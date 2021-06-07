Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Reality always wins in the end.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Everybody saw this coming.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Just a few bad apples.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Han shot first.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Shocking, but not surprising

People are complicated. Love is not.

I personally stopped the public option…

Consistently wrong since 2002

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

You are here: Home / Politics / Open Thread

Open Thread

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: ,

I made my first dutch baby in my new pie plate.

And I picked another batch of strawberries from my yard.

If you want to talk politics, we can start with this.  If not, talk about anything you like.

Bob Bauer is back on the case, and I am happy to have him.  He kept me calm in the days right after the 2020 election, and hopefully he can do the same thing now.

State Election Officials Are Under Attack. We Will Defend Them.

By Bob Bauer and Ben Ginsberg

Mr. Bauer, a Democratic lawyer, and Mr. Ginsberg, a Republican lawyer, were co-chairs of the 2013-14 Presidential Commission on Election Administration.

Tucked into many of the election laws Republicans are pushing or enacting in states around the country are pernicious provisionsthreatening punishment of elections officials and workers for just doing their jobs.

Laws like those already passed in Republican-controlled states like Georgia and Iowa, no matter their stated intent, will be used as a weapon of intimidation aimed at the people, many of them volunteers, charged with running fair elections at the local and state levels. By subjecting them to invasive, politically motivated control by a state legislative majority, these provisions shift the last word in elections from the pros to the pols. This is a serious attack on the crucial norm that our elections should be run on a professional, nonpartisan basis — and it is deeply wrong.

It is so wrong that having once worked together across the partisan divide as co-chairs of the 2013-14 Presidential Commission on Election Administration, we have decided to come together again to mobilize the defense of election officials who may come under siege from these new laws.

Totally open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • bluehill
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • germy
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ken
  • Litlebritdifrnt
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Roger Moore
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I just got email from the University of Illinois, but this applies to Pell grants everywhere.

      Call-to-Action!

      Double the Pell Grant!

      Ask your federal legislators to bring an affordable, high-quality college education within reach for all students by doubling the maximum federal Pell Grant award.

      Background Information about the Pell Grant:

      Pell Grants are the foundation of our nation’s investment in higher education, providing critical support for nearly 7 million low- and moderate-income students to attend and complete college.

      The size of the Pell Grant has not kept pace with the increasing costs of attending college and the share of costs covered by the grant is at an all-time low. At its peak funding level in 1975-76, the maximum Pell Grant award covered more than 75 percent of the cost of attending a four-year public university. Today, the maximum award of $6,495 covers just 28 percent of that cost.

      Pell Grants are especially critical for students of color as nearly 60 percent of Black students, half of American Indian or Alaska Native students, and nearly half of Latinx students receive Pell Grants each year.

      Doubling the Pell Grant would:

      Ease the student loan burden – Roughly 40 percent of undergraduates receive Pell Grants nationally each year, but few can rely on it to fully finance a four-year degree.

      Help students meet their basic needs – Too many students struggle to pay for food, housing, and health care. More Pell funding can help address these essential needs.

      Click the link at this site to urge federal legislators to double the Pell Grant.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @bluehill: Thank you!  They look and taste like strawberries used to, before most of what you get at the grocery store were hard and white on the inside.

      These are a french hybrid and the taste is delightful!  This is the second huge bowl I have picked in the past 6 days.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      That’s not a dutch baby it’s a yorkshire pudding!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      I had never heard of “dutch babies” before. I have to wonder — as I do about brownies — whether they originated as a mistake that was happily re-purposed.  “Dang! The cake fell.  Hmm, doesn’t taste bad….

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Old School: Have you heard of a german pancake?  The dutch baby is the SMALLER version of the german pancake.

      Around here, it is served with fresh lemons and powdered sugar.

      It occurred to me as I looked at the two photos at the top – I might have tried the dutch baby with the fresh strawberries.  I wonder what that is like?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      @bluehill:

      Seconded. The strawberries have been extra delicious this year.

      I just rewarded myself with Graeters (one scoop dark chocolate brownie, one scoop Viennese coffee) after sailing through a visit to the dentist.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Is yorkshire pudding made with 3 eggs, flour, a touch of sugar, milk and butter?

      Close. Replace the butter with rendered beef fat, then bake the whole thing in more rendered beef fat.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: That must be the happy accident part.  Does it look like it rose while in the oven, then deflate like every soufflé that’s ever appeared in a TV show?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: My new favorite ice cream is Haagen Dazs mint chip ice cream.  They don’t use the awful green food coloring, and the chips are little flat pieces of good chocolate, not the cheap, crappy chocolate that some brands use.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: Done correctly, it is a wonder and a delight.  It is also NOT a dessert.

      ETA:  I will brook no culinary critique from one who bakes children.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Also when you were raised. As a cookbook I once read put it, until relatively recently no one threw out bacon grease, beef tallow, or any other sort of fat. That was the good part.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Benw

      Nice dutch baby! We make ours in our cast iron skillet.

      Our go-to topping for dutch baby is cardamom apples, but they are also delish with strawberries and whipped cream.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken: I don’t think it does.  Though I try not to open the door while it’s cooking.  The center part might be 1/4 inch puffier when you take it out of the oven, and then it flattens out.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Old School

      @WaterGirl:

      It occurred to me as I looked at the two photos at the top – I might have tried the dutch baby with the fresh strawberries.  I wonder what that is like?

      I thought you had.  When I Googled “dutch baby”, fresh berries was one of the suggested toppings.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Roger Moore

      @WaterGirl:

      Some of the modern hybrids give lie to the idea that all the modern innovations in plant breeding are responsible for lousy food.  The problem isn’t with modern plant breeding; it’s what the breeders select for.  If they focus only on visual appeal, yield, disease resistance, and ability to survive a tough trip to the market, you’ll wind up with enormous, bright red strawberries that taste like styrofoam.  If they breed for flavor, you get wonderful strawberries like Gaviotas and Mara de Bois.  I don’t really like strawberries that much, but even I like the modern hybrids that are focused on taste.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m very hungry, trying to stick to a diet, and now all I want is a giant plate of bloody roast beef with a Yorkshire pudding. With horseradish

      Reply
    29. 29.

      germy

      Worth noting here that the Koch network (Americans for Prosperity) lobbied against the For the People Act in the first quarter of 2021. The report says they engaged with House and Senate lawmakers. Lobbying report: https://t.co/GRpqPj5tzg pic.twitter.com/kheUdCG8ld

      — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) June 6, 2021

      The leaked Heritage Foundation tape specifically mentions how the right wing dark money groups “had a little fun” pressuring Manchin on SB1.

      — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) June 6, 2021

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @germy:

      The leaked Heritage Foundation tape specifically mentions how the right wing dark money groups “had a little fun” pressuring Manchin on SB1.— Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) June 6, 2021

      Reading that, I am bouncing between absolute rage and nausea.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      NotMax

      @Litlebritdifrnt

      Oh, sure. Bring up Yorkshire pudding (yum) just when I’m putting together the preliminary memory’s not what it used to be shopping list for the monthly grocery run later this week.

      ;)

      Still debating with what foodstuff to inaugurate a newly acquired piece of cookware.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      My neighbors made national news over the weekend!

      Los Angeles County prepares to crack down as peacocks — yes, peacocks — ruffle feathers

      PASADENA, Calif. — Southern California faces innumerable challenges, from wildfires to homelessness to drought. And then there are the peacocks,which have flourished during the pandemic as efforts to relocate them were delayed and people were stuck at home listening to the birds’ earsplitting shrieks.

      The feral fowl, descendants of a small population imported by a wealthy entrepreneur in the late 19th century, roam free by the hundreds in Pasadena and other towns in the San Gabriel Valley northeast of Los Angeles. They often travel in packs, standing in yards, landing on roofs or strolling down the sidewalk. No one knows for sure how many there are, but they are prolific breeders, and during the pandemic they’ve become more visible. And more audible.

      Beautiful? Yes. Troublesome? Absolutely. Divisive? Most definitely.

      “They wake me up at dawn. They sound like babies being tortured through a microphone, a very large microphone. And that is probably the start of my complaints,” said Kathleen Tuttle, 68, a retired prosecutor who lives in East Pasadena.

      (I’m in the loud-parrot part of Pasadena, not the loud-peacock part, but still)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     