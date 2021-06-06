"There are 12 states that are already at 70%. I worry about the ones that are way below that, and they are sitting ducks for the next outbreak of Covid-19 — which shouldn't have to happen now"—@NIHDirector to @ChrisCuomo @CNN

??The vulnerability for these people and the country pic.twitter.com/geksu8snVJ — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 4, 2021





63.2% of all American adults have received at least one vaccine shot; 52.3% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Yv0ql1Uw0j — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 5, 2021

The active propaganda campaign by so many media and political figures who should know better has brought vaccination efforts in the US, if not to a halt, certainly to a crawl, with only about half the country's adults vaccinated. https://t.co/2KbhEbLbZC — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 5, 2021

======

New @ThinkGlobalHlth vaccine certificate tracker looks at which countries are using or planning to use vaccine certificates to enable travel. SPOILER: it's rich countries w/ lots of vaccines.

Excellent work by: @samckiernan @serena_tohme @kailey_shankshttps://t.co/SyDl0f4DCs — Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH (@JenniferNuzzo) June 4, 2021

The U.S. will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 shots, part of President Joe Biden's move to share millions of jabs globally, three senators said, after the self-ruled island complained that China is hindering its efforts to secure the injections. https://t.co/zXjhY91myL — The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2021

India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline https://t.co/KRMkUAqcjj pic.twitter.com/jjLcgihVUT — Reuters (@Reuters) June 6, 2021

India’s capital region will ease some restrictions on Monday, even as the country prepares for a possible 3rd wave https://t.co/AvMsw4nV1o — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 5, 2021

Rising numbers of "black fungus" infections are causing alarm in India as the country continues to battle Covid. Many states have labelled black fungus an epidemic and are reporting shortages of the drugs needed to treat it. More on the possible causes: https://t.co/EjuxfhJbGH pic.twitter.com/cCrbTJ6pEG — BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) June 3, 2021

Nepalese PM calls on UK to provide vaccines as cases surge https://t.co/zpRmh6tj7b — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 4, 2021

Coruscating piece on the different roles and experiences of the rich and poor in massively unequal Thailand, by ⁦@hkbeech⁩ https://t.co/57dnqUeEGh — Jonathan Head (@pakhead) June 6, 2021

The nation’s total number of recovered #Covid19 cases has reached 1,188,243 after 7,372 more recoveries were reported on Sunday. https://t.co/z7lB7LCdjK — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) June 6, 2021

Japan disposes of over 7,000 mishandled doses of COVID-19 vaccine -Yomiuri https://t.co/nEmyGU8Uyv pic.twitter.com/pJACe2ZSQa — Reuters (@Reuters) June 6, 2021

#Iran: #Coronavirus Fatalities Exceed 306,200 in 543 Cities

Many of Iran’s southern provinces are reporting fragile conditions and the UK, South African and Indian variants are expanding up north.https://t.co/JCZDLlz9Bn — Mohammad Mohaddessin (@Mohaddessin) June 5, 2021

Russia recorded nearly 425,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to April 2021 when it was in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters calculations based on data released by Russia's state statistics service showed on Friday.? https://t.co/zIlzvfe0U0 — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) June 4, 2021

Over 1,000 coronavirus infections in Russia involve one of three variants believed to be more contagious, the head of Russia’s consumer protection watchdog said https://t.co/UME2hJxhQm — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 4, 2021

As vaccines turn the tide of the pandemic, the US and Europe diverge on the path forward. The split is particularly stark in Britain, which is facing the spread of a new variant, while America has essentially lifted all rules for people who are vaccinated https://t.co/fGlm35Rz2i — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 5, 2021

Too soon to say if English lockdown will end June 21, Hancock says https://t.co/BuPRjbZngS pic.twitter.com/DQFrikNBbc — Reuters (@Reuters) June 6, 2021

'Swab dogs' spread joy in Melbourne lockdown https://t.co/dJtnaNbvxc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 5, 2021

EXCLUSIVE In boost for Africa, Senegal aims to make COVID shots next year https://t.co/S4LOmOTWkB pic.twitter.com/VahF21Su21 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 6, 2021

Brazil approves imports of Russia's Sputnik V, India's Covaxin vaccines https://t.co/UxcNIu3yCx pic.twitter.com/lMHQ0HDf3J — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2021

It's absolutely wild how fast Canada opened up a 10pt gap over US on percent vaccinated. . . pic.twitter.com/eGedKm0F7A — 46 Taco Trucks🌐🌮🚚🍦🕶💉💉 (@Mateo_in_ATX) June 5, 2021

======

Covid's impact on the brain is varied and common. New report https://t.co/1PSngKtKzo pic.twitter.com/bJDLZ4jNKR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 5, 2021

US blood supply is safe from SARSCoV2, according to tests of ~18k pools of donated blood, representative of more than 257k single donations. Study conducted by the Blood Epidemiology & Clinical Therapeutics Branch at the Nat'l Heart, Lung & Blood Institute https://t.co/oKh6Z4xa1Q — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 5, 2021

======

New England is giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse into the future if more Americans get vaccinated. The region has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. and is seeing sustained drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. https://t.co/wtEL8oHY9k — The Associated Press (@AP) June 5, 2021

A whole lot of people is still unvaccinated, immunocompromised people exist, no-one can tell who's vaxxed or not not, so maintaining a masking etiquette to put people's mind at ease isn't the worst thing to do. https://t.co/zCIa8v1Noy — prime macpoasting account (@Convolutedname) June 5, 2021



Twitter suspended Naomi Wolf yesterday so I put together a tribute pic.twitter.com/uI4Wg4Ijno — The Real Truther (@thereal_truther) June 5, 2021

