I made my first dutch baby in my new pie plate.

And I picked another batch of strawberries from my yard.

If you want to talk politics, we can start with this. If not, talk about anything you like.

Bob Bauer is back on the case, and I am happy to have him. He kept me calm in the days right after the 2020 election, and hopefully he can do the same thing now.

State Election Officials Are Under Attack. We Will Defend Them. Bob Bauer and Mr. Bauer, a Democratic lawyer, and Mr. Ginsberg, a Republican lawyer, were co-chairs of the 2013-14 Presidential Commission on Election Administration. Tucked into many of the election laws Republicans are pushing or enacting in states around the country are pernicious provisionsthreatening punishment of elections officials and workers for just doing their jobs. Laws like those already passed in Republican-controlled states like Georgia and Iowa, no matter their stated intent, will be used as a weapon of intimidation aimed at the people, many of them volunteers, charged with running fair elections at the local and state levels. By subjecting them to invasive, politically motivated control by a state legislative majority, these provisions shift the last word in elections from the pros to the pols. This is a serious attack on the crucial norm that our elections should be run on a professional, nonpartisan basis — and it is deeply wrong. It is so wrong that having once worked together across the partisan divide as co-chairs of the 2013-14 Presidential Commission on Election Administration, we have decided to come together again to mobilize the defense of election officials who may come under siege from these new laws.

Totally open thread.