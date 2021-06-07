Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: FLY!

Monday Morning Open Thread: FLY!

‘The authoritarian mullet’…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      👏👏👏👏👏

      Michelle B. Young 💛🐝 (@MichelleBYoung1) tweeted at 10:34 PM on Sun, Jun 06, 2021:
      I watched the Kennedy Center Honors. It was enough to see Ms. Debbie Allen honored along with Dick Van Dyke (who looks like my Dad) & Midori the violinist, & Joan Baez, but Gladys Knight singing to Garth Brooks & making him cry, and I’m done for the night. 😭 #KennedyCenterHonors
      (https://twitter.com/MichelleBYoung1/status/1401744390251503620?s=02)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

       

      Christopher Constantine, Esq. (@ChrisAlbertoLaw) tweeted at 1:03 AM on Mon, Jun 07, 2021:
      “Whether Biden is ready, willing and able to take the steps necessary to forge and fight for that consensus will determine not only the success of his presidency but, quite likely, the future of democracy around the world.”
      https://t.co/IFqN04ee23 via @thedailybeast
      (https://twitter.com/ChrisAlbertoLaw/status/1401781872460447745?s=02)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      I read Manchin’s op-ed, and watched the clip of him on Wallace’s show, and while I continue to stand by how a politician actually votes is more important than what comes out of their mouth, holy cow, Manchin comes across as dumber than a bucket of hair in both pieces.

      Also, good morning everyone!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      @rikyrah:

      Consensus on which issue? There seem to be so many. 🤷🏻‍♀️

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BlueGuitarist

      Good morning

      Mullet: short in the front, long in the back

      so wouldn’t the authoritarian mullet be

      cutting democracy in the front, long on phony culture grievance in the back?

      Hair styles and attitudes, how do they relate?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Change of plans. My wife was going to get Baby Girl this AM but was up way too late, so now I am going to get her.

      Bye bye.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Raven

      We’re off on a low country trip. We’ve owned this Kia hybrid for 3 years and have never really taken it anywhere because the pups would not fit.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @rikyrah:

      Republican Legislatures: “What do you mean, unconstitutional and unfair? We’re simply comporting with that part of the Constitution that requires that each state have a Republican form of government, which means unrepresentative, heavily weighted toward to the social prejudices of the Herrenvolk, and unresponsive to the economic or health needs of everyone except those who are already wealthy or connected…”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Skepticat

      We’ve absolutely fallen down the rabbit hole or have brought The Onion to real life. The current rampant bizarre conspiracies, people, and wackaloon political positions are almost beyond belief. People in my family die fairly young, and the only solace I’m finding is that at 75, I don’t expect to live long enough to see the complete destruction of democracy and the United States—but I’ve already seen much, much more than I want to. We couldn’t have written a movie script this unbelievable. I’m thoroughly discouraged and feel helpless, but Balloon Juice is keeping part of my optimism alive. Fight on, jackals.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Patricia Kayden

      @rikyrah: Yep.  By the time Republicans take over Congress in 2022, we can kiss democracy goodbye. Thank you, Senators Manchin and Sinema for espousing meaningless platitudes about bipartisanship in the face of hyper partisan voter suppression laws.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      I am feeling utterly crazy. After a year of being in PA, I am really, really missing AZ. To the point that, if it could happen right now, I would start packing back up today and move back. That isn’t going to happen, and we will be here for another year, at least. I don’t get why I am feeling this way. I really was done with AZ, and there was much that I didn’t like about it (heat, Republicans, Sinema, commuting). And financially, PA is better, COL-wise. And it really is lovely here. I like the city and the landscape is awesome.

      I can’t tell if I am just coming out of the pandemic and what I am really missing is 2019, or if this is really just normal shit to push through, or if I should just finish my contract and then go back.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MomSense

      Biles is amazing.  I can’t watch her live, though.  The technical difficulty is astounding and terrifying.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MomSense

      @Suzanne:

      I didn’t switch locations but I still feel like crap about everything.  Having death hang over you for a year and a half has a way of making you feel dissatisfied with the way things are.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Cameron

      @Suzanne: I left PA about five years ago for FL, but you’ll never hear me say a bad word about the Keystone State.  Hope it grows on you – it has a lot to offer.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Spanky

      @Suzanne: #1 and #2 both. I would bet if you went with #3 you would immediately be reminded why you left.

      What the pandemic deprived you of is experiencing the people in Pgh. I think you’ll be happier once everyone feels freer to socializ

      Eta: I left for a job, so there’s one less asshole to deal with.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @MomSense: I feel like that has a lot to do with my thinking right now. Like, I was thinking back to when we moved into our AZ house where we lived for ten years. Obama was halfway through his first term, I had just gotten married and was pregnant, just finished graduate school, and I was so excited and hopeful. This time, I was terrified and rushed and I don’t know if I’m missing AZ, or if I’m missing the untraumatized person I used to be.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Betty Cracker

      @BlueGuitarist: I think the “authoritarian mullet” analogy is apt because the short cut in the front of the mullet is a presentation to the world (business in the front) while the long hair in the back (party in the back) is an expression of the wearer’s true nature. At least that’s how I always interpreted the mullet motto.

      Kind of on topic: many years ago, my kiddo and I were having lunch at a restaurant, and we saw an entire family of mullet-wearers dining at a nearby table. Grandma, grandpa, parents and several children, all with very pronounced mullets. I was dying to surreptitiously take a photo, but the kiddo threatened to disown me if I did.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Suzanne

      It didn’t help that my photo memories popped up with the photos I took at my daughter’s friend’s birthday party…. and that young friend died tragically last year and my husband attended the funeral over Zoom.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      JML

      Is Simone Biles an alien? Has she developed anti-grav technology?

      Just an unbelievable competitor.  I barely understand what she’s doing, but dang if I won’t watch it every single time. She’s awesome.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Spanky:

      What the pandemic deprived you of is experiencing the people in Pgh. I think you’ll be happier once everyone feels freer to socialize 

      Totally agree.  Exploring our surroundings and being around other people was denied to us for over a year.

      I discovered a nature park recently that’s off of a main, busy street, and it’s awesome.  Not super big, but a good walk around the place.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne:

      I don’t know if I’m missing AZ, or if I’m missing the untraumatized person I used to be.

      That sounds like a really good insight.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Betty Cracker: If we can’t embarrass our children, what are we here for?

       

      @Suzanne: I hear you. I’m wondering if I’ll ever be able to start writing a new book again. I feel like all my enthusiasm went somewhere else. And I’m embarrassed to feel that way. You can’t be in a more comfortable living situation than I am. I feel like I’m whining.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      mrmoshpotato

      @rikyrah:

      78 of unvaccinated Americans unlikely to change their minds 

      Feels like The Hill forgot the % sign.

      Anyway, I hope the kids who had no say in this past shitshow of a bastard presidency come down in these fuckers like a ton of bricks in the coming years.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Suzanne

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I hear you. I’m wondering if I’ll ever be able to start writing a new book again. I feel like all my enthusiasm went somewhere else. And I’m embarrassed to feel that way. You can’t be in a more comfortable living situation than I am. I feel like I’m whining. 

      Like, it’s the dumbest thing, I was SO READY to leave.
      And now, all I can think of is going back.
      And now, if we went back, it would be even more expensive to return. WTF is wrong with me?!
      I have a great WFH gig, a nice (and paid off) house, a walkable neighborhood, nicer weather, trees. And I want to return to the “comfort” of sand and rocks in the front yard and ludicrous heat and scorpions?!
      I’m not even a big socializer.
      Thinking about it in rational terms makes me feel even crazier.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Tdjr

      @mrmoshpotato: That’s one of the things I love about it here. You can be driving in a city neighborhood and all of a sudden you’re surrounded by woods. Benton avenue, north side.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Barbara

      @JML: ​ Biles is amazing, and she seems like a really wonderful person, but I have stopped enjoying women’s gymnastics at the Olympic level. Watching it at the collegiate level is totally different. At the Olympic level the routines all look the same to me (save for the falls) and I don’t have the knowledge to distinguish subtle differences in difficulty at the highest level. Plus, the tv packaging has become incredibly tedious, with relatively little time devoted to actual events.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Suzanne: Under the circumstances, it has to have been difficult to integrate much into the community in PA. I don’t necessarily mean socializing, though some of that is probably good. But even things like a usual coffee shop or gym.

      @Barbara: I’m so glad to hear you say that about the TV packaging. I loathe it. It’s filled with jolly trivia.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Barbara

      @Suzanne: It sounds pretty normal. When you are leaving one place you are maximizing its deficits while tending to maximize the benefits of the place you are going to. After a year, it’s totally understandable that the pluses and minuses might seem to be more closely matched than you had anticipated.  My SIL and her husband left a midwestern state where he was a poorly paid professor for a much better paying job in California and realized within a short time that they liked the trade-offs of the place they had left better than where they had ended up.

      ETA: And, oh yeah, the pandemic . . . my daughter left NC because she just couldn’t stand the isolation of being in a new place and totally unable to make connections.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      BlueGuitarist

      @Betty Cracker:

      Thanks!

      Your word picture substitutes well for (admirably restrained) lack of a photo of the multi-generation mullet family portrait.

      Timbuk3’s 1986 song “Hair Styles and Attitudes” doesn’t mention mullets, but includes, among others:

      “bankers in bangs/presidents in pompous pompadours….

      can you judge a crook by his coverup?”

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Barbara

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: At one point I was able to subscribe to the “universal feed” that nations get when they don’t have the resources to send their own crews and whatnot.  Basically, it just plows straight through with minimal commentary.  When you watch diving so that you see EVERY dive you actually “get it” — what separates a good from a bad dive.  There is a lot more coverage now, and you can get that kind of coverage for many different events, but Olympic gymnastics is always being treated like a diamond ring that someone wrapped up in five different boxes that takes you forever to unwrap — to make certain you realize how special it is. I just can’t take it.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne:  Like, it’s the dumbest thing, I was SO READY to leave.
      And now, all I can think of is going back.

      It doesn’t sounds like it’s the place you’re missing. Seeing that pic probably stirred up a lot of stuff. That happens to me with FB and my sister every now and then. It’s a longing for the way things used to be, feeling that they were better then and are worse now.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Kathleen

      @MomSense: I saw her in person at a workplace event (kicking myself for not getting picture with her). She is so incredibly tiny in person. Tinier even than in her pictures

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Betty Cracker

      @Zinsky: Both Snopes and Daniel Dale have convincingly debunked the backwards pant theory, but I’m pleased the story got so much attention that fact checks were necessary. Here’s hoping everyone in TFG’s orbit, including his worthless self, is stewing over it. He deserves every possible  humiliation.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Anne Laurie

      @rikyrah: Keep in mind, a lot of those Repubs who swear they’ll never get vaxxed are lying.  Some of them, like TFG, have already quietly taken advantage of modern technology.  Others will eventually succumb, either for positive incentives (lottery tickets, free beer) or for negative ones (threatened job loss or access to family members).

      It’s like any other ostentatiously ‘abstentious’ cult.  Everyone’s a virgin until they marry, but there’s plenty of extremely hasty weddings, many of them featuring maternity wedding gowns…

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Ohio Mom

      Suzanne:

      I think a certain amount of homesickness is part of the human condition. Life can seem like one goodbye after another, and it is natural to miss and grieve what can no longer be.

      I think that is why the expulsion from Eden is at the start of the Bible (in case you don’t finish the whole thing). It’s a metaphorical explanation of why missing the past is baked into us.

      Part of me is always missing New York City and wondering why as a young person I was sure I had to flee. I’ve been sorting old photographs and how I miss baby Ohio Son, when everything appeared possible for him.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Suzanne: other posters have offered actual sage advice, but I’ll throw in concerns about the medium- to long-term viability of Phoenix as a big city because of water.  How much longer can it last?

      I always loved visiting—visiting, not living—there, and used to have a place in Scottsdale.  Sold it a few years ago, and can’t see getting another.  YMMV.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Eunicecycle

      @Zinsky: but how do you even zip up your pants if they’re on backwards? Someone had to zip them up for him.

      ETA: I see Betty Cracker noted the debunking.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Barbara

      @Zinsky: ​Nope. The crazier, more incompetent the better, the better to highlight that ANY white man is preferable to any other alternative.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ken: You forgot a ! after “solved.”

      Arizona: Hi, Louisiana, Texas, and New Mexico!  Don’t mind us!  Just gonna drop a pipeline here.  You won’t even notice it!

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Suzanne

      @Ohio Mom: Yes.

      But another part of me is like: why are you torturing yourself if you don’t want to? I tend to be one of those people who tries to Make Sensible Decisions, and sometimes I later realize that I hate it, and that life is for living, even if it isn’t strictly rational to do what I want to do. It’s taken me a long time to realize that I am allowed to want things. I know that sounds silly, because other people appear to do what they want without guilt. Like, I grew up with a sense of responsibility and prudence, and I am still learning to give myself permission for things.

      A chunk of my mind is like…. you are allowed to live where you want to live, even if it doesn’t “pencil out”.

      Mr. Suzanne has been recommending to me that I get some professional help in dealing with the Trump presidency/pandemic, and I agree…. but only to a point. I don’t know if I want to be talked into learning to cope with that which is terrible. I remember my grandfather, who was a deeply unhappy person and also fairly a IGMFY person, saying “I live in the world in which I find myself”. And I get it….but I also am reminding myself that it’s also good to muster up the strength to change your circumstances if you want it, and that not being able to cope with a madman and his plague is also possibly a sign that I AM OKAY and the WORLD IS NOT.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      smith

      @Barbara: Plus, the tv packaging has become incredibly tedious, with relatively little time devoted to actual events.

      The last winter Olympics I used my VPN to reach the online programming of CBC via Montreal. It was immensely better than what you can see on American TV. Complete events, relatively little intrusive chatter, and none of those soppy Hallmark moments about the tragedy some athlete has overcome to get to the games. Don’t know if that will work this time, but I plan to try it.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Jinchi

      @Betty Cracker: Both Snopes and Daniel Dale have convincingly debunked the backwards pant theory

      I think the key takeaway is that “Trump wore his pants backwards” is a thing that had to be debunked, because it’s completely believable.
      I mean, the man is obsessed with his image, wealthy enough to afford a tailor and yet he always looks like he randomly grabbed clothes from the Salvation Army business surplus rack.​

      Reply
    88. 88.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Suzanne: Everyone gets nostalgic for places they’ve lived before, and the longer or more significant the time spent there the more nostalgic one is. E.g. I went to college in Springfield, OH and it is by pretty much every measure not a desirable place to live but I have fond memories of it. I also lived in Champaign, IL for a couple years and was a little sentimental when I left. Champaign, while much nicer and more prosperous than Springfield, is still in downstate IL, where one has to search long and hard to find a hill, much less a mountain.

      When I first moved to the DC area I longed to move back to my home town of Grand Rapids, MI, which, of the three cities is objectively the nicest, most prosperous, and in closest proximity to natural amenities (Lakes, including a half hour to Lake Michigan’s sandy, dune lined shore). I still sometimes want to move back but it’s mostly because I’d prefer a smaller city with fewer traffic snarl ups and less crowded natural amenities more than anything else. The longing for the place as a place is not so intense over time.

      Being in a big city like DC, given our lack of investment in infrastructure over the past half century…you’re kind of trapped by traffic congestion. You can try to get out to the mountains for a day hike, but you have to resign yourself to the fact that even if you play hooky on a week day and leave after rush hour is supposed to be over, you’re going to spend a half hour minimum sitting in stop and go traffic on the way out of town, and the same on the way back. On the weekend it’s worse because too many people are gunning to get to the same places. So, it takes an hour longer to get to places round trip, at minimum, than it should, which is a significant disincentive to actually making the attempt. I like mid-sized cities better because they offer enough of what DC offers – museums, culture, good food – without having to deal with a lot of the disutilities that come along with being in a real metropolis. At this point I still would not at all mind moving back to GR but would consider other nice small to mid-sized cities like, e.g. Burlington, VT, Portland, ME, Asheville, NC etc. Even some of the rust belt cities like Cleveland and Buffalo have pretty modest traffic by DC standards and could provide enough quality of life to be options. But, I’m probably here until retirement and I like the city fine and no longer feel the pull of “home” so strongly anymore.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne:  In AZ and anywhere else you’ve ever lived, you had the run of the place.

      In PA, because of the pandemic, you have essentially been grounded for over a year.  Ask any teenager how happy they would be if they were grounded for a year.

      How are you supposed to have developed warm fuzzies for PA, and a new life, when you haven’t had anything resembling normal in all that time?

      If you start thinking of leaving now, you will never put down roots in PA – PA will not stand a chance.  My advice would be for you to decide now that you are going to put down roots in PA and give it a couple of years.

      They say you shouldn’t make big decisions in the year that a parent has died, or when a major relationship has ended.  When you are going through a crisis, you can’t trust your instincts and decisions in the way that you normally would.

      If after a more normal couple of years or really giving AZ a try, you still miss AZ, then you will have an answer you can trust.

      My two cents.  But you know we love you and will support you no matter where you live.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Ken

      @mrmoshpotato: Arizona: Hi, Louisiana, Texas, and New Mexico!  Don’t mind us!  Just gonna drop a pipeline here.  You won’t even notice it!

      Don’t be silly, the Arizona legislature isn’t stupid.  They’ve already worked out that the shortest route is from the Mississippi near St. Louis.  The pipeline will run roughly along the line of Interstate 70 through Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado, and over the Continental Divide. Then the water can be dumped into the Colorado or one of its tributaries, and gravity will take it to Arizona.

      Obviously there will be some ongoing operational energy requirements to pump millions of gallons of water up approximately one mile, but I expect the Federal government will pick up that part of the cost. I’m sure that’s the Arizona legislature’s plan, anyway.

      Reply

