Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

No one could have predicted…

The math demands it!

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

What fresh hell is this?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Are you … from the future?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

This fight is for everything.

This is a big f—–g deal.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I personally stopped the public option…

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – lashonharangue – Normandy Beaches Tour Part One

On The Road – lashonharangue – Normandy Beaches Tour Part One

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

I am a bit of a history nerd, so in December of 2019 my spouse and I rented a car and did a self guided tour of the Normandy D-Day beaches and museums. Because it was off season several of the museums were closed but we still saw and learned a lot.

Before the trip we read Antony Beevor’s history of the invasion and battle for Normandy. The book describes the amount of devastation that occurred with the fighting after the initial landing. Without having read it, I might not have noticed how little older architecture we saw driving around the area.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part One 6
Enigma MachineDecember 1, 2019

The Canadian Juno Beach Centre is a great museum. There was lots to see there. I had read about the Enigma machine and the efforts to decipher it at Bletchley Park. This was a chance to see one! Did I mention I am a history nerd?

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part One 5
Pegasus BridgeDecember 2, 2019

The far left (east) of the invasion was begun before British troops landed at Sword Beach by airborne troops who arrived in gliders just after midnight to secure the bridges over the Caen canal and the Orne river. This was to ensure they were not destroyed by German troops guarding them. These bridges were needed to allow an eastward exit from the beach. This is the original canal bridge. It was replaced and moved a short distance to sit next to a museum dedicated to the British 6th Airborne Division.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part One 4
Parachuting CaninesDecember 2, 2019

The British trained dogs to parachute with their troops. The dogs had their own version of the Victoria Cross medal for bravery. Three that served with the 6th Airborne Division received the award after the Battle of Normandy.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part One 3
Award PhotoDecember 2, 2019

Original photo of Brian receiving his award. He was a very good boi!

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part One 2
Authentic Douglas DC-47December 2, 2019

The Merville Battery Museum was closed when we visited. However, we could still walk around the grounds and look at this plane that was used for airborne operations throughout WWII. The plane ended up in Bosnia and was recovered and restored to look period correct. Note the white and black stripes on the wings and tail. This was to prevent it being mistaken for a German aircraft.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part One 1
Omaha Beach SculptureDecember 3, 2019

We didn’t have time to climb over the remains of the coastal defenses at Omaha beach. We went down to the sand and looked east and west along the shore. This monument is from a French sculptor dedicated to those who landed here.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Normandy Beaches Tour Part One
Les Braves (the brave)December 3, 2019

Dedication by the artist. More photos tomorrow.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • arrieve
  • Betty
  • JanieM
  • Ken
  • Lapassionara
  • Laura Too
  • Mary G
  • PST
  • raven
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      PST

      This sure brought back memories. Twenty years ago, while I was in London on business, a British friend and I took his car through the Chunnel and visited the Normandy beaches. It seemed like every village had a museum. We had a great time searching for particular sites we were interested in from our reading. I remember my friend especially wanted to see the remains of the Mulberry artificial harbor. We took a little side trip on my insistence to see the Bayeux Tapestry, which was marvelous close up. It was all fun, with good food and calvados along the way, but after visiting the American cemetery at Colleville we drove back to the terminal in somber silence.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Laura Too

      Thanks for these, I need to learn more about the dogs. I don’t think I’ve ever heard of them. We visited https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chislehurst_Caves once. It was so powerful to walk through history and hear stories from then. We ran out of time before being able to go to the WWII museum but vowed next time.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Lapassionara

      Thank you for posting these. For some reason, I have been drawn to the DDay story, maybe even obsessed with it. I have read Bevor’s book, among others, and I am still struck by how many things went wrong, but how much in the end went right. The planning that went into it was so precise and detailed that by the end of the first day, the army had landed company clerks onto the beaches, with everything needed to fill out casualty reports. Such bravery and sacrifice! Several summers ago, I was fortunate to spend several days there. I would go back again if given the opportunity.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      Before I read the second plaque with the artist’s explanation, I thought the sculpture depicted swords, and was wondering why it wasn’t at Sword beach.  Once a plebian, always a plebian, I guess.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      arrieve

      June 6 is my birthday, so I’ve always been fascinated by DDay, but have never made it to the Normandy beaches. At least not yet — maybe I’ll do one of those small group tours one of these days when we can travel again. Really interesting pictures — looking forward to the next set.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty

      @PST: Yes, once you see those acres of grave markers spread out in front of you, you get a different sense of the sacrifice of those young people.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     