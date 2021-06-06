I haven’t been the biggest Fauci fan during the pandemic, but it’s pretty impressive that a FOIA dump of over 3,000 of his emails failed to produce any real news. — Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) June 3, 2021

Yeah, it’s all bullsh*t, but here’s some background on the latest nontroversy. TL, DR: The GOP Death Cult got so much sweet mileage out of HRC’s messages (or, actually, the HRC messages they made up in their fevered little minds), they figured it would be almost as easy to repeat the process with Dr. Fauci.

Can’t blame the Washington Post for using the FOIA as it was intended — note how this tweet was worded:

NEW: We obtained nearly 900 pages of Fauci's emails from March and April 2020, opening a window into Fauci's world during the chaotic early days of the crisis. "All is well despite some crazy people in this world," he wrote in one note. w/ @damianpaletta https://t.co/iUKRYZEIaC — Yasmeen Abutaleb (@yabutaleb7) June 1, 2021

The emails show that Fauci was inundated with correspondence from colleagues, hospital administrators, foreign governments and random strangers — about 1,000 messages a day, he says at one point. https://t.co/PWm2Kiep7j — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 1, 2021

Bess Levin, at Vanity Fair:

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, the GOP collectively decided to make Anthony Fauci, M.D., public enemy number one, having found in the veteran immunologist the perfect target through which to whip up their base and take the spotlight off the fact that the then president had let the virus gain a foothold in the country while actively lying about it at every turn. Fauci, of course, is everything conservatives hate: An educated man of science with not one but two degrees, he committed what Republicans believe was a capital offense when he failed to back up everything Donald Trump said about the disease, including the part about treating it by freebasing bleach. While tiresome and dangerous—Fauci and his family required a security detail at one point—the ridiculous attacks and conspiracies, like that Fauci invented the coronavirus and is “part of a secret cabal with Bill Gates and George Soros to profit from vaccines” have had little impact. Fauci remains employed by the government, and by all accounts Joe Biden is happy with his work. “The president and the administration feel that Dr. Fauci has played an incredible role in getting the pandemic under control and being a voice to the public throughout the course of this pandemic,“ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this week… Incidentally, none of the people calling for the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to basically be tried for war crimes have expressed the slightest interest in any investigation whatsoever into the events of January 6 and in fact have lost their collective shit over the prospect of anyone digging into the that day, and the lead-up, too closely…

I remember when Wikileaks exposed a ton of top secret US diplomatic cables that revealed … that the US was saying pretty much the exact same things in private as it did in public. The Fauci emails strike me as rather similar. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 4, 2021

I mean, I think Fauci should be as subject to substantive criticism as anyone, and it's possible there's stuff to criticize. But I'm a bit taken aback by the shrill "burn the witch" tone out there. It's like he's Goldstein and this is the Two Minutes Hate. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 4, 2021

1. There’s no limit to the ability of some journalists (not just Fox types) to say something exists in a record when it isn’t there. And 2. Fauci is better than America deserves. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 3, 2021

Wallace mocks Lewandowski's attempt to blame Fauci: "At least 2 months after Donald Trump was warned… that this was going to be the greatest threat of his presidency and proceeded to play it down," he "was still praising President Xi" and "talking about how cooperative he was." — Will Saletan (@saletan) June 6, 2021

It has little to do with him being right or wrong about anything. It's a cultural resentment that he has the gall to think he knows more than they do. https://t.co/AhvzDqH0DD — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2021

Trump backers are going all out, falsely claiming #COVID19 came out of the Wuhan lab, and Tony Fauci paid for it. This is the side of a truck cruising around Falls Church VA. pic.twitter.com/uBCP5G2tTE — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 31, 2021

Doctor Fauci needs to be held accountable.https://t.co/p6vhaYNpVe — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 3, 2021

