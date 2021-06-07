Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Traitors Open Thread: Mark Meadows Edition

In five emails sent during the last week of December and early January, Mr. Meadows asked Jeffrey A. Rosen, then the acting attorney general, to examine debunked claims of election fraud in New Mexico and an array of baseless conspiracies that held that Mr. Trump had been the actual victor. That included a fantastical theory that people in Italy had used military technology and satellites to remotely tamper with voting machines in the United States and switch votes for Mr. Trump to votes for Joseph R. Biden Jr…

Mr. Trump chose Mr. Meadows, an ultraconservative congressman from North Carolina, to serve as his fourth and final chief of staff last March. A founder of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, Mr. Meadows was among Mr. Trump’s most loyal and vocal defenders on Capitol Hill, and had been a fierce critic of the Russia investigation.

Mr. Meadows’s involvement in the former president’s attack on the election results was broadly known at the time… Yet the newly unearthed messages show how Mr. Meadows’s private efforts veered into the realm of the outlandish, and sought official validation for misinformation that was circulating rampantly among Mr. Trump’s supporters…

“This new evidence underscores the depths of the White House’s efforts to co-opt the department and influence the electoral vote certification,” Senator Richard J. Durbin, Democrat of Illinois and the chairman of the committee, said in a statement. “I will demand all evidence of Trump’s efforts to weaponize the Justice Department in his election subversion scheme.”

A spokesman for Mr. Meadows declined to comment, as did the Justice Department. Mr. Rosen did not respond to a request for comment…

Jack Holmes, at Esquire:

More and more, it looks like Mark Meadows was the Forrest Gump of the Trump camp’s sprawling and extended campaign to steal the 2020 election. This makes some sense. Meadows first made his name as the right-winger’s right-winger as a congressman from North Carolina,* co-founding the “Freedom Caucus” on the basis that Paul Ryan—a man who dreamed aloud of cutting Medicaid at college keggers—was too squishy on government spending, or whatever. Basically, the Freedom club was reserved for the House Republican contingent’s biggest assholes. (Will the admissions process be part of the festivities in Tokyo?) But once Meadows jumped ship to serve as Donald Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff—only to be replaced in his congressional seat by Madison Cawthorn, God help us all—he became more than a belligerent legislative vandal. He became party to an unprecedented assault on the basic foundations of American democracy that continues to this day

… Meadows should be forced to tell this country what he knows. He should be subpoenaed by Congress to testify on national television about his role in every stage of the campaign to steal the election. If he claims he cannot talk out of some deference to “executive privilege,” he should be placed in contempt. There is no rationale for keeping this stuff secret. It is not in the national interest. It’s in Trump’s interest, which overtook the national interest as a priority of the Executive Branch around 12:01 p.m. on January 20, 2017. Make Meadows testify. Demand the truth and impose consequences, or this will happen again. It’s already happening.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Also, too, Gerry Doyle is on target.

      Nuke the damn Village from orbit.

      Only way to be sure.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      Forrest was not malevolent.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      OK, it’s about Joe Fucking Manchin, but a funny WaPost reader comment on a Eugene Robinson piece.

      Historians tell us Eisenhower almost called off the invasion of Europe because he could not find Nazi support.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      FelonyGovt

      I understand the political considerations, but I do wish Democrats were more willing to go for the jugular. The corruption and criminality of the previous administration is shocking and they’re getting ready to do it again.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @FelonyGovt: Serious question: What does “going for the jugular” look like? Criminal trials take a very long time [adding, and that’s the least of the complications they present]. Congressional hearings only work if people care. We don’t have a lot of time, and we’ve spent five years trying to make the majority of people care

      ETA: Look at the 1/6 commission. Mitch McConnell has calculated he will pay no political price for strangling it in its cradle. Reporters say MoC and Senators were surprised how little they heard about it from their constituents. We can laugh about trump claiming he’ll be reinstated in August. I’m praying, atheist that I am, that he’s not ginning up another “wild’ response when he isn’t

      Reply
    9. 9.

      FelonyGovt

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Oh, I understand all that very well. I would like to see Congressional inquiries which are actually reported on by the press. I would like to see our Justice Department being a little less respectful of how things were “always” done.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Peale

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I’m with you. Expect August to be a long month. And if you live in a blue congressional district, expect to be voting in a special election to replace your recently departed congressman, hopefully in time to prevent speaker Gym Jordan from announcing a revision to the electoral vote. No. I’m not kidding.

      Reply

