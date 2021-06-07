I finally got around to reading Manchin’s idiotic, delusional, and self-serving editorial, and it appears Manchin’s main problem is he doesn’t understand the difference between partisan legislation and a partisan vote. When he says he will not vote for partisan legislation, what he really means is not what is in the bill, what he means is he will not vote for anything that doesn’t end with a “bipartisan” vote. Please note that bipartisan, in this context, does not mean legislation that both parties will embrace like a bill to prevent puppy torture, but instead it means 50% democrats and 10% Republicans voting together.

In other words, he doesn’t give a shit what the text of the bill actually says, or what it does, or what the outcomes will be. All he cares is that some Republicans vote with the Democrats. For whatever reason, he seems to think that that will “heal the country” and bring the country back together.

It’s insane for a number of reasons. First, the main point of passing a bill is because of WHAT IS IN THE GOD DAMNED THING AND WHAT IT DOES, not to hold each other’s dicks during the vote and express how much you love each other. Second, this effectively blocks EVERYTHING Joe Biden and the Democrats propose, because all the Republicans have to do is say no, and Manchin will then decide the bill is not bipartisan, and he can’t support it, thus removing any culpability from the Republicans and shifting all the blame to himself. Third, it doesn’t matter if a bill actually passes with a bipartisan majority, because if after it passes, Trump says he doesn’t like it, the right wing puke funnel and all the Trump idiots will scream bloody murder about it for so long that in five years all people will remember is Nancy Pelosi rode in on a broom and executed puppies in the name of woke socialism.

A while back I wrote the following, and it still holds true:

I really don’t understand how bipartisanship is ever going to work when one of the parties is insane. Imagine trying to negotiate an agreement on dinner plans with your date, and you suggest Italian and she states her preference would be a meal of tire rims and anthrax. If you can figure out a way to split the difference there and find a meal you will both enjoy, you can probably figure out how bipartisanship is going to work the next few years.

Joe Manchin has decided he will not vote for anything that does end with a bipartisan vote count and simultaneously given the Republicans an excuse for ever voting for anything Biden, the Democrats, or the country wants.

In short, Joe Manchin is an idiot and needs to be reigned in, and probably has pissed away the opportunity to help the state of West Virginia with any filthy lucre because why should they? We can’t count on him, why would they send projects here? Send it to Murkowski or someone who might vote with the Dems to get to fifty.