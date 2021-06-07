Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

What fresh hell is this?

The revolution will be supervised.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Reality always wins in the end.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Shocking, but not surprising

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

We still have time to mess this up!

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Women: they get shit done

I’m only here for the duck photos.

This really is a full service blog.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, June 6-7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, June 6-7

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: ,



The low-hanging fruit has been picked; every vaccination from this point forward is going to be harder:

House members representing districts with low vaccination rates and public health experts, discussing their efforts to reach the unvaccinated, described what essentially has become two distinct conversations. One is aimed at chipping away at vaccine hesitancy among conservative white Republicans, while the other is centered around reducing socioeconomic barriers to vaccination for poorer populations and communities of color.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), the leader of Congress’ GOP Doctors Caucus, said he has focused on understanding and responding to vaccine hesitancy in conservative communities across the country and his Cincinnati district, where 42 percent of residents have received at least a first shot — about 9 percentage points behind the national pace. He has sat in on focus groups with Donald Trump supporters and has cut a public service announcement with fellow Republican physicians in Congress…

But Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) said the struggle to ramp up vaccinations looks much different in districts with large low-income and minority populations, like his own in Tucson that until recently had one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates. The same barriers that prevented his constituents from getting tested when the virus emerged — poor transportation, lack of child care, little familiarity with the health care system — hampered their ability to get vaccinated, despite federal efforts like mass vaccination sites the government prioritized to get as many shots in arms as quickly as possible. His district has made up ground over the past few weeks — 44 percent have now received at least one shot — after the county health department boosted outreach, particularly in Hispanic communities, Grijalva said…

In fact, the magnitude of the struggle to broadly vaccinate low-income, minority communities that have been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic is obscured by the high levels of vaccine resistance among white conservatives. The stark racial disparities in vaccination would otherwise be far worse.

“Among the remaining unvaccinated people, white people are much more likely to say they are definitely not going to get the vaccine, whereas Black and Hispanic people are more likely to say they haven’t gotten it yet but are hoping to get it soon,” said Liz Hamel, vice president and director of public opinion and survey research at the Kaiser Family Foundation…

======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Cermet
  • cmorenc
  • debbie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mary G
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NeenerNeener
  • Ohio Mom
  • Robert Sneddon
  • Sloane Ranger
  • Subsole
  • terben
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      45 new cases – 75.5% were people under 40, including 10 children between 0 and 19. People in their 20s and 30s made up 53% of the total cases.

      Deaths at 1303.

      It looks like whoever keeps track of the vaccination status is taking holidays and weekends off.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      terben

      In my state in Australia, South Australia, it has now been 421 days since our last Covid death. There were 3 new cases today , bringing the total to 767. All today’s cases were found in quarantined, returning travellers. Of the 767 cases, 580 are returned travellers. We have 5 active cases with 1 in hospital.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mary G

      Love to see those American numbers come so far down. Gov. Gav. said today that we passed more than 70% of California adults with at least one shot today.

      It’s a bit of a statistical spin; the numbers the media trackers use show percentage of all citizens and the governor left out the kids to make the number higher.

      I will still mostly stay home and wear my masks when I go out until further notice. The $50 card means nothing to the teen, who’s working a lot of hours at his dishwashing job, plus they pay time and a half over 8 hours and with give him a bonus weekly based on sales. He also gets a small bit of the front of house tips. He’s rolling in it. He was making noises about moving out to a place with his gf and had to be shown that it’s all relative and rents require a lot more.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      Our 13 year old got his second Pfizer shot on Saturday, so we’re all fully vaccinated, and when we head to that Covid cesspool known as Florida for Father’s Day, we’ll all be fully protected. (The in-laws are down there. My wife misses her daddy.)

      At this point, I think we ought to do everything we can to bring the vaccine to those who can’t get away from their jobs and/or kids long enough to get the shot. Hell, we should just have mobile units going around to every employer of low-wage workers, whether it’s meatpacking plants or MickeyD’s, with the legal authority to shut down the place long enough to give shots to everyone who hasn’t had them already.

      But those who are politically/ideologically/religiously opposed to getting vaccinated? Fuck ’em. Send their share of the vaccine overseas. And to paraphrase Queen Esther, if they perish. they perish.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 6/6 China reported 5 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 8 confirmed cases recovered on 6/5 & 2 more on 6/6, but no breakdown of domestic versus imported, or geographical region.

      • Guangzhou reported 4 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Liwan District). The 3 new confirmed cases were all identified from mass screening of individuals deemed at risk, & the new asymptomatic cases is a traced close contact. 2 sub-districts remain at High Risk & 2 sub-districts & 6 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhanjiang reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had traveled from Guangzhou.
      • Maoming did not reported any new positive cases.
      • Foshan did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 residential compounds at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen reported 1 new domestic confirmed cases, at Longgang District. The case is a dock worker at the Yantian Port, a traced close contact who had been under centralized quarantine from 5/21 – 6/1 & home quarantine since 6/1. The the case had tested negative on RT-PCR 11 times before testing positive on 6/5 and again on 6/6. Yantian District has completed the 4th round of mass screening, w/ 230,178 individuals tested, all negative.

      Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • In Yingkou, 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there.

      In Yunnan Province, there currently are 4 domestic confirmed cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 6/6 China reported 14 new imported confirmed cases, 19 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the US, Canada Russia & Cambodia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from the UAE
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Tanzania; 7 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Qatar & 1 each from Indonesia, Mexico, Tanzania, Liberia & Cameroon
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Niger & Turkey, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from France, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & Laos
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Laos via land border crossing 
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via Frankfurt); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Canada
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed & 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Poland
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Japan
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Mauritania (via Paris CdG)

      Overall in China, 8 confirmed cases recovered, 16 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 741 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 403 active confirmed cases in the country (303 imported), 10 in serious condition (1 imported), 376 asymptomatic cases (342 imported), 3 suspect case (both imported). 8,509 traced contacts are currently 

      As of 6/6, 777.879M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 14.814M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 6/7, Hong Kong reported 7 new positive case, 6 imported & 1 domestic (a close contact of the domestic cases reported on 6/5 & 6/6).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 5,271 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 622,086 cases. He also reports 82 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 3,460 deaths — 0.56% of the cumulative reported total, 0.64% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 84,269 active and contagious cases; 902 are in ICU, 447 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 7,458 patients recovered and were discharged – over 2,000 more than today’s new-cases number — for a cumulative total of 534,357 patients recovered – 85.90% of the cumulative reported total.

      23 new clusters were reported today.

      5,257 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 1,374 cases: 68 in clusters, 891 close-contact screenings, and 415 other screenings. Sarawak reports 703 cases: 89 in clusters, 438 close-contact screenings, and 176 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 571 cases: 109 in clusters, 298 close-contact screenings, and 164 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 441 local cases: 60 in clusters, 255 close-contact screenings, and 126 other screenings.

      Johor reports 355 cases: 96 in clusters, 152 close-contact screenings, and 107 other screenings. Kelantan reports 341 cases: 30 in clusters, 242 close-contact screenings, and 69 other screenings. Sabah reports 336 cases: 119 in clusters, 138 close-contact screenings, and 79 other screenings.

      Labuan reports 209 cases: 57 in clusters, 79 close-contact screenings, and 73 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 194 cases: 14 in clusters, 150 close-contact screenings, and 30 other screenings. Melaka reports 178 cases: 49 in clusters, 105 close-contact screenings, and 24 other screenings. Perak reports 177 cases: 43 in clusters, 74 close-contact screenings, and 60 other screenings. Penang reports 153 cases: 29 in clusters, 74 close-contact screenings, and 50 other screenings. Terengganu reports 117 cases: 22 in clusters, 68 close-contact screenings, and 27 other screenings.

      Pahang reports 99 cases: 32 in clusters, 54 close-contact screenings, and 13 other screenings.

      Putrajaya reports eight cases: four close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Perlis reports one case, a close-contact screening.

      14 new cases today are imported, all in Kuala Lumpur.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      debbie

      I wouldn’t be surprised if Rham makes a stink about having to withdraw from the Memorial, but how dumb he was not to get the jab before showing up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      Wenstrup is my Rep, regretfully. I am getting a smidgen of pleasure thinking about the cognitive dissonance he must be wrestling with.

      He’s enough of a doctor (a podiatrist) to know how important masks and vaccination are, but he is totally committed to everything Red. It’s his people refusing to mask and vaccinate, and he can’t alienate them.

      Enjoy those roosting chickens, Brad!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cmorenc

      I’d feel lots more sympathy for John Rahm if: he had not foregone ample advance opportunity to get vaccinated – specifically any still-unvaccinated PGA tour players were offered at least the J&J single-shot vaccine three weeks before the Memorial tournament, among other opportunities available to the general public for vaccination.  The possibility of exposure to a COVID+ person and contracting the virus should have been obvious to a professional athlete exposed to a variety of others. even during the lengthy period when PGA play had resumed without spectators, and especially once the public was allowed once again to resume attending tournaments.

      It’s on you John Rahm that you had to withdraw.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Robert Sneddon

      Scotland — 641 new cases of COVID-19 reported, zero new deaths. The test positivity rate is 4.2%, still a lot higher than the same rate a month ago. These numbers are obviously affected by the weekend’s delays in reporting and collation of data.

       

      About 44,000 vaccinations were carried out in Scotland over the past 24 hours, about half and half for first and second doses. This is still high for the weekend when the vaccination numbers usually fall compared to weekdays. The health services continue to surge vaccination efforts into the high-infection-rate areas but it will still take a few weeks to see any real effect.

       

      For American readers, Scotland’s population is is about 1/60 that of the US (5.5 million). To compare, yesterday’s vaccination rate would be equivalent to 2.6 million doses given in the US. Saying that, at the moment the only vaccines being administered in the UK are two-dose formulations. The J&J single-dose vaccine was recently approved by the UK authorities but AFAIK no supplies of this vaccine have been received or distributed for use in the UK yet.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Subsole

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      Thank you for posting these.

      How large, roughly, is a ‘residential compound’?

      Are we talking like a city block, or an individual house, or what?

      Thanks.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Robert Sneddon: The availability of J&J hasn’t affected vaccination rates much in the US because relatively few people here have opted for it. The pause over the clotting issues gave it bad press right when authorities were trying to ramp it up as a vaccine for the masses–it was never a majority choice and after the pause, use of it has been relatively minor. Also, many of the logistical issues with the Pfizer and Moderna shots were ironed out, making an easier-to-handle vaccine a less urgent choice.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sloane Ranger

      Sunday’s figures covering the entire UK. Please note Robert Sneddon’s warnings about interpreting weekend figures above.

      Yesterday we had 5341 new cases. This is an increase of 49% in the rolling 7-day average. New cases by nation,

      England – 4405 (down 405)

      Northern Ireland – 69 (down 26)

      Scotland – 775 (down 85) See Robert Sneddon’s post above for more recent figure.

      Wales – 92 (2 days worth of data as does not report on Saturday’s).

      Deaths – There were 4 deaths within 28 days of a positive test yesterday. This is a decrease in the rolling 7-day average of 1.7%. All the deaths were in England.

      Testing – not updated at weekends.

      Hospitalisations – not updated at weekends.

      Vaccinations – As of 5 June, a total of 40,333,231 people had received 1 shot of a vaccine and 27,661,353 had had both. In percentage terms this means that 76.6% of all adults in the UK have had 1 shot of a vaccine and 52.5% were fully vaccinated.

      General – Vaccine eligibility has now been extended to those aged 30 and above in England and the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those aged 16 and above, but they will obviously have to wait for their age cohort to be called.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Cermet

      Gotta laugh at losing the chance for $1.7 million because “?”. Certainly the “Stupid is as stupid does” really applies here. Glad he was leading and forced out – maybe others might consider this and chose the vaccine rather than stupidity – still, lololol

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     