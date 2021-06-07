It seems like we are still getting vaccinated, and it’s been over a week since i put one of these up.
If you let us know in one of the last comments in the previous thread, you might want to post again here so we can all share your good news.
Tell me which stickers you want, so I can sticker you!
ruemara’s kitties, Odoroki and Himesama:
Dr. Fauci and Nancy Smash:
Samwise, Baby Champ and Henry:
Rosie & Thurston, Lily, Tikka:
Balloons!
Green balloons!
Kamala and Joe!
One and done for Johnson & Johnson:
Now with Dolly, Penelope and ducklings!
Katalin Kariko who was laughed at her entire career for researching mRNA, and Kizzmekia Corbett. Two scientists who happen to be women, and saved our lives!
Stickers by MazeDancer!
Are any of you still unable to get an appointment? Find A Shot
If you are still waiting for access to the vaccine, these stickers may be for you!
All credit and thanks to MazeDancer for the various stickers!
I am pairing this with an Open Thread.
Betty Cracker is working on an open thread. Always happy to see that!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings