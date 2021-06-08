What a beautiful boy, well loved.
We are all sorry for your loss.
I’m so sorry for your loss.
dnfree
Oh, so sorry. I read the posts yesterday and hoped he would get through the blockage. No matter how long you have a beloved companion, it is never long enough.
susanna
Boss Cat looks loving, is a beauty!. I’m sorry for your loss.
MagdaInBlack
Oh man. I am so sorry.
Desargues
See you over the rainbow bridge, Boss Cat and all the sweet kitties.
sab
I am alao so sorry. Beautiful boy. Long life he had with you.
Emma from Miami
I was hoping and hoping he would pull through. I am so sorry.
cain
I’m so sorry for your loss – but no more suffering. Letting go is so hard. Feeling super sad right now. Cuddling my black velociraptor for comfort.
dlwchico
Had to say goodbye to my old dog, Dino, on Friday.
We got him from the shelter about 8 years ago. He was already an adult, somewhere between 4 and 8 years old.
He had issues but he was a good boy and he’d have died to protect me.
Oklahomo
Oh no, so sorry for your loss!
Elizabelle
Pets never last long enough. Nicole had a good comment on that this morning, which I know you saw.
It’s the great tragedy for humans that our lives are so much longer than our pets’, but I guess it’s a great blessing for our pets; that they never have to know a single moment without you.
You made a merciful decision for Boss Cat, and better for him to go out quickly rather than wondering why he was in decline. Even while it will be so hard for you, because very little warning. My condolences.
Ksmiami
I’m so sorry- what an amazing looking kitty… He’ll be waiting for you…
Thanks for putting this up. This is his second time on the FP. Anne Laurie had done a series on rescue pets in 2010 or 2011 IIRC and she had featured my write up about both Yogi (boss cat) and Inji (Ginger cat)
Jay
I am tired of all the loss. Everyday, it’s loss. My heart hearts.
geg6
I am very sorry to hear this, but, sadly, we always seem to outlive our canine and feline betters. Sending my sympathies.
Ann Marie
I’m so sorry for your loss, and dlwchico’s too. No matter how short the time they are with us, every minute matters to us, and to them.
hedgehog mobile
Tears. I am so sorry.
Matt McIrvin
Poor kitty. Very sorry to hear of this.
KM in NS
I’m very sorry to hear this. Like many others I thought a second opinion might have yielded a different outcome. 🐱
FelonyGovt
I’m so sorry for the loss of Boss Cat. What a handsome boy. He had a wonderful life with you.
Chat Noir
I am so sorry. I know how hard it is to lose a beloved kitty.
Soprano2
I’m so sorry, no matter what the circumstances it’s hard to lose them. Even if you know you’re doing the right thing, it’s hard to do, especially when it happens so suddenly. {{{{hugs}}}}
He went downhill in a week. Before that he had never had a sick day in his life. His renal tumor was inoperable. And he had a stroke yesterday, his hind legs had stopped working. I asked the second vet about dialysis and surgery. But it was too late.
He was feisty till the end. When I sat down next to him this morning all weepy, he just walked away wobbly legs and all to another room because he didn’t like that gushing. And after I had quietened down, he came back to just sit next to me
He was my kitteh, always there to lend a paw. He would sleep on my shoulder every night. There to wipe my tears when I was down and out. I am going to miss him like hell. We had him since he was feisty bity kitten of 6 months. He was quite a jumper.
Old School
My condolences to you both.
@dlwchico: I am so sorry for your loss.
eclare
@schrodingers_cat: What a majestic cat. I am so sorry.
Bluegirlfromwyo
So lovely. It’s never enough time to spend with these little souls.
Baud
My condolences.
Cameron
@schrodingers_cat: I’m so sorry. They own our hearts don’t they?
Mike in NC
We lost our orange rescue cat — Jefferson — to kidney disease when he was 10. I still keep his picture on the bulletin board in my workshop.
Catherine D.
I’m so sorry I feel it keenly because I don’t know how long my old kitty will last.
Bex
Boss Cat and Dino know their servants are missing them, so they send memories of all the good times.
debbie
He sounds like quite a guy! It sounds like he exited on his own terms and in his own way. I am sorry for your loss.
Mary G
@schrodingers_cat: Your heartbreak now is payment for all the years of comfort, joy, and laughter. So painful; I have seen his LOLCATS when you and he made the front page. May his memory be a blessing.
citizen dave
Heartfelt condolences. One of our recent brood of 4 reached 19 (she was deaf the last 3 years or so). Even though it’s a long time, it’s never long enough.
zhena gogolia
He was magnificent.
CaseyL
@schrodingers_cat: Went out on his own independent, feisty terms.
I grieve with you.
