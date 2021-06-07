On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

I am a bit of a history nerd, so in December of 2019 my spouse and I rented a car and did a self guided tour of the Normandy D-Day beaches and museums. Because it was off season several of the museums were closed but we still saw and learned a lot.

Before the trip we read Antony Beevor’s history of the invasion and battle for Normandy. The book describes the amount of devastation that occurred with the fighting after the initial landing. Without having read it, I might not have noticed how little older architecture we saw driving around the area.