On The Road – lashonharangue – Normandy Beaches Tour Part 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

lashonharangue

Omaha beach is about 5 miles long. On D-Day the eastern half was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division (aka Big Red One), the oldest serving division in the Regular Army. It has seen continuous service since its organization in 1917 during World War I.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part 2 6
1st Infantry Division MonumentDecember 3, 2019

This monument sits just above the beach.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part 2 5
Monument InscriptionDecember 3, 2019

They suffered some of the gravest casualties of the first day. Overall it took three days to accomplish the objectives expected to be reached on the first day at Omaha.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part 2 4
Monument at Pointe Du HocDecember 3, 2019

La Pointe du Hoc is a promontory with a 100-foot cliff overlooking the English Channel. It was the highest point between the American sector landings at Utah Beach to the west and Omaha Beach to the east. There was a presumed emplacement of heavy guns that would have threatened both the beaches and ships. However, the guns had been recently moved a little inland and were not in use. After the heights were scaled, a small Ranger patrol found the guns under camouflage and disabled them.

The Rangers suffered relatively few casualties in the initial scaling of the cliff and fighting its defenders. However, they were isolated on the cliffs, as planned following troops were diverted to Omaha. They dug in and suffered heavy losses from several counter-attacks from nearby German troops and were only relieved on June 8th.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part 2 3
Monument InscriptionDecember 3, 2019

This monument was erected by the French and later transferred to the American Battle Monuments Commission. The inscription calls out the leadership of Lt. Col. James Rudder. He was wounded twice during the fighting. Documentation of Ranger orders released from the National Archives in 2012 indicates he knew the guns had been removed prior to the assault. One of the majors leading some of his troops heard about this on the ship headed to Normandy and objected that this made the assault unnecessary. Rudder relieved him of command at the last minute. Most of the Rangers didn’t find out the guns were missing until they scaled the cliffs.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part 2 2
Where the Point Meets the SeaDecember 3, 2019

Looking down from the top. Utah Beach is to the left facing seaward. The Rangers landed to the right.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part 2 1
BunkerDecember 3, 2019

Looking out from a bunker.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part 2
The CliffsDecember 3, 2019

The Rangers were supported by fire from guns on U.S. and British ships, with the bombardment collapsing a part of the cliff. This made the effort to scale them somewhat easier for some of the troops.

Visiting Normandy was similar for me to visiting Little Round Top in Gettysburg. It makes a difference when you can walk the terrain in order to understand a previous generation’s sacrifice.

  • Geminid
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Raven

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Speaking of Normandy, I just want to point out that James Doohan (Montgomery Scott from Star Trek) was apparently a legit combat hero with the Canucks at Juno Beach. Got shot up retty good, too.

      Geminid

      The other Divsion making the landing at Omaha Beach was the 29th, composed of prewar National Guard units from Maryland and Virginia. A company from the area around Bedford, Virginia took very heavy casualties, and there is a D-Day Memorial outside of Bedford that I visited some years ago that I visited with my Mom, who told me of hearing about the landings on the radio when she was a kid in Wisconsin.

      Both divisions were pinned down on the beach and stalled for several hours, and by midmorning Omar Bradley and his command team were uncertain as to whether they should send follow on troops. Three U.S. Navy destroyers helped break the impasse by sailing close to shore and blasting away at the German positions, while small groups of soldiers fought their way into the bluffs above.

      Utah Beach to the west was a relatively easy landing for the 4th Division. But the next seven weeks of fighting was grueling and costly for all the Allied forces, until American units broke through the tenacious German defenses July 21-25.

