Ignoring the Ecosystem Because You're Telling People They Can't See the Forest for the Trees

I wanted to briefly highlight and then comment on something from AL’s post this AM.

Specifically:

I have no idea who this person is, nor do I have any idea why AL decided to bring him to our attention, but his analysis here has a huge, significant, and major flaw: the Republican Party is NOT out of power in the US!!!!!

The US is a Federal system, as you all know because you paid attention in 5th grade civics and 10th grade social studies. And in our Federal system the states have power. It’s right there in the 10th Amendment:

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

Notice that I, quoting the amendment, wrote powers, not rights. In our Federal system of government, states don’t have rights, they have powers. And the people elected to run those states are the ones who get to exercise those powers in our Federal system. And one of those powers is determining how elections will be administered.

Right now 30 states have Republican governors. 27 states have Republican majorities in their legislatures. Technically it is 28, but Nebraska’s Unicam is technically non-partisan, so…

Right now 24 states have a Republican governor and a Republican majority in both legislative chambers. Democrats only have this, which is referred to as a governing trifecta, in 14 states. Which means in those 24 states the Republicans can, provided their state courts and the Federal courts ultimately rule in their favor, change election laws however they see fit. They can redistrict the state legislative and Federal House districts however they see fit. They can, as we’re also seeing in these states, write new rules for primary and secondary and university education requiring the teaching of a white supremacist mythology as American history rather than an actual, factual history of the United States and its development and existence over time. And they can, as we’re seeing in these states, actively make laws and establish policies and take actions that punish the cities within them that have Democratic majorities in those metropolitan areas to further demoralize the Democrats in their states in order to suppress their political participation.

Ken Paxton stated just last week that the reason Trump won Texas and the Republicans maintained their governing trifecta of the state is because he made no excuse mail in voting during the pandemic illegal.

So yes, sure, without a doubt, it is hard to find examples of political parties out of power rigging elections. Unfortunately, that misses the American political ecosystem while focusing on the forest instead of the trees. Because in the American political ecosystem the Republican Party is not out of power!!!!

Don’t let the need for hope delude you into not understanding the actual strategic environment. Don’t let people peddling false hope delude you into not recognizing exactly why we are in an incredibly dangerous time. Hope is not a strategy.

When every scholar of fascism and of extremism – from History to Political Science to Sociology to Religion to Law – is screaming at the top of their lungs that we are in a uniquely dangerous place and time, you should pay attention to them rather than people on social media hiding behind pseudonyms telling you it’s not that bad.

And when a practitioner whose specialty is low intensity warfare, as well as extremism as a driver for low intensity warfare, is screaming at the top of his lungs is telling you that there is an ongoing revolutionary political war being waged in the US, you should pay attention to him too rather than people on social media hiding behind pseudonyms telling you that he’s overreacting, being hyperbolic, and too doomy and gloomy.

Can we get through this? Sure.

Is it going to be easy? NO!

Electing Biden president, eking out a bare majority in the Senate and maintaining a slim majority in the House has bought us a little time, a little strategic space. Playing for time is an important strategic concept, but then squandering it because one can’t bring themself to face the danger ahead is strategic malpractice. We can either use the time we’ve bought ourselves to develop appropriate counter-political action and civic action or we are going to loose.

For instance, right now someone should be coordinating with the Democrats in the Texas legislature to build on the successful counter-political action and civic action they undertook to stymie the proposed election procedures overhaul for when Governor Abbott calls them into a special session. Someone should be coordinating getting them to a state with a Democratic governor and attorney general who will not allow the Texas Rangers to arrest them and force them back to Texas when Abbott and Patrick and Paxton dispatch the Rangers to do so. And this planning needs to include daily national press conferences and availabilities for the Texas Democratic legislators to get their message out to not just a Texas, but a national audience.

Open thread!

 

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • Brachiator
  • Cameron
  • Ejoiner
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • fancycwabs
  • Gary K
  • germy
  • James E Powell
  • Jeffro
  • Major Major Major Major
  • PST
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • sab
  • sdhays
  • SFAW
  • Subsole

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      Thanks for this post. We are not a parliamentary democracy. Also too we have a federal style of government, with both national and state powers being strong. State government is not at the whim of the national government, as it seems to be in the UK. Federal law cannot cavalierly override what the states want to do and are doing.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ejoiner

      Vanity Fair
      Speaking of the teaching of “history” – this is a great little article on the historiography of the Alamo over the past 150 some odd years…and features a surprising guest appearance from…Phil Collins?!?!
      Also, Adam, my take away from your article is that WE ARE ALL DOOOOMED, correct?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ruckus

      This is exactly what I was talking about in an earlier post. Don’t give up, don’t stop fighting. Rethuglicans are fighting for the right to reverse time at warp speed and build a very regressive government so that they can profit, in power and money. They absolutely lose if everyone votes and is willing to do the work to make this a real democracy that has individual rights and power, over the money interests.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      PST

      I don’t know who that guy is either, of what he intended by the comment, but my take on it was not that we need not fear republican election rigging. It was the utter absurdity of republican claims that elections were rigged in the disputed states that they control, either in whole (like Georgia), or in part.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ruckus

      @Ejoiner:

      NO!

      We are not, if we all understand what is happening, and we don’t let it. This is a representative democracy and we have to make it work as one, not as a mis-representative non democracy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      James E Powell

      When every scholar of fascism and of extremism – from History to Political Science to Sociology to Religion to Law – is screaming at the top of their lungs that we are in a uniquely dangerous place and time, you should pay attention to them rather than people on social media hiding behind pseudonyms telling you it’s not that bad.

      This message, these exact words, need to be pounded into the head of every person working in the press/media. Also too, every elected Democrat and Democratic Party official down to the precinct level.

      Genuine fear is not doom & gloom. And it’s fed by memories of the way the Democratic president & house majority sailed into 2010 with no apparent realization that a wipeout was about to happen.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      Someone should be coordinating getting [TX Dem legislators] to a state with a Democratic governor and attorney general who will not allow the Texas Rangers to arrest them and force them back to Texas when Abbott and Patrick and Paxton dispatch the Rangers to do so.

       

      Looks like we’re about to put our best foot forward as a nation once again – allllll right!  U-S-A!  U-S-A!

       

      It’s amazing to me that this country has *any * immigrants or tourists coming here, to be honest.  Visiting/touring/vacationing in/working in a heavily armed open-air lunatic asylum just wouldn’t appeal to me.  Their ‘mileage must vary’, I guess.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ruckus

      @PST:

      Think about if they had rigged the election, and it didn’t work. Is that what they mean? What if they paid money to cheat and the people voted screw you? And won.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      Pro Publica with “why they fight”  (they being Republicans):
      The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax
      ProPublica has obtained a vast cache of IRS information showing how billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett pay little in income tax compared to their massive wealth — sometimes, even nothing.

      And those are individuals.  Now:  think about corporations.  And churches.

      Bonus:  keep those not likely to vote for Republicans from voting.  They’re minions, not citizens.  Not those who belong in The Republic.

      Why the founders feared hereditary aristocracy.  And believed in a wall between church and state.

      We’re getting a history lesson from the American Revolution, the Civil War, and WW2, all in one.  Bonus:  we just lived through this century’s 1918 Spanish Flu, and we’ve had two recent great recessions.  Interesting times!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ejoiner

      …also, I was just poking fun, I shoulda used snark tags since it’s hard to translate tone in a brief post! Also, also, I agree – I think we are in that delicate spot between victory/disaster/the great unknown.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      I see Smiling General Sherman occasionally at Popehat/Patrick Nonwhite and similar places.

      I actually liked this tweet, recognizing of course, that being so short, all tweets are wrong.

      He’s not saying that the GQP doesn’t have power in the states. He’s reminding us that when TFG was in power, he lost. He controlled the DoD, the DoJ, the courts, the states, the national guard, and so forth, and he still lost. It’s not going to be easier for them in 2024. Biden and Austin and Garland aren’t going to stand by and let tens of thousands of nutjobs march on the Capitol. That’s what he means by them being out of power.

      Yes, the GQP has power in the states. But all of these laws they’re passing are going to be challenged, and as others have pointed out the DoJ still has ways to challenge voting restriction laws.

      Yes, we have to be clear eyed and know where the dangers lie. A repeat of 1/6 is not one of those dangers.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sdhays

      @PST: I interpreted it the same as Adam when I first read it yesterday, but after thinking more about it, I figured the interpretation you subscribe to is probably the correct one. Perhaps it’s more obvious when looking at what the Twitterer was tweeting in response to.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SFAW

      @Adam L Silverman:

      No, we are not all doomed. But we are in grave danger.

      WASF.

      [Just throwing that out there so the “Eeyore*”-hating crowd can have something to shoot at.]

      *”Eeyore” in quotes because not every “WASF”-type comment means the commenter has given up.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Texas AG Ken Paxton said yesterday that if he hadn’t been successful with lawsuits to block mail-in ballots, Trump definitely would have lost the election in Texas.

      Explains the pants crapping panic in the GOP, mail in ballets are their base. That means their own base has dumped them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PST

      @Ruckus: What I meant was that some of the states that the republicans say were rigged, like Arizona and Georgia, have republican governors and legislators, while in others, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, republicans at least dominate the legislatures. I think this guy may have been saying that international precedent shows rigging of elections by the party not in power is almost impossible.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      James E Powell

      @SFAW:

      *”Eeyore” in quotes because not every “WASF”-type comment means the commenter has given up.

      Exactly.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Subsole

      @James E Powell
      I think the national press is all aboard for fascism. Because they think they’re just gonna be standing around holding a camera while it happens and making somber commentary for their book deals.
      Because they are idiots.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      @germy:  Yep.  Satan’s think tank.  Did not have the stomach to trawl through the leaked presentation.  If someone puts up bullet points or soundbites …

      An hour of the Heritage Foundation victory lapping?  Hard pass.

      I trust Jane Mayer’s take.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Gary K

      Since it’s open thread, I’m going to vent a bit about a Facebook friend. He’s a friend from 50 or more years ago, and we haven’t been in much touch in the meantime. Since he and his wife were school music teachers, I assumed he was probably somewhere left of center. Anyway, while reading the recent Washington Post piece about efforts in Pennsylvania to undermine the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania, I noted that one of those involved is Doug Mastriano, and it seemed like he might be my friend’s State Senator. So I dashed off a post on my friend’s page, linking to the article and asking “Is this jamoke your State Senator?”

      In response, he posted “I don’t like to see postings on politics. When I see one, I delete it and snooze the poster. Too much hate.” (Or something to this effect; his response is already gone.)

      I’d call this sanctimonious centrism — what do you think?

      (I quickly replied to say sorry I went against your personal policy, and included some irrelevant personal news about grandkids.)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      @Elizabelle:

      ProPublica has obtained a vast cache of IRS information showing how billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett pay little in income tax compared to their massive wealth — sometimes, even nothing.

      I read this earlier today and am glad that you provided the link.

      This whole thing is a somewhat overwrought appeal for a wealth tax.

      The article falsely implies that wealthy individuals are taking special advantage of a tool not available to anyone else. But no one is prevented from buying stocks or other assets, and no one pays tax on unrecognized gains from an increase in value of assets.

      But yeah, we need an overhaul of the tax code to undo the mischief caused by Republicans in 2017 and earlier. This should include the return of a corporate minimum tax.

      I’m not sure whether there should be a wealth tax; most countries that previously tried it rejected it. But I look forward to some interesting discussion on the issue.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Subsole

      @Another Scott:

      I don’t think anyone is saying be happy and don’t worry.

      I think a more representative tweet was the one that said something like “We survived Trump, don’t give up because of a frigging op-ed.”

      Or Manchin. Or Sarah Kendzior. Or whatever.

      No one’s saying relax. Quite the opposite. Keep pushing.

      Be vigilant, but remember also panic is not vigilance.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gary K: I know Doug Mastriano, Prior to his retirement as a colonel in the US Army he was assigned to the faculty at US Army War College.

      None of my former colleagues who I’ve been in touch with, including many who are very conservative, and any idea he was like this.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      fancycwabs

      I think (maybe incorrectly) that the tweet is that there is no way the out-of-power Democrats could have rigged the 2020 election.

      The most-certainly-not-out-of-power Republicans are doing their damndest to rig the 2022+ elections, though.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Subsole: It is not vigilance is not panic. Sarah Kendzior is, frankly, panicked. And she’s panicked because she somehow managed to do a PhD in political science, even though she’s an IR specialist with a central Asia focus, without learning anything about how the US political and criminal justice/rule of law systems, structures, and institutions work. Her constant screaming about why isn’t anyone doing anything is part of the problem because our system is simply not designed to do anything with what is going on other than let it happen, As I wrote last night:

      I am not just directing this at you, but people need to understand that neither our political system, nor our criminal justice system are designed to and/or have developed over time to actually deal with people like Trump and hold him accountable.

      Our political system – from structures to institutions to processes – are not set up to deal with the anti-Constitutional and criminal behavior we’ve seen from Trump, those he appointed and employed in his administration, those in Congress and the RNC and the state and county parties that support him, and his other surrogates and catspaws. The political solutions we do have – impeachment, conviction, and removal or censure or expulsion or recall where that is an option – are all inadequate tools. We’ve seen impeachment fail twice. There’s no way given the current compositions of the House and Senate to censure or expel the worst Republican senators and representatives involved with this stuff. And because of the nature of the state’s and districts that elect them, there’s no way to use recalls even if they’re available. And here too we have the same problem for voting them out of office. Between the hyper-partisan gerrymanders that the GOP put in place for the House and state legislatures back in 2011 and the fact that the Senate by its nature comes pre-gerrymandered, as does the Electoral College, unless a huge tsunami of turnout occurs and everything aligns just right, there’s no way to vote these people out.

      Our criminal justice/rule of law system is suffering from similar problems. At some point over the past fifty years we simply decided not to actually do anything about those portions of organized crime that we call white collar crime. In fact we’ve done a lot to encourage it instead of deter it. We’ve defanged the IRS and the SEC and placed them both on very short leashes. We’ve legalized politically bribery as lobbying. McConnell, working through his catspaw Don McGahn, gutted the FEC so it can’t do anything at all. We’ve reworked the tax code so that inheritable wealth is largely untouchable, thereby further concentrating wealth in fewer and fewer hands who then leverage all of the above structural and institutional flaws to further concentrate and protect their wealth. Our entire counterintelligence apparatus was allowed to wither on the vine after the Soviet Union fell and even before that it was never intended to actually lead to prosecutions, which was and still is a serious structural flaw. And, finally, our criminal justice system is not equipped to handle criminals that commit their crimes – from the conspiring to actual commission – out in the open in public and then brag about it. Especially if it is being done by criminals who are also political actors and are committing their crimes under the color of law.

      And to top all of the above off, the process for restructuring the system is functionally impotent. There is absolutely no way, shape, or form that you could amend the Constitution in 2021. Individual amendments to fix things will be filibustered to death in the Senate and should one make it through, there’s no way to get the supermajority of states to ratify it. And a convention of the states is a good way to just say: “fine, we’ll let the surviving Koch brother and the Mercers and Uhliens and Peter Thiel, etc write the constitution they want.” As it is the one we have isn’t being interpreted according to it, it is being interpreted according to the Gospel of Leonard Leo and in line with the Confederacy’s constitution, which, interestingly enough, copied everything from the US Constitution except for the part about promoting the general welfare because it was within the Confederates understanding of how the US Constitution and then their own should be understood that originalism actually originated.

      I don’t mean to sound negative, but waiting for the system to work at this point is accelerating us towards what Trump and his supporters want or the version that McConnell wants, which is the same thing, but without Trump and his family running things. I’m not saying that something unconstitutional or illegal needs to be done, but we need to recognize that we’re in a fight over raw power, that the other side recognizes no legitimacy other than their own, and that they are, as I put in my post on the topic, engaging in both parts of Revolutionary Warfare: guerrilla warfare and political action. Which means we need to get our tuchases in gear on counter-political action and civic action before we run out of time.

      We are off the looking glass and through the map.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Subsole

       

       

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: It has not. Their base will not abandon them. Ever.

      Now, the burbs, full of upscale white-flight professionals, is dropping them at a pretty good clip. At least around here. THAT should scare the white right off of them.

      They NEED those ‘hoods, because there simply aren’t enough people out in the sticks, and everyone else loathes them. It is the only market they have left.

      When Paxton says mail in ballots, he is speaking Carlson-code for “black votes”.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Cameron

      Thank you for this post. I think your strategery for the TX Dems is 100% on target, and I hope they do it and do it LOUD (all my sibs live in TX). I’m not sure how/where/when direct action by Dems and their supporters is going to work. I suspect Dems think mass rallies/marches, GOTV, constant media barrage, strategic/national work stoppages can get the job done. Repulsicans, OTOH, are more mass rallies/marches, media barrage, armed violent insurrection. I have a copy of Popovic’s Blueprint for Revolution that I haven’t read yet. Don’t know if it’s helpful or applicable.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Major Major Major Major

      Can we get through this? Sure.

      Is it going to be easy? NO!

      If you read the thread (or are familiar with theophite’s oeuvre), he says that the reasons for this are many and varied, up to and including riots and extreme violence. He very much recognizes the moment for what it is.

      Reply

