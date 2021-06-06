I figure that if I post, Cole will bigfoot me with his West by God Virginia take. Or I hope he will. I feel helpless sitting here in a blue as blue state.
He actually, really, yes, says he will vote against HR-1/S-1. His reasoning seems to be that bipartisanship is so important that if Republicans won’t vote with Democrats, he will have to vote with the Republicans.
There is a massive Twitter silence from Democratic politicos, who I hope are putting their heads together on how to deal with this.
Meanwhile, we need to start thinking about demonstrations and other ways to show our desire for fair and open elections.
Open thread!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings