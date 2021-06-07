I’m not saying this is what Jeff is doing but if he was trying to goad Elon into doing something reckless and killing himself, this is what it would look like. https://t.co/5fXMzNP7AB — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) June 7, 2021





JUST IN: Jeff Bezos will be flying to space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin. The flight is scheduled for July 20th, just 15 days after he is set to resign as CEO of Amazon. https://t.co/m4gfZpwhlc — CNN (@CNN) June 7, 2021



Not very far into space, not for long, but the bragging rights…

… If all goes according to plan, Bezos — the world’s richest person with a net worth of $187 billion — will be the first of the billionaire space tycoons to experience a ride aboard the rocket technology that he’s poured millions into developing. Not even Elon Musk, whose SpaceX builds rockets powerful enough to enter orbit around Earth, has announced plans to travel to space aboard one of his companies human-worthy crew capsules. British billionaire Richard Branson, whose own space company, Virgin Galactic, is planning on conducting flights to suborbital space for ultra-wealthy thrill seekers and competing directly with Blue Origin. Branson has long said he would be among the first passengers aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane, but that flight is expected to take place later in 2021. Blue Origin’s flight crewed flight will see the company’s six-seater capsule and 59-foot rocket tear toward the edge of space on a 11-minute flight that’ll reach more than 60 miles above Earth… Though the company has not announced how much it will sell regular tickets for, Blue Origin said one seat will be given to the winner of a month-long auction that’s currently in progress. The bidding was at $2.8 million Monday morning but it hit $3.2 million after Blue Origin’s announcement…

More ‘alpha nerd male’ japery:

front side open so the spear flies high instead of on target. beta male shit here. look at that left arm flail like a child. https://t.co/7xOUjDjr7y — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 7, 2021

he also clips his back heel with his foot and almost falls over, incredible. every viewing is a new unathletic thing. — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 7, 2021

Never-ending generational war:

Early in the day to witness a murder, but here we are pic.twitter.com/apHxa4zhwG — Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) June 7, 2021

And if you haven’t checked Popehat’s twitter feed today, don’t miss this thread: