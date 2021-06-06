I figure that if I post, Cole will bigfoot me with his West by God Virginia take. Or I hope he will. I feel helpless sitting here in a blue as blue state.

Joe Manchin: Why I'm voting against the For the People Act | Op-Ed Commentaries | https://t.co/zxktOyOSaE https://t.co/T8mazrJeOq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 6, 2021

He actually, really, yes, says he will vote against HR-1/S-1. His reasoning seems to be that bipartisanship is so important that if Republicans won’t vote with Democrats, he will have to vote with the Republicans.

There is a massive Twitter silence from Democratic politicos, who I hope are putting their heads together on how to deal with this.

Meanwhile, we need to start thinking about demonstrations and other ways to show our desire for fair and open elections.

Open thread!