    49Comments

    1.

      WaterGirl

      There is a sacredness in tears.
      They are not the mark of weakness,
      but of power.  They are messengers
      of overwhelming grief,
      and of unspeakable love.

      – Washington Irving

    3.

      dnfree

      Oh, so sorry.  I read the posts yesterday and hoped he would get through the blockage. No matter how long you have a beloved companion, it is never long enough.

    4.

      susanna

      Boss Cat looks loving, is a beauty!.  I’m sorry for your loss.

    8.

      Emma from Miami

      I was hoping and hoping he would pull through. I am so sorry.

    9.

      cain

      I’m so sorry for your loss – but no more suffering. Letting go is so hard. Feeling super sad right now. Cuddling my black velociraptor for comfort.

    10.

      dlwchico

      Had to say goodbye to my old dog, Dino, on Friday.

      We got him from the shelter about 8 years ago.  He was already an adult, somewhere between 4 and 8 years old.

      He had issues but he was a good boy and he’d have died to protect me.

    12.

      sab

      @dlwchico: I am so so sorry. I am sorriest about the pets I got late. They could have had stellar pet careers, but instead they were only loved ( intensely) by me and mine.

    14.

      Elizabelle

      Pets never last long enough. Nicole had a good comment on that this morning, which I know you saw.

      It’s the great tragedy for humans that our lives are so much longer than our pets’, but I guess it’s a great blessing for our pets; that they never have to know a single moment without you.

      You made a merciful decision for Boss Cat, and better for him to go out quickly rather than wondering why he was in decline. Even while it will be so hard for you, because very little warning. My condolences.

    18.

      geg6

      I am very sorry to hear this, but, sadly, we always seem to outlive our canine and feline betters.  Sending my sympathies.

    19.

      Ann Marie

      I’m so sorry for your loss, and dlwchico’s too. No matter how short the time they are with us, every minute matters to us, and to them.

    23.

      KM in NS

      I’m very sorry to hear this. Like many others I thought a second opinion might have yielded a different outcome. 🐱

    24.

      FelonyGovt

      I’m so sorry for the loss of Boss Cat. What a handsome boy. He had a wonderful life with you.

    28.

      Soprano2

      I’m so sorry, no matter what the circumstances it’s hard to lose them. Even if you know you’re doing the right thing, it’s hard to do, especially when it happens so suddenly. {{{{hugs}}}}

    29.

      schrodingers_cat

      He went downhill in a week. Before that he had never had a sick day in his life. His renal tumor was inoperable. And he had a stroke yesterday, his hind legs had stopped working. I asked the second vet about dialysis and surgery. But it was too late.

      He was feisty till the end. When I sat down next to him this morning all weepy, he just walked away wobbly legs and all to another room because he didn’t like that gushing. And after I had quietened down, he came back to just sit next to me

      He was my kitteh, always there to lend a paw. He would sleep on my shoulder every night. There to wipe my tears when I was down and out. I am going to miss him like hell. We had him since he was feisty bity kitten of 6 months. He was quite a jumper.

    31.

      Soprano2

      @Jay: Yep, me too, so tired of loss. Today at work I signed yet another sympathy card for yet another co-worker. We’ve had a lot of those the past couple of years, plus everything else.

    40.

      Mike in NC

      We lost our orange rescue cat — Jefferson — to kidney disease when he was 10. I still keep his picture on the bulletin board in my workshop.

    42.

      Bex

      Boss Cat and Dino know their servants are missing them, so they send memories of all the good times.

    44.

      Mary G

      @schrodingers_cat: Your heartbreak now is payment for all the years of comfort, joy, and laughter. So painful; I have seen his LOLCATS when you and he made the front page. May his memory be a blessing.

    45.

      citizen dave

      Heartfelt condolences.  One of our recent brood of 4 reached 19 (she was deaf the last 3 years or so).  Even though it’s a long time, it’s never long enough.

