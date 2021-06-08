"Joints for jabs." Washington state says licensed marijuana stores can offer free pot to promote coronavirus vaccine clinics. https://t.co/B22yHL2EWD https://t.co/3Q0JSjw1Os — The Associated Press (@AP) June 8, 2021





Asked when the US will lift restrictions on travel to and from Europe, @JakeSullivan46 said the Biden admin is “actively engaging” with public health professionals “to determine the timeframe, and I can't give you a date today but I will tell you that we recognize the concern.” pic.twitter.com/szjkJKqnWD — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 7, 2021

Vaccination rates fall off, imperiling Biden’s July 4th goal. The ‘last mile’ of delivering coronavirus shots has become a marathon, with health officials showing up at stores, parks and factories to entice people who might not go to vaccination sites https://t.co/3FepnNz4i8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 7, 2021

The United States is one of the small number of countries where coronavirus vaccinations are widely available. But one group of Americans feels left behind: expatriates. https://t.co/mVxk2lFi8a — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2021

We got a huge head start on the vaccine, and we're going to be the idiots who stall out at 60% coverage because we hate each other. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 7, 2021

The world’s leading wealthy democracies should pay the lion’s share of the $66 billion it will cost to vaccinate low-income countries https://t.co/9zSve6x7o2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 7, 2021

🦠 Fewer than 10% of healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the world’s poorest countries, the WHO has warned. There are mounting concerns that Covid still has the potential to wipe out a generation of medics https://t.co/VG0iG671KM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 7, 2021

Unicef asks G7 countries to donate Covid jabs now or risk wasting them https://t.co/a8hBIgMIaF — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 8, 2021

China reports 33 new coronavirus cases in mainland on June 7 https://t.co/vLMhvWZLUE pic.twitter.com/OE1x78edDb — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2021

Nearly one in every five Cambodians received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, catapulting the country well past wealthier, bigger Southeast Asian neighbors. Here is a look at how China's vaccine diplomacy brought its ally Cambodia even closer https://t.co/qOt55EnoLU pic.twitter.com/FyAhMvqMfv — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2021

The deluge of medical disinformation that members of India’s ruling party have unleashed amid a raging pandemic has been lethal, FP’s Sumit Ganguly writes. https://t.co/Q5w9wfOVeW — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 7, 2021

How Covid spiraled out of control in Nepal. No place has been left untouched by the virus –from remote villages to Mt. Everest https://t.co/iBWhO1EUYd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 7, 2021

Taiwan mayor says too early to say if tech hub safe from COVID spike https://t.co/PacnunLkRZ pic.twitter.com/H5PAna3VRI — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2021

S.Korea's vaccination drive picks up speed, little slow down in new infections https://t.co/lXhwYj1h6J pic.twitter.com/A4S3QdkY47 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2021

Afghanistan Swamped by COVID-19’s Third Wave – The government dithered and denied the pandemic’s severity. Now, a health disaster looms.

via ⁦@ForeignPolicy⁩ https://t.co/i0Gg1V0ASR — Musadaq Zulqarnain (@MusadaqZ) June 8, 2021

At least three Siberian regions are reporting an alarming spike in new coronavirus cases, with hospitals near capacity in at least one of them.https://t.co/avWncENoMQ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 8, 2021

Airline bosses demand UK-US travel 'corridor' https://t.co/Wq6rxwaly2 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 7, 2021

Spain welcomes vaccinated people from anywhere in the world in a move to galvanize a recovery in its tourism sector https://t.co/sQ3fmm19KB pic.twitter.com/2isQYKuzdN — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2021

Norway speeds up COVID-19 vaccination amid ample supply https://t.co/pyZGHPdmpD pic.twitter.com/BQ1PNYJjM8 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 7, 2021

Australia's Victoria state authorities said plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in state capital Melbourne until June 10 remained ‘on track’ as new locally acquired coronavirus cases declined https://t.co/5uPTgyOKWf pic.twitter.com/o51fEtfFh2 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2021

Brazil reports 37,156 coronavirus cases and 1,010 COVID deaths in 24 hours -ministry https://t.co/qJcgHbYwlO pic.twitter.com/p5pXXvwNQF — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2021

Brazil has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for import and emergency use in several states, reversing an earlier decision.https://t.co/DrMT7Urwik — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 7, 2021

Can’t wait to travel to Canada!👉Word is Canada Set to Relax Quarantine Rules for Vaccinated Travelers – Bloomberg https://t.co/j4Af0cvntI — Bruce A. Heyman (@BruceAHeyman) June 8, 2021

Scientists begin to unravel the mysteries underlying Covid's impact on the brain https://t.co/etrHMgsFz4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 7, 2021

How the ‘Alpha’ #coronavirus variant became so powerful. A new study suggests how the variant first identified in Britain hides from the human immune system. Its stealth may be part of its success https://t.co/iZaNILFc3j — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 7, 2021

Researchers identify a bacterium with anti-SARSCoV2 activity in vitro: Dolosigranulum pigrum. The bacterium not only cleared the virus faster but prevented lung damage due to inflammation https://t.co/OhKgvh04XF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 7, 2021

California has one of the lowest coronavirus transmission levels in the U.S. https://t.co/UyLLHZpkKQ — Phil Willon (@philwillon) June 7, 2021

come move your business to texas, where we think the government has no role in telling you how to run it and also you can’t run it how you want https://t.co/PmuiwjQjjY — kilgore trout, offer expires june 31 (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 7, 2021

trying to get a guy killed because he asked you to wear a mask https://t.co/KwyP2i8jog — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 7, 2021

21st century conservatism in a nutshell: the belief that freedom means it’s totally fine to lie in order to expose vulnerable people to harm deliberately and then brag about it. Moreover, your money should insulate you from the slightest consequence for the harm you’re causing. pic.twitter.com/271epbb9oI — ??Madeline Marsanne ?????? (@MadelineOnMars) June 5, 2021