Can It (Open Thread)

My husband is an avid gardener. He converted part of our basement* into a heated plant nursery, where he starts growing tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, etc., from seeds in February and then plants them when he thinks we won’t get another hard cold snap. Sometimes he bets wrong, but this year it worked out.

I love homegrown tomatoes, and each year I look forward to the first one, which I consume on white bread with a little mayo, salt and pepper. (Don’t judge.) This year’s crop was especially delish because we have an abundance of purple tomatoes, of which I am most fond.

But after a while, goddamn! The tomatoes just keep coming relentlessly, and after we’ve eaten fresh tomatoes in every configuration known to humankind and pressed bags of tomatoes on every family member, friend, acquaintance and passerby, I just don’t know what to do with the damned things.

Every year at Tomatogeddon time, my husband says he’ll plant fewer tomatoes next year. And each year, he plants more.

This year, I thought I’d try something new to deal with the influx: canning tomatoes. It did not go well, though I managed to salvage the thousands** of tomatoes used in the experiment by making a sauce and freezing portions of it. I did not enjoy the canning process and will probably never do it again, even though I figured out what went wrong and would probably have better results.

The thing is, there are plenty of fiddly tasks I enjoy, but gardening isn’t one of them. And it turns out, neither is canning.

I had a thought while canning that occurred to me many years prior when the mister tried to interest me in gardening by recruiting me to help plant string beans. That thought was this: one of the benefits of living in a non-agrarian society is that you can focus on remunerative tasks that you personally find more pleasant than growing or putting up food and obtain those necessaries by other means.

I’m going to lug around bags of cow shit and labor over a patch of dirt with a hoe — while being feasted upon by mosquitoes — when I can buy beans dirt cheap at Publix? I don’t fucking think so! Ditto canning tomatoes, not when 28-oz cans of peeled San Marzanos are available at the grocery store.

Homegrown stuff is better, and I am grateful to have a partner who enjoys gardening so I can get the fresh produce without dealing with the bugs, cow shit and the hassle. But I’ve learned some things about myself over the past decades, and one of those things is that I am not cut out for anything that remotely smacks of farm life, not even as a hobby.

Open thread.

*It’s the enclosed first floor of our stilt house. There are very few real basements in Florida (I’ve only personally seen one) because if you dig a hole, it fills up with water. 

**Might be a slight exaggeration.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Almost Retired

      I’m with you. I can’t even handle the most routine, fool-proof gardening. I killed impatiens, which ordinarily would survive nuclear war.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Kent

      Since this is an open thread, how about a thread or discussion about Harris’ visit to Guatemala today? I have a lot of thoughts on the subject.

      Today Vice President Harris is in Guatemala looking for ways to reduce immigration pressure from Guatemala and what they call the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras). This is a topic that is near and dear to me. And much of the coverage just wants to make me scream. Yes, corruption is an issue, but there are larger public health, religion, and economic issues at play as well, not to mention climate change.

      By way of background, I was a Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala for 2.5 years in the late 1980s when the Guatemalan Civil War was winding down. After that I worked from time to time on other development projects in Guatemala, Honduras, and Costa Rica in the early 1990s and have been back to the region many times since then and still maintain a lot of friends and acquaintances there.

      I was sent to Guatemala to work as a beekeeping extensionist as part of a USDA funded program to control and mitigate the spread of the Africanized (killer) bees and was assigned to a fairly large work area, the entire department of Sacatepequez which my Guatemalan counterpart and I covered daily by motorcycle. We had perhaps 25 different villages in our work region.

      At that time Guatemala had a population of about 9 million and population pressure was the most obvious social problem that was undermining economic prosperity. I would encounter rural families with 10, 12, or 14 kids and would ask them how many kids they had, and how many they wanted. “As many as God wills” was the common answer. There were public health programs and public health workers in rural Guatemala who were promoting family planning at that time. I knew many of them. Some were Peace Corps volunteers working in public health, but more often it was Guatemalan health workers doing it on their own. For example, all Guatemalan med students need to do rural residencies as part of their training so there were a constant stream of educated middle class Guatemalan med students being sent out to the rural towns where I worked and we would often socialize along with the school teachers. A lot of people were working on family planning efforts.

      But these efforts were undermined at every step by a toxic alliance of conservative Catholic and US-based evangelical groups who pressured in both DC and within the Guatemalan Congress to put a stop to all family planning efforts in Guatemala. This was the end of the Reagan era and start of the Bush I era and they were largely successful. This was part of Reagan’s 1985 “Mexico City Policy” described the 1960’s and 1970’s as a time of ”demographic overreaction” in which too many governments plunged into population control without adopting economic policies that would raise living standards and lead to voluntary decisions to limit family size. The effect was to strangle family planning efforts across Central America in an effort to limit abortions, which were never common in the region anyway. The squelching of family planning programs was ultimately successful. Clinton and Obama did little to fight to reverse these policies.

      Fast forward to today and the Guatemala of 9 million people that I knew in the late 1980s has ballooned to a country of 19 million today even AFTER millions have migrated to the US. Guatemala was overcrowded at 9 million in the late 1980s. Guatemala is a country of 42,000 square miles which makes it the same size as Virginia or Tennessee. But it is extremely mountainous and rugged. Imagine Tennessee with 3x the population, much of it rural, and much less arable land and you get the picture.

      During the 1990s the Clinton Administration took up the mantle of free trade under the notion that trade deals with Central America would open up US markets and lead to prosperity. Along with NAFTA, they negotiated the Central American version called CAFTA which was signed into law during the Bush Administration in 2005 but was years in the making and originated in the Clinton administration. How did that work out for rural Guatemalans? I will give just one personal anecdote. In the late 1980s one of the big rural development efforts was to push for modern chicken production. My counterpart’s family was part of a chicken cooperative that built a set of seven chicken barns so they could raise chickens for local markets on a 6-week rotation and they had quite a successful little business that was mostly run by the women while the men worked in the coffee fields. Other development agencies were prompting the same thing. There were Spanish volunteers building chicken farming cooperatives in the neighboring town.

      On one of my trips back to my old village in the late 1990s I noticed that all the cooperative chicken farms were abandoned. I asked my counterpart what happened and he said “let me show you”. It was market day so we walked up to the market and there was a refrigerated semi truck parked at the edge of the market selling boxes of frozen chicken thighs and legs labeled “Tyson”. “Take a look” he said. They are selling gringo chicken at less than it costs for us to raise chickens here. It is impossible to compete. And what is wrong with you gringos that you don’t eat the chicken legs and thighs?” This was the time period when chicken nuggets, chicken fingers, and chicken breast sandwiches were exploding in popularity in the US which meant that US poultry producers were swimming in a sea of unwanted chicken thighs and legs. They only really had US markets for breasts and wings. So under CAFTA they were legally entitled to dump vast quantities of surplus chicken thighs into the Central American market with no restrictions or tariffs. The local Guatemalan poultry industry, (which was largely an artesanal rural industry) was wiped out overnight. At that time around 2000, my counterpart’s son Emilio took off for Los Angeles because there was no longer any functional work to do locally.

      At the same time, and under the same free trade agreements, big textile mills were going up in that part of Guatemala. Might those provide economic opportunities? Most of them were Korean and due to lax labor laws they largely and intentionally hired only girls between the ages of say 14 and 20. Why just girls? Because they are the easiest to control and least likely to organize or advocate for better wages and working conditions. It really disrupted family life and dynamics in many rural towns because girls were forced to drop out of school to work in the maquiladoras as the only breadwinner for the family while their fathers and other brothers couldn’t find work.

      The other thing that happened at that time was the winding down of the Civil War and its replacement with the drug war. During the 1980s the Reagan Administration poured millions of dollars of military aid and training into Guatemala and El Salvador (and later Honduras as part of the Nicaraguan Contra war). When those wars reached peace agreements in the 1990s a lot of unemployed former soldiers found employment with the drug cartels which started using Guatemala as a transhipment point to the US. They were often paid in drugs rather than money, which jump-started a whole wave of drug addictions and drug crimes in Guatemala and fueled an explosive growth of drug mafias in both rural and urban Guatemala. While the US eyes were turned elsewhere. It is basically the same criminal reign of terror that Mexico is experiencing. And, of course, 9-11 completely turned US focus away from Central America and towards the middle east for two decades.

      Ad climate change to the mix which has made much of rural Guatemala far less productive, and a Guatemalan aristocracy that is both incredibly venal and racist, and pours its fortunes into politicians and parties dedicated to minimizing taxes and regulation on Guatemalan business and keeping social and labor rights at bay. And we end up with what we have today. Countries that are overpopulated as a direct result of US policy, whose economies are strangled as a direct result of US trade policy, and whose corruption and violence are also a direct result of US policy and neglect.

      What are the answers? There are no easy answers. Certainly nothing that will affect conditions in Guatemala or its neighboring countries in the short term. We are talking about a generational effort that will need to combine: (1) health care and family planning, (2) education, (3) favorable economic policies that direct investment to the region, (4) anti-corruption and anti-crime efforts to eliminate the current “impunity” and (5) democratic reforms to empower poor and rural folks.

      I often contrast Guatemala to my wife’s home country of Chile. Which has the same population as Guatemala but is far more prosperous and stable and really much more like a mid-level European country than Central America. Or even Costa Rica which is somewhere in the middle. Like the US, Chile also sucks immigrants from surrounding poorer countries and even from as far away as places like Haiti. Chileans who travel and study overseas rarely stay but almost always return to Chile where there are opportunities. My wife’s large extended family has lots of younger cousins who have studied abroad in the US and Europe but every single one has returned to Chile because they have opportunities there. Guatemala could have a different fate if we had the will to make the investment and effort. Immigration is largely a symptom of the problem, not the problem itself.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Homegrown stuff is better, and I am grateful to have a partner who enjoys gardening so I can get the fresh produce without dealing with the bugs, cow shit and the hassle. But I’ve learned some things about myself over the past decades, and one of those things is that I am not cut out for anything that remotely smacks of farm life, not even as a hobby.

      Same! And I finally got Mrs. Fro to admit that she’s not up for maintaining multiple garden boxes, given her propensity to plant things and then forget to weed them for most of the spring/summer. A couple tomato plants on the deck and we’re a happy couple. =)

      And since this is an OT, here’s a great ending to this piece by Kim Stanley Robinson: A Declining World Population Isn’t a Looming Catastrophe

      The 20th century’s immense surge in human population [will] age out and die off (sob), and a smaller population would then find its way in a healthier world. To make this work, their economic system might have to change — oh my God! But they will probably be up to that mind-boggling task.
      I am declaring this a non-problem. The world is faced with too many real problems that need addressing. The generations to come will cope just fine.

      LOL

      Reply
    4. 4.

      featheredsprite

      Donate your abundant produce. Some food banks will accept such offerings and lots of churches are happy to see such foodstuff.
      And yes, canning is labor and more technically involved than one would imagine.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      I thought you lived in a hot and humid swamp.  I am surprised your husband needs a heated nursery to start seeds.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I’m a lazy gardener. I prep the raised beds and give everyone the best start in life possible, then they are on their own until harvest, except for waterings.

      I’m not big on flower gardens, either, but I inherited a stunning yard and have done my best to reduce it to a level I can maintain and still retain its beauty.  Plus I’m very fond of bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Butch

      Well, just to be contrary, I look forward to gardening and canning every year – 65 pints of salsa alone last year, not to mention the other stuff.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Roger Moore

      Fresh, home-grown produce is usually better than what you get from the supermarket, though not necessarily better than what you can get from a good farmer’s market.  But once you’ve started to can it, it’s not at all obvious that home canned is any better than commercially canned, especially when the commercially canned stuff can be from a region renowned for specializing in that particular crop.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PsiFighter37

      @Kent: Population control is one of those things that should be highest priority. Aside from it being tough economically, as a parent nowadays, I cannot fathom how a pair of adults could handle that many children on their own without taking material shortcuts on development or going a little crazy themselves.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      @PsiFighter37: ​
       

      Aside from it being tough economically, as a parent nowadays, I cannot fathom how a pair of adults could handle that many children on their own without taking material shortcuts on development or going a little crazy themselves.

      What you see as a shortcut, they see as the normal way of raising children. These include A) having older children help raise their younger siblings and B) putting the kids to work from a young age. There’s a reason it’s traditional for farm families to be big.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Catherine D.

      I tray-freeze tomatoes, peppers, and tomatillos, then vacuum-seal them. But I do have a large standalone freezer.

      ETA I don’t garden but have a great CSA.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ukai

      I can relate. Was part of a community garden once. It’s a lot of work, even if everyone in the community is pulling their weight. Which was definitely not the case, in this instance.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Barbara

      This year we planted four things: strawberries, tomatoes, basil and peas. These are things that are either expensive to buy in the quantities I want to eat them (tomatoes, basil), have a limited growing season (peas) or just way, way better when you get them fresh from the ground (strawberries). But growing beans or carrots or broccoli when it is so cheap and plentiful and I don’t want to eat it every day of the week — no, I can’t get into that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      “Heated plant nursery”? Why Florida need heated nursery?

      I enjoy gardens but don’t like gardening, creating eternal cognitive dissonance WRT the dirt areas surrounding the house. I garden in spurts while weeds are at work 24/7-365, giving them a certain advantage.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Benw

      @TaMara (HFG): same here. We plant two small cherry tomato plants and the herbs in the raised bed with mulch and soil each year. After that it’s sink or swim for those guys (I do water them).

      My wife eats the tomatoes right off the plant. I like to chop them up with cucumber, fresh mozz, olive oil and a bit of lemon pepper. Yum

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @Kent: Thanks very much for this post.

      I’m also very interested in what Harris is able to do on her visits.  Obviously, she can’t solve the problems there, but maybe she can get the process rolling toward a plan for implementing some of your answers.

      Your chicken stories remind me of something I heard on the radio a while ago.  Someone from a chicken producer was being interviewed.  He said his pie-in-the-sky dream was for someone to come up with a six-legged chicken because there’s sky-high demand for chicken feet in China.

      BangkokPost:

      From 2004 to 2008, the value of chicken imported to China from the US grew from US$10 million to nearly $700 million, more than half of which came from chicken feet.

      You just know that if they were able to come up with such a thing, then the producers would be dumping the legs and other “unwanted” parts in Guatemala and similarly situated countries and making the situation there worse.

      :-/

      The world is getting smaller.  There needs to be more controls on these giant corporations that can destroy small-country economies in the blink of an eye and without a second thought.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Cameron

      Food banks could sure use excess produce.  Have you tried pickling them (tomatoes, not food banks)?  The younger of my sisters is a mad pickler.  Not as much hassle as canning, if I understand rightly.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Auntie Beak

      It doesn’t have to be such a trial. The way I deal with Tomatogeddon [love this—stealing] is I have a food grinder attachment for my KitchenAid mixer. Run them through the food grinder. Put the resulting puree in a giant crockpot. Cook it the F down. Then, because it’s me and I *like* canning, I can the resulting puree, but you don’t have to if you have a freezer. Bag it up, freeze it flat, and use it as a base for tomato sauce. Homegrown heirlooms make the BEST sauce. And frankly, all the gardening is, for me, about the food.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jeffro: Thank you for pointing out that column. I’ve read several articles recently related to declining birthrates and had a similar thought: this is exactly the “problem” we need! JFC!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      @Ukai: Was part of a community garden once. It’s a lot of work, even if everyone in the community is pulling their weight. Which was definitely not the case, in this instance.

      There’s a natural division of labor in these situations. Some people are better suited to turning the soil, planting the seeds, weeding and watering every day, mulching, putting up the trellises, dealing with pests and fungus, and so forth.  Others have skills more suited to picking and eating.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      schrodingers_cat

      I just got a call from my vet about my boss cat. He is 19. He seemed healthy until this Thursday. But there was a sudden onset of incontinence and things just got bad. Doctor wants to know whether he should be euthanized. His readings are off the chart bad.

      The other option is to catheterize him. But the doctor doesn’t promise anything

      ETA: Urea, nitrogen and creatinine (sp?) and phosphorous.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      quakerinabasement

      because if you dig a hole, it fills up with water.

      I grew up in Florida, but moved away long ago. I had forgotten this. Non-Floridians might think you’re exaggerating, but it’s true.

      When we were kids, it was a fun experiment to dig a hole until we hit water. We usually only had to dig down about 2 feet before we came up with handfuls of soggy mud.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jerzy Russian: & @trollhattan: We get hard freezes sometimes. It doesn’t stay that way long, but it happens and can wipe out young plants, so a heated space for nurturing seedlings comes in handy. It’s either that or he takes over the dining room table and kitchen counters…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sab

      @Catherine D.: I do that also. I put the tomatoes in a pot or pan. I pour boiling water over them. I fish them out immediately. The skins slip right off.  Then I freeze them separated on a cookie sheet or in muffin tins. Once frozen, I dump them together in a plastic bag in the freezer and cook with them all winter.

      Unlike canning, it is easy to do just a few at a time.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mrmoshpotato

      Every year at Tomatogeddon time, my husband says he’ll plant fewer tomatoes next year. And each year, he plants more.

      LOL!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Gretchen

      @trollhattan: probably because once it gets too hot sometimes tomatoes and such stop producing, so you want to give them a head start to produce before that happens.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Another Scott

      @schrodingers_cat: I’m very sorry.  19 years is a great run, but the end is always disconcerting.

      Best of luck with making the best choice for him.

      Hang in there.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Delk

      one of those things is that I am not cut out for anything that remotely smacks of farm life, not even as a hobby.

      Do you get allergic smelling hay?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kent

      @Another Scott: Yep.  I don’t have any easy answers because there aren’t any.  This is a complex generations-long problem with multiple interlocking causes.  It will take a multi-generational effort across a lot of fronts to reverse.

      I’m also not optimistic that anything much will change for the better.  At least certainly not from US policy.  I have more hope that the Guatemalan expat community in the US might be the spark that helps turn things around.  That is the wildcard.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kent

      @WaterGirl: Sure if you think there is interest.  Let me know when so I can participate in the discussion.  I have a life and don’t lurk here 24/7

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Catherine D.

      @sab: It’s even easier to pour hot water over the frozen tomatoes to skin them. And I don’t have to deal with hot water in the summer.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jeffery

      Don’t know how far back you are from the road but a curb alert on Craigslist with a photo should get rid of a lot of tomatoes. Knew someone who lived in Florida and waited for mango season every year. People with trees would put them out on the curb for anyone who wanted them. She gorged on them every year.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Gravenstone

      pressed bags of tomatoes on every family member, friend, acquaintance and passerby, I just don’t know what to do with the damned things.

      Can you ship interstate … ?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      glory b

      @schrodingers_cat: I had to put my beloved to sleep about a year ago, I know how you feel. The main question, of course, is if there is any pain or suffering. Good thoughts, hoping against hope for the best!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Anoniminous

      Peasant life isn’t very much fun which is why people fled rural areas for the bright city lights since cities were invented.
      Some people enjoy gardening and I’m willing to pay them to keep doing it.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      I think one way I coped in the last year was to think about gardening in the spring.

      Sunday Morning Garden Chats can be dangerous.

      Someone posted a link to Laurel’s Heirloom Tomatoes.  So many varieties on her site, with photos.  I normally have 2 tomato plants.  I ordered 8.  I don’t even have room for 8!  They are all planted, but I have no idea what I will do with all those tomatoes.

      Someone posted a link to some really interesting coleus.  I ordered 3.

      Someone posted a link to Summer Dreams Farm, with amazing photos of dahlias.  I ordered 6 varieties.

      Someone posted a picture of a peruvian lily.  What is that?  Wow, cool photo.  Ordered 3 sets of 3.

      It was totally ridiculous, but looking ahead to spring was apparently how I coped.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Butch

      @dnfree: My version is simply tomatoes chopped roughly with a little garlic, salt, basil, and olive oil, served over homemade pasta with a grind of good parmesan.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Albatrossity

      Here’s a good easy trick to deal with excess tomatoes, if you have a freezer with space. We put them directly in the freezer on trays or racks to accelerate the freezing rate. When frozen they go into ziploc bags. When needed later in the winter or fall, the appropriate weight can be thawed in a bowl. After thawing, the skins come right off, easy peasy. Then the tomatoes can be used to making sauce, soup, gumbo or whatever.

      No canning, no extra labor. But you do need some freezer space.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      dnfree

      @Butch: that’s a good version too.  The red pepper flakes (to personal taste) add a nice zing.  I also make versions with green peppers and red onions. I think the only essentials are ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, and olive oil. And I don’t skin my tomatoes.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: Coleus! I love them. My college roommate was born in Cleveland and lived her whole life in Ohio, but her parents were Chinese whose parents moved to the Phillipines. Her mother used to laugh that her family weeded coleus out of the garden and her daughter bought the weeds for good money at garden stores.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Ken

      @Gravenstone: Can you ship interstate … ?

      Careful that the fine print doesn’t say for each bag of tomatoes you also agree to take one bag bushel pallet intermodal freight container of zucchini.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I’m with you, Betty – cannot stand gardening and hate everything about it. Wife is on a flowers and raised beds kick and it makes me feel dead inside to go to garden stores, observing excited women and their sullen husbands with a thousand yard stare, their internal dialogue obviously screaming “I was once a vital, energetic, happy young man with interests in sport, socializing, the arts, fine dining, but I’m now reduced to pretending I’m excited over working hard while planting things that neither I nor anybody who looks at them feels that excited about.”  Add the expense, the countless hours of really tedious labor, and that sort of thing, and you realize “what’s the point?”.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Kent: it’s amazing how many ways the US can screw up a country.  And you didn’t even mention the CIA directly!

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Anoniminous

      @Kent:

      Between US imperialism, locally grown kleptocrats, and various foreign and domestic religious whack-a-doodles Latin and South America are f****d and it’s not going to get better anytime soon.

      Although there are moments of humor.  The  “Cocaine Coup” in US-backed Honduras that replaced a democratically elected government for a Narco-state whose leaders who protect and provide intelligence to drug suppliers, vowing to flood the US with cocaine and other addictive drugs, e.g., Mexican Black Tar heroin.  Black Tar, aka “Hillbilly” heroin, is mostly consumed in rural America – the very bedrock support for the Evangelical suppression of abortions and birth control in Latin America.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      CaseyL

      @schrodingers_cat: At his age, my guess is total or near-total renal failure.  Dialysis helps; regularly getting subcut fluids also helps.  But if it’s his kidneys, unless the dialysis helps him come out of it, palliative therapy is about all you can do.

      I had an elderly kitty who developed renal failure at 17.  She had dialysis (at the vet) and round-the-clock care for 3 days (from me) and recovered to live another 2 years.  So miracles can happen.

      ETA: Just saw your updated comment.  Depending on what’s causing the obstruction, that can be very good and hopeful news!  Obstructions can be removed, hopefully.  Is it FUS?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Ruckus

      I’ve noticed over my lifetime, that the number of people who grow food seems to have gotten fewer, even as the population has grown rather a lot. I’m sure growing food is a great way to pass the time, but it seems that few people in life actually agree. Maybe it’s the necessity of doing it that renders it less than enjoyable. Maybe it’s the effort and the reward that challenges some. Maybe it’s that it pays so well to do in small bits. It doesn’t? Shocking! Maybe it’s the work to store it because you can’t eat all of it yourself. We had a huge avocado tree in our front yard that was, freaking productive. And someone had to use the picker to harvest the damn things so they didn’t fall and hit you in the head as you walked by, the size of the avocados in most stores don’t even come close to these. One could feed a family of 5 for a couple of days. We gave away shopping bags full of them every year. For the lucky person tending to the picker and bagging I’m amazed that he didn’t lose the taste for avocado. He did however lose the joy of gardening fruit or vegetables.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Steve in the ATL

      @schrodingers_cat: we had an issue like that with our 11-year old cat last month. I decided that spending $3,000 on kidney treatment was cheaper than the Rey cost of therapy for my daughter if we’d have put the cat down.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      kindness

      I grow tomatoes every year just so I can make extra delicious BLTs.  I cut back my tomatoes by two plants this year because I just had too many in the past as well.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      narya

      I do not want to grow vegetables–I have a very good CSA share, and I get a much larger share than you’d think I’d need. That said, I also have a chest freezer. I leave the farming to the people who want to do it, and I pay them well to bring it to me. I have done very little canning; my CSA even offers canned tomatoes (though boy howdy are they expensive) and good salsas. I will freeze damn near anything, though, and often do.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Mary G

      @Kent:  My housemate just got home from Guatemala yesterday. Her dream plan was always to work in America and retire in Livingston where she was born, but she is sadly rethinking that. She and her mom each took two suitcases weighing 50 pounds each (and the logistics of choosing and prioritizing what goes in are lengthy) and a backpack/carryon. Everything in the suitcases is for family members and a charity for seniors her mother runs, and they cram what they can into the carryon for themselves.

      This year it was obvious that it was a drop in the bucket compared to what’s needed. The town gets a lot of its income from tourists and that was completely lost last year. Everyone in her family except her grandfather had covid last year and still has at least a dry cough for long term effects. No one went to the hospital because they were convinced it would kill them. The “Christian” right wing propaganda is still strong.

      Climate change is making things worse. Two major hurricanes last year caused a lot of damage, and now this summer they have severe water shortages.

      You mentioned the villages. There are something like 24 official languages there, most of them native “Indians” going back to before the Spanish showed up. Lots of them live in the mountains and fight ancient feuds with the next tribe over.
      That’s going to make national change hard.

      So this is just anecdotal from one immigrant family’s perspective, but they are not hopeful.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Eunicecycle

      @kindness: my husband used to plant more tomatoes than we needed, thinking some of the plants might fail. But they never did, so we have too many tomatoes. Our church has a produce table where you could leave extra produce or take some, so we usually get rid of extra that way. He loves gardening and I dislike it, so I guess we’re like the Crackers.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Anoniminous

      And in some good news:

      Fe-S cofactors in the SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase are potential antiviral targets

      Another potential therapy has been found.  Maybe

      “ABSTRACT
      Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), uses an RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) for the replication of its genome and the transcription of its genes. We found that the catalytic subunit of the RdRp, nsp12, ligates two iron-sulfur metal cofactors in sites that were modeled as zinc centers in the available cryo-electron microscopy structures of the RdRp complex. These metal binding sites are essential for replication and for interaction with the viral helicase. Oxidation of the clusters by the stable nitroxide TEMPOL caused their disassembly, potently inhibited the RdRp, and blocked SARS-CoV-2 replication in cell culture. These iron-sulfur clusters thus serve as cofactors for the SARS-CoV-2 RdRp and are targets for therapy of COVID-19.”

      Needs work and many a slip ‘tween lab and stick

       

      Reply

