Medical marijuana is legal here in Florida, but recreational use is verboten. I was under the impression that medical weed here was THC-free, but apparently that’s not the case either, as I learned during a recent conversation with some vaccinated retirees.

The medical marijuana system basically functions as a weed bazaar in some communities. At this function I attended, septuagenarian ladies were swapping tips on how to obtain specific types of weed from local doctors, as if plotting a divide-and-conquer strategy to make out like bandits at an estate sale.

Just legalize it everywhere already. Open thread!