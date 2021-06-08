Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good point, John

Not that John — the other one:

Good point, John

 

Medical marijuana is legal here in Florida, but recreational use is verboten. I was under the impression that medical weed here was THC-free, but apparently that’s not the case either, as I learned during a recent conversation with some vaccinated retirees.

The medical marijuana system basically functions as a weed bazaar in some communities. At this function I attended, septuagenarian ladies were swapping tips on how to obtain specific types of weed from local doctors, as if plotting a divide-and-conquer strategy to make out like bandits at an estate sale.

Just legalize it everywhere already. Open thread!

    7. 7.

      Low Key Swagger

      I’m largely in agreement with you on this.  I would however, like to see some guidance from the Federal govt.  Today’s weed ain’t like it was when I was coming up.  The strains being cultivated are extremely potent.  I remember when every head I knew was laid back, even docile almost all of the time.  That is not the case today.  Medical marijuana should be more potent than recreational weed IMO.  Not for every application, because clearly someone needing a sleep aid is different than someone going thru cancer.  But there are wild claims being made and precious little standardization.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      The Department of Justice announced Monday that it had recovered $2.3 million in cryptocurrency from criminal hackers who compromised a major U.S. pipeline in mid-May that resulted in fuel outages and hoarding across the East Coast for six days.

    9. 9.

      germy

      The laws are strange.

      I saw footage of a cannabis “factory” that created pre-rolled joints.  Big tubs of crushed cannabis sorted by machines into rolled paper. Thousands of joints being machine made at an industrial scale.  It was like watching crayons being made.  But meanwhile there are people sitting in prison for cannabis-related offenses.

      New York state is weird now.

      “Cannabis is legal!”

      “Oh, so I can smoke a joint on my front porch and the neighbors can’t call the police?”

      “That’s right, because it’s legal now!”

      “Oh, so I can buy some then?”

      “No, it’s illegal to sell marijuana.”

      “Well, can I grow some?”

      “No, it’s illegal to grow.”

      “Then can I drive to MA and buy some?  It’s legal there.”

      “No, you can’t transport cannabis over state lines.”

      All right then.

    11. 11.

      germy

      @Low Key Swagger:

      Less potent marijuana, and then people smoke more to get the desired effect.  People shouldn’t be inhaling smoke and holding it in their lungs, any more than necessary anyway.

      I have a friend who lives in CA.  He says ever since they legalized  it out there, he never smells smoke in public anymore.  He says it’s because people have switched to legally-available edibles.

    13. 13.

      Butch

      Recreational weed is legal in Michigan but many of the communities here in the UP decided that given the choice between the black market and a product that is regulated, controlled and taxed, they’d stick with the black market and banned sales.  As a result, the Tribes stepped in; they aren’t controlled by local ordinances so they opened dispensaries on Tribal lands near these communities; one local dispensary currently employs a staff of 50, and the communities get to watch as all that sweet tax money goes elsewhere.

      P.S. For what it’s worth, the stuff that’s produced now is too strong for me and I don’t smoke any more.

    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      One weird thing to consider: if we can get weed legalized at the federal level, real estate prices in states where it’s legal will plateau for a while. We really have to figure out how to make homeownership more affordable. Maybe legalizing weed is a part of that strategy.

    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      @Butch: Spawn the Elder said that his dad still buys it from a dealer rather than a dispensary, because the taxes are outrageous.

    17. 17.

      Cermet

      Just legalize it everywhere already.

      And let N-“Clang”… I mean Black Gentlemen, corrupt our youth (i.e. our white woman!)*

      The really, really sick part is that so many Black Men are in or served long prison sentences for having/using marijuana yet white men now are getting filthy rich legally selling this in many States.  Now many of those same States that jailed Black Men just a little while ago for selling (much less just using) are now reaping huge tax monies from these sales. Talk about a fucked up system – where are the pardons and compensation for these ruined lives, now?

      *For the younger readers, in the 50’s marijuana was ‘out lawed’ via a rule created by the the head of the ATF because of the effect the ‘Blacks” using it were having on “whites” – and of course, we know what ‘whites’ this guy was worried about.

    20. 20.

      narya

      Apparently I’m not the only one here who stopped smoking weed decades ago because it got way too strong for me. I want the session-ale-beer of weed, please, not bourbon-barrel-aged-imperial-stout-with-a-shot-chaser. I haven’t tried edibles, though I probably will get around to it eventually.

    21. 21.

      WereBear

      I have a condition it’s supposed to help with, but NY’s medical laws means a person has to be this=close to dying already AND jump through massive hoops. And thanks to my own intensive self-management, I no longer present as someone that sick.

      Which is, itself, sick.

    23. 23.

      Booger

      @Low Key Swagger: I don’t get this argument. We know that BITD weed wasn’t as potent as it is now, but also that BITD weed wasn’t really analyzed very well so we don’t have a solid baseline. I think there’s a lot of hype around the difference between weed from the Summer Of Love and weed from the Toke-N-Go on the corner in Bellingham.

      But how is that different from being able to buy kombucha-beer-cider-wine-bourbon-151 rum-Everclear? Why isn’t this another problem for Adam Smith’s invisible middle finger to fix

      Okay, reading some other comments, apparently I’m out of touch with the reality of modern maryjane. Nevermind.

    26. 26.

      MomSense

      @Low Key Swagger:

      Our neighborhood cannabis society – spin-off of our neighborhood garden has been experimenting with different plants.  I usually grow 2 in pots on my deck.  Even the mellower varieties pack a punch.

