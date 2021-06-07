“It’s never been done before. And it’s called, ‘The Biles.’” pic.twitter.com/5uoyYQPzWB
— Lindsay Crouse (@lindsaycrouse) June 7, 2021
Jen Psaki on CNN: I have "a responsibility not to allow the briefing room to become a forum for propaganda or for pushing forward falsehoods or inaccurate information."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 6, 2021
We’re getting America back on track. pic.twitter.com/mb8gZl7v8W
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2021
Biden mtgs on overseas trip:
-UK's Boris Johnson June 10
-other G7 leaders (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan) June 11-13
-Queen Elizabeth June 13
-Turkey's Erdogan June 14
-Belgium's Alexander De Croo, King Philippe June 15
-Switzerland's Guy Parmelin June 16
-Putin June 16
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 3, 2021
The Justice Department is stepping up its enforcement of hate crimes and other bias-related incidents, furthering a promise by Attorney General Merrick Garland to focus on civil rights violations. https://t.co/9ZzVskK5fb
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2021
‘The authoritarian mullet’…
Does it matter if Trump actually believes those outrageous QAnon conspiracy theories? NBC's Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) tells @NBCJoshua no, and that the real focus should be on what he calls the “authoritarian mullet: culture war in the front, democracy erosion in the back.” pic.twitter.com/xCGDs3F6Vr
— The Week with Joshua Johnson (@TheWeekMSNBC) June 7, 2021
