77 years ago today, the Allied Expeditionary Forces of Britain, Canada, Free France, and the United States undertook the D-Day invasion of Normandy. The US landed its forces on beaches code named Utah and Omaha, the Canadians on Juno, the Free French on Sword, and the British on both Gold and Sword. For a more detailed description of the invaluable contributions of our British, Canadian, and French allies on D-Day, please see my post from 2018.

Her is the audio of General Eisenhower’s Order of the Day to the Allied Expeditionary Forces on 6 June, 1944:

And here is the audio of NBC’s radio broadcast coverage of the initial stages of the Normandy landings:

While he was not part of the D-Day operations, it is somehow fitting that the news of the passing of David Dushman, the last of the Red Army Soldiers who liberated Auschwitz, should be reported today. Dushman, who was Jewish, was a young tanker in the Soviet Army.

Open thread!