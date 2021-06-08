Yesterday’s post on the complexity of choice in the ACA choice environment prompted two great questions in comments that I want to get at for a bit:

First Butch on agent incentives to assist:

my impression in trying to work with an agent was that there’s very little compensation when the ACA website is involved so not much motivation to really assist? At least that was my experience.

Agent are paid by insurers. The ACA has no requirement on minimal insurer payment to agents. It is a variable cost. Insurers when they were losing money on every enrollee had little incentive to get more enrollees at a too low of a premium. They cut back on agent compensation. This was especially notable in 2016-2018. Agents were getting small payments (at best) for placing people into ACA plans. The business case for an agent might have been logrolling for other insurance products that the agent was selling.

However, since 2018, insurers, except for tech enabled disruptors who have lost 33% of their stock value since IPO-ing this year, have been Scrooge McDucking their profits. The marginal enrollee is profitable as hell for most insurers. Agents are getting paid regular commissions. I have heard that agents in several states and with multiple different insurers are getting significant enrollment bonuses for enrolling people during the current COVID/BIDEN SEP/quasi-open enrollment period.

So, agents being helpful are a function of compensation. If agents are getting paid, there will be a lot of help. If they can’t justify the time to assist in enrollment of new enrollees because they don’t get paid enough, there won’t be a ton of help. And this is likely related to help profitable the ACA markets are with more profitability leading to more enrollment assistance paid for by insurers.

Roger Moore has a good state policy question:

From what you’ve said, it sounds as if the best solution is a curated plan space, so why aren’t more states doing that?

First, this sounds like a good dissertation question (might not be mine, could be a friend’s but it is a damn good question).

I think that we have a default national ideological fetish of choice. Choice is good. More choice is better. That might be the fundamental assumption a lot of our systems are based on. We expect people to navigate choice menus of increasing complexity in order to provide a meaningful market signal of what is needed/desired. And this ideological commitment fundamentally disregards that we are barely evolved East African Plains Apes that get readily confused and have a whole lot of mental hacks and biases to keep the cognitive management load to a plausible level. High levels of complexity and long choice menus create opportunities for profit and skimming either through bad choice (insurers make more money on dominated health plans than non-dominated plans), navigation (brokers/agents get commissions to provide expertise in navigating complex choices etc) and system design. Complexity creates stakeholders who benefit from complexity. A state based marketplace that curates the choice space explicitly creates winners and losers. Insurers whose natural preference is to offer a limited choice menu benefit compared to insurers that want to offer a Cheesecake Factory-like choice menu as the trimmed menu takes away a lot of their preferred options. Insurers then have to compete more on the product themselves rather than cognitive biases and failure modes.

A state based marketplace that wishes to curate the choice space also requires significant technocratic competence. Figuring how to “fairly” curate the space in a transparent manner is a tough challenge. It requires technical competence and political cover by both the exchange board leadership and local political leadership against any pushback on the dominant ideology of choice. This is tough to do. It requires a significant investment of skill and attention. Some of the SBMs are spending their manpower resources and political capital to do so; Massachusetts, Maryland, California and others are willing to invest in improving the choice experience. But it is an investment that crowds out other choices that could be made.