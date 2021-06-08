Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

There will be lawyers.

The math demands it!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Too inconsequential to be sued

We have all the best words.

This is how realignments happen…

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Wetsuit optional.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, June 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, June 7-8

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Ian R
  • Kirk Spencer
  • Matt McIrvin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • terben

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      We got a huge head start on the vaccine, and we’re going to be the idiots who stall out at 60% coverage because we hate each other.

      More like a bunch of Trump trash want to “own the libs” by keeping this pandemic going because they’re assholes.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      trying to get a guy killed because he asked you to wear a mask

      Yeah, basically. Also, un-fucking-believable! What a stupid, stupid hill for Trump-humping trash to possibly, quite literally, die on.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kirk Spencer

      The thing about Texas that gets me isn’t so much the governor as it is the number of people who think he’s been dragging his feet. They want him to ban masks except in specific circumstances. (Local knowledge, dunno if your going to find that on the record somewhere.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      terben

      In Australia, except for Victoria, (see above) life continues in a pseudo-normal manner. 12 new cases, 10 in quarantine and 2 cases in Victoria related to the current outbreak.

      The slow rollout of vaccines continues as the federal and various State governments argue with each other about who is responsible for the failure.In my state, SA, people aged 40-49 are now able to get the Pfizer vaccine from today. This has, naturally, sparked envy and complaints from the older cohort.

      With Astra-Zenica, you have to wait 12 weeks between jabs, while it’s only 3 weeks if you have the Pfizer. ‘Why should THEY be fully vaccinated before we are?’ Unbelievable!!!! Old people, like me, should just fuck off and die!!​

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      DeSantis has completely halted all state reporting of COVID information in Florida, hasn’t he? So he doesn’t care how many people die there– nobody will ever know. He can just let it roll at this point. I suspect that’s the future here– we’ll have an invisible fourth or fifth wave in red states that will be statistically suppressed. Maybe it leaks into the blue states to cause political damage there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      Basically we’re going to go from a situation where I can’t go anywhere because it’s dangerous, to one where I can’t go anywhere because it would be immoral to patronize these assholes who are turning their own states into a giant Jonestown.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ian R

      I agree with that last tweet only if no staff have to be exposed to those assholes. Use a tug to pull it out to sea, then let it drift.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      While I await the Health Ministry’s daily numbers, here are two stories of interest:

      The Sultan of Selangor, Malaysia’s most populous and most urbanised state — which is currently also reporting by far the most new cases every day — issued a statement alleging his state is being shortchanged on vaccine doses by the federal Government.

      98 crewmen on the Royal Malaysian Navy ship KD Mahawangsa have  tested Covid-19 positive.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      32 new cases – 65.6% were people under 40, including 10 children between 0 and 19. Children under 10, people in their 30s and people in their 60s had the highest number of cases at 6 each.

      Deaths now at 1309.

      1.2% test positivity

      103 people in the hospital, 26 people in the ICU

      57.8% have had at least 1 shot
      51.5% are totally vaccinated

      This would all look great if 6 more people hadn’t died since last week.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     