Counter-Political Action Plus Civic Action Post & Comment Thread

In my post, Subsole requested a post, really a weekly post, but this one will be weakly as it is post workout, so that people can list in comments the local and state organizations they are part of or know of that are doing counter-political and/or civic action to oppose the Republican attempts to revise state election laws to disenfranchise Americans and, as a result, manipulate election results.

So if you are working with a local or state group or know of one, please list it in the comments. It can be most of us haven’t heard about or something, like Stacey Abrams’ organization in Georgia and Ben Wikler’s work with the Wisconsin Democratic Party, that a lot of us have heard about.

ETA at 3:35 PM EDT

If you’ve got links to these groups’ websites, please include them in your comments listing them.

Open thread!

Also, current state post workout:

      sab

      Photo three is not appropriate to your comment. Photo three is a cat just re-homed against his will (alternative was life alone in the neighboring 1000 acre metropark with a lot of coyotes) who is terrorizing the human members of his new adoptive family. The canine members keep clear. The feline members are also fully clawed and think he is a thoughtless rude interloper. I am starting to agree. Even Shadow the meankitty thinks I have a point of view although she thinks he is cute and possibly redeemable.

      Omnes Omnibus

      BLOC and Voces de la Frontera are doing really good work in Milwaukee. Four Directions, we all know about. Minority turnout – actually majority turnout in Milwaukee. I have donated to all three; I do not volunteer because the last thing they need is a middle-aged white guy. They know what they need to do and how to do it. They just need resources.

      sab

      Yes we ride. POC fault at horrifying odds for centuries. We can’t hang in for 25 years?

      Adam L Silverman

      @sab: I just spent an hour doing supersets in a 103 F heat index. Could you maybe, just maybe try again using small words.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m on a monthly to Stacey Abrams’ group, the name of which I can’t remember right now. I got on it for Warnock and Ossoff but have just stayed on. Fair Fight?

