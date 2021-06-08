In my post, Subsole requested a post, really a weekly post, but this one will be weakly as it is post workout, so that people can list in comments the local and state organizations they are part of or know of that are doing counter-political and/or civic action to oppose the Republican attempts to revise state election laws to disenfranchise Americans and, as a result, manipulate election results.

So if you are working with a local or state group or know of one, please list it in the comments. It can be most of us haven’t heard about or something, like Stacey Abrams’ organization in Georgia and Ben Wikler’s work with the Wisconsin Democratic Party, that a lot of us have heard about.

ETA at 3:35 PM EDT

If you’ve got links to these groups’ websites, please include them in your comments listing them.

Open thread!

