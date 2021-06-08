I wanted to briefly highlight and then comment on something from AL’s post this AM.

Specifically:

trying to think of a single international example of a party out of power successfully rigging elections — pear mesa credit union devops (@Theophite) June 7, 2021

I have no idea who this person is, nor do I have any idea why AL decided to bring him to our attention, but his analysis here has a huge, significant, and major flaw: the Republican Party is NOT out of power in the US!!!!!

The US is a Federal system, as you all know because you paid attention in 5th grade civics and 10th grade social studies. And in our Federal system the states have power. It’s right there in the 10th Amendment:

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

Notice that I, quoting the amendment, wrote powers, not rights. In our Federal system of government, states don’t have rights, they have powers. And the people elected to run those states are the ones who get to exercise those powers in our Federal system. And one of those powers is determining how elections will be administered.

Right now 30 states have Republican governors. 27 states have Republican majorities in their legislatures. Technically it is 28, but Nebraska’s Unicam is technically non-partisan, so…

Right now 24 states have a Republican governor and a Republican majority in both legislative chambers. Democrats only have this, which is referred to as a governing trifecta, in 14 states. Which means in those 24 states the Republicans can, provided their state courts and the Federal courts ultimately rule in their favor, change election laws however they see fit. They can redistrict the state legislative and Federal House districts however they see fit. They can, as we’re also seeing in these states, write new rules for primary and secondary and university education requiring the teaching of a white supremacist mythology as American history rather than an actual, factual history of the United States and its development and existence over time. And they can, as we’re seeing in these states, actively make laws and establish policies and take actions that punish the cities within them that have Democratic majorities in those metropolitan areas to further demoralize the Democrats in their states in order to suppress their political participation.

Ken Paxton stated just last week that the reason Trump won Texas and the Republicans maintained their governing trifecta of the state is because he made no excuse mail in voting during the pandemic illegal.

Texas AG Ken Paxton said yesterday that if he hadn’t been successful with lawsuits to block mail-in ballots, Trump definitely would have lost the election in Texas. pic.twitter.com/2dVDiEAY1L — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 5, 2021

So yes, sure, without a doubt, it is hard to find examples of political parties out of power rigging elections. Unfortunately, that misses the American political ecosystem while focusing on the forest instead of the trees. Because in the American political ecosystem the Republican Party is not out of power!!!!

Don’t let the need for hope delude you into not understanding the actual strategic environment. Don’t let people peddling false hope delude you into not recognizing exactly why we are in an incredibly dangerous time. Hope is not a strategy.

When every scholar of fascism and of extremism – from History to Political Science to Sociology to Religion to Law – is screaming at the top of their lungs that we are in a uniquely dangerous place and time, you should pay attention to them rather than people on social media hiding behind pseudonyms telling you it’s not that bad.

And when a practitioner whose specialty is low intensity warfare, as well as extremism as a driver for low intensity warfare, is screaming at the top of his lungs is telling you that there is an ongoing revolutionary political war being waged in the US, you should pay attention to him too rather than people on social media hiding behind pseudonyms telling you that he’s overreacting, being hyperbolic, and too doomy and gloomy.

Can we get through this? Sure.

Is it going to be easy? NO!

Electing Biden president, eking out a bare majority in the Senate and maintaining a slim majority in the House has bought us a little time, a little strategic space. Playing for time is an important strategic concept, but then squandering it because one can’t bring themself to face the danger ahead is strategic malpractice. We can either use the time we’ve bought ourselves to develop appropriate counter-political action and civic action or we are going to loose.

For instance, right now someone should be coordinating with the Democrats in the Texas legislature to build on the successful counter-political action and civic action they undertook to stymie the proposed election procedures overhaul for when Governor Abbott calls them into a special session. Someone should be coordinating getting them to a state with a Democratic governor and attorney general who will not allow the Texas Rangers to arrest them and force them back to Texas when Abbott and Patrick and Paxton dispatch the Rangers to do so. And this planning needs to include daily national press conferences and availabilities for the Texas Democratic legislators to get their message out to not just a Texas, but a national audience.

Open thread!