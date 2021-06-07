Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Han shot first.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

The house always wins.

No one could have predicted…

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The willow is too close to the house.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Just a few bad apples.

This is how realignments happen…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / I Got the Shot! – #21

I Got the Shot! – #21

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: ,

It seems like we are still getting vaccinated, and it’s been over a week since i put one of these up.

If you let us know in one of the last comments in the previous thread, you might want to post again here so we can all share your good news.

Tell me which stickers you want, so I can sticker you!

ruemara’s kitties, Odoroki and Himesama:

Dr. Fauci and Nancy Smash:

Samwise, Baby Champ and Henry:

Open Thread: Open Thread: 3 Open Thread: 1

Rosie & Thurston, Lily, Tikka:

Open Thread: 2 Open Thread: 4 Open Thread: 6

Steve and Badger

I Got the Shot! 13  I Got the Shot! 15

Balloons!

I Got the Shot! 10I Got the Shot! 8I Got the Shot! 9

Green balloons!

I Got the Shot! 24 I Got the Shot! 23

Kamala and Joe!

Open Thread: 5 Open Thread: 7

One and done for Johnson & Johnson:

Now with Dolly, Penelope and ducklings!

I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 3 I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 5

Katalin Kariko who was laughed at her entire career for researching mRNA, and Kizzmekia Corbett.  Two scientists who happen to be women, and saved our lives!

Stickers by MazeDancer!

Are any of you still unable to get an appointment?   Find A Shot

If you are still waiting for access to the vaccine, these stickers may be for you!

Vaccine Venting Here! Vaccine Venting Here! 1
Vaccine Venting Here! 3 Vaccine Venting Here! 2

All credit and thanks to MazeDancer for the various stickers!

I am pairing this with an Open Thread.

Betty Cracker is working on an open thread.  Always happy to see that!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Benw
  • Eunicecycle
  • Just Chuck
  • La Nonna
  • lee
  • prufrock
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • TheOtherHank
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Just Chuck

      Was WTF last month, but now I got both of my Fauci Ouchies, so let’s represent with the ol’ silver fox’s mug, shall we? \o/

      I Got the Shot! – #8 3

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Benw

      Yo, middle teen got Pfizer #2 last Thursday! He felt like ass on Friday (yay sick day tho) and was fine over the weekend. Can he have a Henry?

      Open Thread: 1

      Reply
    6. 6.

      prufrock

      My fifteen year old son got his second Pfizer Friday. The only side effect he suffered from was a headache. The timeline went something like this:

      9:00 AM
      SON: Dad, I’ve got a headache.
      ME: Do you want some Tylenol?
      SON: No, it tastes terrible (he can’t swallow pills, so Tylenol means adult strength liquid).
      ME: Okay, if you change your mind, let me know.

      10:00 AM
      SON: Dad, I’ve still got a headache.
      ME: Do you want some Tylenol?
      SON: [Thinking] Okay.
      ME: So you suffered for an hour to avoid fifteen seconds of unpleasantness? Are you secretly a Republican?
      SON: Just give me the Tylenol.

      And scene.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      Peanut got her second shot on Friday :)

      Outside of a sore arm, nothing else wrong.

      She is on the 14 day antibody countdown.

       

      May I get CAMP, So Chill and a Steve, please.

      I Got the Shot! – #17 (12-15 Years Edition) I Got the Shot! – #17 (12-15 Years Edition) 3
      I Got the Shot! 14

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TheOtherHank

      My fully vaccinated older boy decided that since he and a couple friends are all vacc-ed, they should go on a road trip. SF to Colorado, then down to Texas and back to SF. They’re in Texas now. He said getting the stink-eye for being masked up while waiting to use the restroom inside a gas station from an unmasked dude open-carrying a gun was a bit unsettling.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Barbara

      Passed the 14-day post second shot period last Friday and son got his second shot this morning. Everyone in my family is officially vaccinated.

      mRNA for the win, I think.

      I Got the Shot! #12 1

      Reply
    11. 11.

      West of the Rockies

      19-year-old daughter in Eugene (Quack 🦆) got her 2nd Pfizer a couple weeks ago.  Oregon is doing pretty well now after a weakish start.  A duck sticker for my duck daughter, please.

      I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 5
      I Got the Shot! (latest)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      La Nonna

      Il Nonno fully vaccinated with Pfizer due to alto rischio co-morbidities, I await the second dose of AstraZeneca, due on July 7.  He’d like Joe in the convertible, and I’d like that tiny black kitten.  Ciao for now from Puglia, where most things will open up on 15 June.

      Open Thread: 7

      Open Thread: 3

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @prufrock

      ME: So you suffered for an hour to avoid fifteen seconds of unpleasantness? Are you secretly a Republican?

      No. He suffered for an hour because he hoped against hope that things would get better on their own.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lee

      @prufrock: Just in case you haven’t heard every single ‘try this’:

      This is what worked for both my kids.

      Get them started swallowing mini-M&Ms. Then move to regular M&Ms. Then coat the pills in chocolate like you would with Peanut Butter for dogs.

      My youngest is very very taste sensitive so we had to get her on pills early (liquids would not stay down longer enough to be effective). We got her on pills so early that many times it was a struggle to get pills in the right dose.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eunicecycle

      @TheOtherHank: when my son moved to Texas (Austin!) his co-workers were amazed that he had never shot a gun of any kind (well paintball). It’s been 11 years, and he still hasn’t.

      ETA but he and his wife are vaxxed!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     