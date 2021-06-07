Mark Meadows pressed acting AG Rosen to investigate unfounded election fraud claims & conspiracy theories, including “Italygate,” as Trump and his allies spent their last days in office trying to undermine, or even nullify, the election resultshttps://t.co/r3veVYR24T — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) June 5, 2021

… In five emails sent during the last week of December and early January, Mr. Meadows asked Jeffrey A. Rosen, then the acting attorney general, to examine debunked claims of election fraud in New Mexico and an array of baseless conspiracies that held that Mr. Trump had been the actual victor. That included a fantastical theory that people in Italy had used military technology and satellites to remotely tamper with voting machines in the United States and switch votes for Mr. Trump to votes for Joseph R. Biden Jr… Mr. Trump chose Mr. Meadows, an ultraconservative congressman from North Carolina, to serve as his fourth and final chief of staff last March. A founder of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, Mr. Meadows was among Mr. Trump’s most loyal and vocal defenders on Capitol Hill, and had been a fierce critic of the Russia investigation. Mr. Meadows’s involvement in the former president’s attack on the election results was broadly known at the time… Yet the newly unearthed messages show how Mr. Meadows’s private efforts veered into the realm of the outlandish, and sought official validation for misinformation that was circulating rampantly among Mr. Trump’s supporters… “This new evidence underscores the depths of the White House’s efforts to co-opt the department and influence the electoral vote certification,” Senator Richard J. Durbin, Democrat of Illinois and the chairman of the committee, said in a statement. “I will demand all evidence of Trump’s efforts to weaponize the Justice Department in his election subversion scheme.” A spokesman for Mr. Meadows declined to comment, as did the Justice Department. Mr. Rosen did not respond to a request for comment…

Don't call it a "coup", you liberal hysterics. The POTUS & his staff were just using powers of govt to frantically try to find any way possible to overturn the results of the election, which culminated in leading his followers into a violent insurrection on the capitol. Move. On. https://t.co/KftsnPt25x — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) June 5, 2021

Jack Holmes, at Esquire:

More and more, it looks like Mark Meadows was the Forrest Gump of the Trump camp’s sprawling and extended campaign to steal the 2020 election. This makes some sense. Meadows first made his name as the right-winger’s right-winger as a congressman from North Carolina,* co-founding the “Freedom Caucus” on the basis that Paul Ryan—a man who dreamed aloud of cutting Medicaid at college keggers—was too squishy on government spending, or whatever. Basically, the Freedom club was reserved for the House Republican contingent’s biggest assholes. (Will the admissions process be part of the festivities in Tokyo?) But once Meadows jumped ship to serve as Donald Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff—only to be replaced in his congressional seat by Madison Cawthorn, God help us all—he became more than a belligerent legislative vandal. He became party to an unprecedented assault on the basic foundations of American democracy that continues to this day… … Meadows should be forced to tell this country what he knows. He should be subpoenaed by Congress to testify on national television about his role in every stage of the campaign to steal the election. If he claims he cannot talk out of some deference to “executive privilege,” he should be placed in contempt. There is no rationale for keeping this stuff secret. It is not in the national interest. It’s in Trump’s interest, which overtook the national interest as a priority of the Executive Branch around 12:01 p.m. on January 20, 2017. Make Meadows testify. Demand the truth and impose consequences, or this will happen again. It’s already happening.

Important context here: As Trump fans descended upon DC on the 6th, they expected to hear undeniable proof from the president that the election had been stolen. "The Italians did it" was the main conspiracy theory going around 8kun/TheDonald that morning.https://t.co/Miz2MvTQHf — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 5, 2021

It looks like 2020 did more to prove the potential of subversion to skeptical Republicans than anything else. Last time, insurrection was a gamble, its consequences unthinkable. Next time, it's an option with known risks & costs. That's the greatest danger. https://t.co/0h1C8sPjmr — chatham harrison dba SENATUS DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison) June 7, 2021