That’s PGA golfer Jon Rham. He’s sad b/c he had to withdraw from a tournament he’s leading—w/a $1.7M prize—b/c he tested positive for COVID. Jon lives in America—where vaccine is easy to get. But Jon didn’t get his shot until this wk—too late. Don’t be like Jon. #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/hpwF1luSWQ — Dean Wallace ???? (@deanofdublin) June 6, 2021





63.5% of all American adults have received at least one vaccine shot; 52.8% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/DnO0cbtTwm — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 7, 2021

The partisan divide in vaccinations is starker than you realize https://t.co/uIWE2krmRU @DanCGoldberg @AliceOllstein — Adriel Bettelheim (@abettel) June 5, 2021



The low-hanging fruit has been picked; every vaccination from this point forward is going to be harder:

… House members representing districts with low vaccination rates and public health experts, discussing their efforts to reach the unvaccinated, described what essentially has become two distinct conversations. One is aimed at chipping away at vaccine hesitancy among conservative white Republicans, while the other is centered around reducing socioeconomic barriers to vaccination for poorer populations and communities of color. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), the leader of Congress’ GOP Doctors Caucus, said he has focused on understanding and responding to vaccine hesitancy in conservative communities across the country and his Cincinnati district, where 42 percent of residents have received at least a first shot — about 9 percentage points behind the national pace. He has sat in on focus groups with Donald Trump supporters and has cut a public service announcement with fellow Republican physicians in Congress… But Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) said the struggle to ramp up vaccinations looks much different in districts with large low-income and minority populations, like his own in Tucson that until recently had one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates. The same barriers that prevented his constituents from getting tested when the virus emerged — poor transportation, lack of child care, little familiarity with the health care system — hampered their ability to get vaccinated, despite federal efforts like mass vaccination sites the government prioritized to get as many shots in arms as quickly as possible. His district has made up ground over the past few weeks — 44 percent have now received at least one shot — after the county health department boosted outreach, particularly in Hispanic communities, Grijalva said… In fact, the magnitude of the struggle to broadly vaccinate low-income, minority communities that have been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic is obscured by the high levels of vaccine resistance among white conservatives. The stark racial disparities in vaccination would otherwise be far worse. “Among the remaining unvaccinated people, white people are much more likely to say they are definitely not going to get the vaccine, whereas Black and Hispanic people are more likely to say they haven’t gotten it yet but are hoping to get it soon,” said Liz Hamel, vice president and director of public opinion and survey research at the Kaiser Family Foundation…

The US had +6,408 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total further above 34.2 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 13,185 new cases per day, its new lowest level since March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/0dvTxL5EwP — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 7, 2021

Politicizing science: Trump and his allies are trying to rewrite & distort the history of the pandemic while casting Dr. Fauci as public enemy No. 1 https://t.co/0Zq73zYQTT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 6, 2021

======

Yesterday (6/5), there were ~397,900 new #COVID19 cases worldwide & ~9,200 deaths. India saw the largest daily increase in cases worldwide (+114,460) followed by: Brazil (66,017)

Colombia (28,971)

Argentina (23,627)

US (13,908)

Russia (9,011)https://t.co/HnLnwxAoXy pic.twitter.com/DFylaif5Yu — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) June 6, 2021

Vaccinated people: I'm so happy the pandemic is over and we can return to normal. Unvaccinated peep: pic.twitter.com/JJLVUXUHtf — Sen Nguyen (@findingsen) June 6, 2021

Guangzhou, where 8 neighborhoods are being sealed off and subject to multiple rounds of nuclei acid tests. pic.twitter.com/yCBuxYBU4J — Yanzhong Huang (@YanzhongHuang) June 3, 2021

China administered total of 777.88 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of June 6 https://t.co/UM4uxP2hwj pic.twitter.com/jpIoFM0WF0 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 7, 2021

Taiwan to extend COVID-19 curbs, schools to stay shut https://t.co/bP7JdhD0Bw pic.twitter.com/2lA80XZItl — Reuters (@Reuters) June 7, 2021

I’m proud to share that COVID-19 vaccines will be free for everyone in Taiwan. Our government has allocated more than NT$26 billion to ensure that everyone in our country is protected from this disease. Please make sure to get vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible. pic.twitter.com/u0C8F0hBbw — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) June 7, 2021

Businesses in New Delhi and Mumbai, two of India’s largest cities, are reopening as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline. https://t.co/JwxKvHYnZ2 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 7, 2021

Indian shares near record highs as daily COVID-19 cases fall https://t.co/oNlFzgfWcO pic.twitter.com/f23ZMht0IS — Reuters (@Reuters) June 7, 2021

“Everyone whom I loved the most has left me.” As India emerges from its darkest days of the pandemic, families across the country are grieving all that they’ve lost and are questioning if more could have been done to avoid this tragedy. https://t.co/FaF3sbrr3M — The Associated Press (@AP) June 7, 2021

The DOH said the latest figure pushed the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,276,004. STORY: https://t.co/I7rR7Vfzf3 — UNTV News and Rescue (@UNTVNewsRescue) June 7, 2021

Health authorities in Thailand have begun their much-anticipated mass rollout of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine, but it appears that supplies are falling short of demand from patients who had scheduled vaccinations for this week. https://t.co/a5TZy79BxA — The Associated Press (@AP) June 7, 2021

French health authorities are racing to contain scattered cases of the more contagious delta virus variant, as France prepares to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors. https://t.co/xqXeSnpDKr — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 6, 2021

Greece's islands aim to go 'Covid-free' to welcome back tourists https://t.co/vWQnLJeVRw — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 7, 2021

Covid vaccine stickers come to dating apps in UK https://t.co/O7b8iWi5W7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 7, 2021

Pubs, restaurants and gyms reopen in Republic of Ireland https://t.co/KK3G73Kb7b — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 7, 2021

Brazil has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for import and emergency use in several states, reversing an earlier decision.https://t.co/DrMT7Urwik — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 7, 2021

======

CDC director urges parents to vaccinate teens, pointing to an increase in severe cases. Hospitalization rates for adolescents went up in March & April, even as they stabilized for those 65 & older, a new study has found https://t.co/GIh8VynjIM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 6, 2021

Researchers identify potential new antiviral drug for #COVID19 TEMPOL can limit #SARSCoV2 #coronavirus infection by impairing the activity of a viral enzyme called RNA replicase. https://t.co/DtDBXMwKGZ — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) June 4, 2021

======

This doesn't help our national viewpoint, as Florida is still one of the highest reporting states. https://t.co/KmfEGOjA2f — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 7, 2021