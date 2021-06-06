Almost overlooked this late-April message from Lapassionara:

Last year, a friend was selling her house and downsizing. She invited her friends over to get some of her plants. Who can resist free plants, so of course I accepted her kind invitation.

She had a very shady yard, and I needed shade plants, so I grabbed what I could manage. The problem is that I am not sure of the names of most of them. Perhaps the jackaltariat can help.

The plant in the top photo is a wild perennial with a small pink bloom, maybe a wild geranium? Can there be such a plant?

The photo below is several weeks old, and shows a lovely yellow bloom. Maybe a wild poppy? It is definitely a perennial, so maybe not a poppy. Any thoughts?

The plant below I thought had died, after it disappeared late last summer, but here it is again. I have no idea what it is, but I like it.

The plant below I know is a wild ginger. I tried planting a wild ginger that I had purchased from a nursery, but it did not last one year. This one seems to be faring better.

And here, below, is I think grape hyacinth. It did not come from my friends yard, but it has been here since we moved in.

Any help with the unknown plants will be greatly appreciated.