargreaves signed on to one such plan in March 2019 and switched to OneShare at the beginning of 2020.

So, not a religious move, but an economic one, which is fine; health insurance can be damn expensive in the Hub of the Universe, and lots of people try to save whatever they can.

But you can guess what came next.

For a while it worked, cutting her monthly premium by hundreds of dollars.

Then, in March, she had double hip-replacement surgery to relieve acute pain, followed by a four-day stay in the hospital and extensive physical therapy.

The surgery was successful, but Hargreaves’s “insurer” refused to cover any of the costs, saying her surgery was the result of a preexisting condition. She was saddled with nearly $75,000 in medical bills.

There are a couple of morals to draw from this utterly predictable tale. First is that “religious” business will be as vicious as any secular one in defense of the bottom line. Assuming otherwise is a mark’s move.

Another is that there is no such thing as a free lunch. If you buy “insurance” that says right on the box it isn’t insurance, well…

At the bottom of its website homepage, OneShare says it is not an insurer. In an e-mail, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit told me it’s different from a traditional insurer because it does not assume the risk of medical expenses incurred by its members, does not promise to pay expenses, and makes no guarantee of coverage.

Instead, it collects monthly “contributions” — the equivalent of premiums paid to insurers — from members and coordinates the payment of eligible medical expenses among members according to its own established rules.

This is why I do have some sympathy for Hargreaves. She is a minnow, swimming with sharks:

Still, the nonprofit shares some of the look and feel of an insurer with its offerings of various coverage packages with names like “Catastrophic,” “Classic,” and “Complete,“ each with a schedule of per-visit payments (looking a lot like copayments) and different in- or out-of-network rates. (Hargreaves has the “Complete” plan, which is the most comprehensive.)

And the operation does try to put plenty of lipstick on their pig:

Health care sharing ministry members have “a common set of ethical or religious beliefs and share medical expenses in accordance with those beliefs,” according to the exemption in the ACA. Many of them are aligned with Christian ideals or principles.

The OneShare website displays biblical quotations, including one about carrying “each other’s burdens.”

Maybe they’ll carry your groceries across the street, especially if your hips aren’t doing well…but there are clearly limits to “Christian” charity in this instance.

So, yeah: these not-insurance insurance scams are just that…fine if you don’t need them, a possibly fatal, certainly expensive shit show if you do. The good news in Massachusetts is that since 2020, these “plans” can’t be sold in the state by brokers or agents. You really have to work at it to get one now.

But that still leaves Hargreaves on the hook, and, as noted while I do have some sympathy for her circumstances–hell, a lot from one angle; $75,000 is a potentially life-wrecking sum to have to pony up–there are limits, and this detail in the story tests them:

Hargreaves assumed coverage would be routinely approved. Her ailment was degenerative, attributable to aging, not a preexisting condition, she said.

Hargreaves said she did not hear back from OneShare on her request for preapproval of coverage until the day before her surgery on March 4. She said she was shocked by the denial.

Hargreaves said the surgery went forward nonetheless, in the belief that coverage would be granted on appeal.

But it wasn’t. In its denial, OneShare focused on her 2019 checkup, when her primary care physician wrote that Hargreaves had “osteoarthritis in both hips,” based on Hargreaves’s own description of pain and reduced mobility.

It’s the “I’ll win on appeal” assumption that gets me. I can think of ways to describe the thoughts and emotional perspective that might lead one to bet on that assumption, but perhaps that should be an exercise for the commentariat.

And last, this line is the one that we all could have anticipated:

“If I knew [OneShare] was this difficult and restrictive, I would have stayed clear of it,” she said.

Well…

This thread: open is it. Is it? It is.

Image: Jean-Baptiste Oudry, Étude de léopard, c. 1732

  CaseyL
  Chetan Murthy
  debbie
  dnfree
  Gin & Tonic
  guachi
  Gvg
  Jim, Foolish Literalist
  John Revolta
  Ken
  M31
  patrick II
  RaflW
  Steeplejack
  Tom Levenson

    26Comments

    RaflW

      RaflW

      There was a time in this country when at least a decent number of people understood that most regulations existed because someone previously had been scammed, harmed, or otherwise victimized by folks lacking scruples.

      But along came the Cato Institutes of this world, and the Saint Ronnie of Hollywood types, and many other hucksters. And we didn’t really have a regulation against hucksterism parading as politics.*

      Alas, here we are. Will the pendulum swing out of learned experience? Or will we continue to swirl the drain? I’m not very sanguine, but I’m not ready to give up.

      *Pesky Constitution plays some role. But so does a bizarro ‘money is speech’ ruling by other hucksters masquerading as Justices.

    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      The reign of TFG has destroyed so many things, including many people’s ability to feel even one iota of compassion for Face-Eating Leopard Party voters.  I’m glad (for his sake) that Tom still has that ability.

    5. 5.

      John Revolta

      Wouldn’t a lot of insurance companies pitch a bitch though, if you signed up with them and then went in for double hip-replacement surgery two months later?

    6. 6.

      Chetan Murthy

      @John Revolta: before Obamacare, yes.  But (IIUC) for ACA-compliant policies, no.  That’s what “pre-existing condition protections” means.  They cannot deny coverage for care for a pre-existing condition.

    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      Frankly, $75k for two hips seems like a bargain.

      Reply
      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      not a surprise I guess, but one time villainous Clintonite Neo-liberal Terry McAuliffe has handily won the Dem primary for the VA gov race.

      and for those who know who Lee Carter is…

      Dave Wasserman @Redistrict 2h
      Unless there’s some type of reporting error, Michelle Lopes-Maldonado (D) appears to have defeated Del. Lee Carter (D) in #HD50. This is Carter’s second defeat today.

      (he was also in the gov primary, and came in a fourth fifth you can’t see in your rearview mirror– edited)

    11. 11.

      Gin & Tonic

      Anyway, my old man had a saying that poorly translates as “stupid people shouldn’t play cards.”

      Reply
      CaseyL

      Maybe I’ve missed something, but there doesn’t seem to be anything in the excerpt or the story itself that indicates Ms. Hargreaves is a GOPer, or opposed to the ACA.  She switched plans to save money.  That’s certainly a cautionary tale about buying insurance, but not necessarily a political one.

    patrick II

      patrick II

      She might not have been thinking that pre-existing conditions are a problem anymore since there has been so much publicity about it in the last few years. I did not realize that the law was specific to ACA policies and not the law in general.

      Also, pain in both hips doesn’t normally come on overnight.  If I was thinking about surgery it would not be a good time to switch to cheaper insurance.

    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @patrick II:

      I did not realize that the law was specific to ACA policies and not the law in general.

      IANAInsuranceGuy, but IIRC, the law said that all health insurance policies had to have certain attributes (e.g. pre-existing condition protections, community rating, limits on profits), and only really short-term policies could lack them.  But then TFG came in, and opened up that latter category a whole bunch — they’re called “affinity” or “association” health plans, or some such.  The *responsible* thing to do, was to continue going to the Obamacare marketplace.

    dnfree

      dnfree

      @patrick II: pre-existing conditions is the law for any insurance, not just the ACA. What she bought was explicitly not insurance. She didn’t understand the reason for the distinction.

    18. 18.

      Tom Levenson

      @CaseyL: You’re right, and I didn’t mean to imply that she was a GOPster.

      It’s just her assumption that they would see the light and pay her claim once she explained it all to them.

      It’s the assumed specialness that seemed to make her a Leopard Face-Eating-Party member.

      Perhaps a better way to see it, now that I think on it, is this is what happens when you bring late-stage-capitalism’s emphasis on quarterly or even weekly numbers into personal finance.

    19. 19.

      Chetan Murthy

      @dnfree:

      She didn’t understand the reason for the distinction.

      And yet

      At the bottom of its website homepage, OneShare says it is not an insurer.

      There’s that old saying: “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is”.  Lotta people doing a lotta wishful thinking instead of being careful and cynical.

    20. 20.

      Chetan Murthy

      Reading the Globe article, I learned that she was buying insurance thru a “broker”.  I mean ….. she’s a real estate agent: doesn’t she have even an *iota* of comprehension that going to a salesman for your critical health needs isn’t a good way to ensure you get honest answers?  Crrrikey.

    RaflW

      RaflW

      @Chetan Murthy: Yup. And before the GOP and their operatives weakened it by ending the mandate, overall the insurance world was ok – because even if you changed policies two months before the surgery, you were paying into the system — writ large — even if not this company.

      Hopefully, for each person who switched in and then needed big care, someone else switched out. I’m sure Mayhew on Insurance can explain that smart people even then were going from Tin plans to Double-Platinum right before big expenses, and I’m sure that’s true, while many others didn’t.

    Gvg

      Gvg

      It sounds to me like the not insurance was doing a whole lot to look like insurance and only putting in small inconspicuous disclaimers. It acted exactly like insurance with copays and all. I think it was intentionally on their part and fraud. Whether the states AG or insufficient commission can prove it and has the will to is the question. There are plenty of people who are below average intelligence and that doesn’t mean it’s OK to allow con men to go after them. Also people get tired and worried about money and have a lot of other competing responsibilities that can take away the time to notice a scam. Society needs to prosecute companies like this. Also herbal supplements and a bunch of other fraud.

      And it can happen to you and yours too, if you don’t weed bad apples out before they take over the whole ecosystem. People get less mentally sharp as they get older. It is not a good idea to just let con games happen.

    Ken

      Ken

      @Gin & Tonic: Anyway, my old man had a saying that poorly translates as “stupid people shouldn’t play cards.”

      My favorite is “If you sit down at the table and can’t tell who’s the mark, you’re the mark.”

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      @Tom Levenson: Ah, I see.

      Clearly she doesn’t remember what things were like pre-ACA, when “mainstream” insurance companies routinely pulled the same crap.  Or worse crap, like rescission.

    26. 26.

      Chetan Murthy

      Too many people think that their health insurance should cost a pittance and be gold-plated.  Anybody with half a brain can see that the health care biz is about 10% of the economy, so their health insurance ought to be *at least* 10% of their gross income.  And then b/c of families and such, some of us will pay more (as singles).  It’s ….. unpleasant but fucking obvious.

      But hey, she’s a *real estate agent*: her *job* is to pick people’s pockets (like all relationship salesmen) so I get it: she thinks somehow she can magick a good outcome for herself.

