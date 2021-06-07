Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Light Diversions Open Thread

Not very far into space, not for long, but the bragging rights…

If all goes according to plan, Bezos — the world’s richest person with a net worth of $187 billion — will be the first of the billionaire space tycoons to experience a ride aboard the rocket technology that he’s poured millions into developing. Not even Elon Musk, whose SpaceX builds rockets powerful enough to enter orbit around Earth, has announced plans to travel to space aboard one of his companies human-worthy crew capsules. British billionaire Richard Branson, whose own space company, Virgin Galactic, is planning on conducting flights to suborbital space for ultra-wealthy thrill seekers and competing directly with Blue Origin. Branson has long said he would be among the first passengers aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane, but that flight is expected to take place later in 2021.

Blue Origin’s flight crewed flight will see the company’s six-seater capsule and 59-foot rocket tear toward the edge of space on a 11-minute flight that’ll reach more than 60 miles above Earth…

Though the company has not announced how much it will sell regular tickets for, Blue Origin said one seat will be given to the winner of a month-long auction that’s currently in progress. The bidding was at $2.8 million Monday morning but it hit $3.2 million after Blue Origin’s announcement…

More ‘alpha nerd male’ japery:

Never-ending generational war:

And if you haven’t checked Popehat’s twitter feed today, don’t miss this thread:

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      Kristine

      Not rooting for fatalities during any of these Billionaire Boys Battles because karma’s a bitch.

      But I wouldn’t say no to a few injuries.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      @Raven

      Could you geographically explain the whereabouts of low country for us rubes?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cermet

      Maybe Elon will do a flight around Mars to one up Bezo’s – of course, Elon’s brain will turn to mush but then, how could we tell?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Raven

      • @NotMax: It’s basically coast South Carolina from the Georgia-SC line to the SC-NC line.
      • The Lowcountry (sometimes Low Country or just low country) is a geographic and cultural region along South Carolina’s coast, including the Sea Islands. Once known for its slave-based agricultural wealth in rice and indigo, crops that flourished in the hot subtropical climate, the Lowcountry today is known for its historic cities and communities, natural environment, cultural heritage, and tourism industry.
      Reply
    8. 8.

      Raven

      We’re in Beaufort and sitting on a Lania looking directly at Parris Island Marine Corps Recruiting Station. It’s a fascinating area, after the civil war St Helena Island was left the the Gullah folks. Daughters of the Dust was filmed there and there are still Gullah folks here but it is rapidly becoming developed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      markregan

      When Bezos’s group manages to achieve orbit as opposed to this three minutes in space business, he and Musk should have a celebrity death match Up There somewhere.  Winner gets to stay Up There forever, with preferably unmanned drones delivering oxygen and sandwiches and scrubbing carbon dioxide as needed.

      Charlie’s wife goes down
      To the Scollay Square station
      Every day at quarter past two
      And through the open window
      She hands Charlie a sandwich
      As the train comes rumblin’ through.

      No he’ll never return
      And his fate will be unlearned
      He may ride forever
      ‘neath the streets of Boston
      He’s the man who never returned.

      Reply

