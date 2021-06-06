Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, June 5-6

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, June 5-6

by | 69 Comments

(Backstory on that phrase.)

Another Twitter exile:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      53 new cases – 74.5% were people under 40, including 11 children between 10 and 19. People in their 20s had the highest number of cases. There were no reported cases in children under 10.

      Deaths are now at 1303.

      1.5% test positivity

      57.5% with at least 1 shot
      50.58% totally vaccinated

    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      Re: BBC article on the dogs

      1 doesn’t believe your bullshit for the upteenth time

      2 is all “Oh hello.”

      3 was just startled awake

    4. 4.

      Cermet

      Could someone explain how Canada has a higher rate of vaccination when the US has 90 doses per 100 people vaccinated but Canada has only 68 doses per 100 people? And while we have more fully immunized that alone doesn’t explain how they have 10% more – US 60 %of total pop and they are somehow above this by 10%? But they have only 68 does per 100 people – how is that 70% of their population?

    6. 6.

      otmar

      Quick update from Austria:

      About 20% fully vaxxed, 40% partially. Speed is picking up.

      Case numbers are way down, we’re at 30 cases/week/100k. Hospital load also harmless.

      We opened up a lot, but the rules are that you need on of 3 G: Genesen (recovered, proof my antibody tests), Geimpft (vaccinated), or Getestet (tested). That applies for restaurants, barbers, hotels, …

      Thus leads to a very high rate of testing. Tests, including pcr are easy to get by and free. My kids do 3 pcr per week as the price for normal school.

      All that means our test positivity is now at .08%.

      Let’s hope we can hold the line and get the vaxx numbers up until the indian variant arrives.

    9. 9.

      prufrock

      That New York Times map is the least surprising graphic I’ve seen in a while. All the usual suspects have terrible vaccination rates, except Florida. However, that’s because Florida is full of old people who are the one US demographic that isn’t fucking around with the pandemic.

       

      The hot breath of The Grim Reaper on one’s neck tends to clarify the mind.

    11. 11.

      JMG

      Perhaps the following development will spur some more US vaccinations. At the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour, golfer Jon Rahm had a six shot lead after the third round, but was then forced to withdraw due to a positive covid test. He’d only had his first vaccine shot early last week. First place in the event carries a mere $1.5 million prize. It was like a reverse lottery. It’s estimated that only 50 percent of the touring pros, as Trumpy a bunch of athletes as exist (young white men, mostly rich, many dumb) have been vaccinated. Bet that percentage goes up now.

    12. 12.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 6/5 China reported 7 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Guangzhou reported 7 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, of the 6 new cases 3 are at Liwan District & 3 at Nansha District) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Nansha District). 4 of the new confirmed cases & 2 of the new asymptomatic cases are traced close contacts, the remainder were identified from mass screening of individuals deemed at risk. 2 sub-districts & a residential compounds were elevated to Medium Risk. There currently are 2 sub-districts at High Risk, as well as 2 sub-districts & 6 residential compounds at Medium Risk.
      • Maoming did not reported any new positive cases.
      • Foshan did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound was elevated to Medium Risk. There currently are 3 residential compounds at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen did not report any new domestic positive cases.

      Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered &. There are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • In Yingkou, 1 domestic confirmed case recovered, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there.

      In Yunnan Province, there currently are 4 domestic confirmed cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 6/5 China reported 23 new imported confirmed cases, 15 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 7 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the US & 1 each from Russia, Thailand, the DRC (via Addis Ababa) & Ghana (via Amsterdam Schiphol), & a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 6 confirmed cases (5 previously asymptomatic), 3 Chinese nationals & a Nigerian national returning from Nigeria (via Frankfurt), 1 Chinese national returning from Ghana (via Amsterdam Schiphol), & a Mainland Chinese resident returning from Taiwan; 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Ghana (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh; 4 asymptomatic cases,12 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia, Cananda, France & Cameroon (via Istanbul)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia; 1 asymptomatic case, an Indian national coming from India
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar via land border crossing 
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Brazil (via Paris CdG); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Niger (via Paris CdG)
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE; 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Yangzhou in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Kenya; the case arrived at Shenzhen in Guangdong Province on 5/7, passed through 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times, upon release form quarantine on 5/22 the case took a train to Nanjing in Jiangsu Province & was transferred to Yangzhou and re-entered centralized quarantine, tested positive on 6/5; hard to believe this case was infected while in Kenya a month ago
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Egypt); 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Indonesia
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Australia
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via Frankfurt)
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released

      Overall in China, 23 confirmed cases recovered, 16 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 8 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 789 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 392 active confirmed cases in the country (297 imported), 10 in serious condition (1 imported), 374 asymptomatic cases (341 imported), 3 suspect case (both imported). 8,303 traced contacts are currently 

      As of 6/5, 763.065M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 18.582M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 6/6, Hong Kong reported 7 new positive case, 6 imported & 1 domestic (a close contact of the domestic case reported on 6/5).

    14. 14.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 6,241 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 616,815 cases. He also reports 87 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 3,378 deaths — 0.55% of the cumulative reported total, 0.64% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 86,628 active and contagious cases; 890 are in ICU, 444 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 5,133 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 526,809 patients recovered – 85.41% of the cumulative reported total.

      30 new clusters were reported today.

      6,227 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 2,168 local cases: 88 in clusters, 1,593 close-contact screenings, and 487 other screenings. Sarawak reports 599 local cases: 32 in clusters, 443 close-contact screenings, and 124 other screenings.

      Johor reports 564 local cases: 199 in clusters, 256 close-contact screenings, and 109 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 556 cases: 153 in clusters, 297 close-contact screenings, and 106 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 414 local cases: 32 in clusters, 228 close-contact screenings, and 154 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 305 cases: 65 in clusters, 178 close-contact screenings, and 62 other screenings.

      Penang reports 271 cases: 87 in clusters, 106 close-contact screenings, and 78 other screenings. Kelantan reports 270 cases: 42 in clusters, 184 close-contact screenings, and 44 other screenings. Melaka reports 225 cases: 84 in clusters, 96 close-contact screenings, and 45 other screenings. Labuan reports 211 local cases: 64 in clusters, 80 close-contact screenings, and 67 other screenings.

      Perak reports 174 cases: 59 in clusters, 93 close-contact screenings, and 22 other screenings. Terengganu reports 158 cases: 29 in clusters, 111 close-contact screenings, and 18 other screenings. Pahang reports 155 cases: 63 in clusters, 65 close-contact screenings, and 27 other screenings. Kedah reports 125 cases: eight in clusters, 77 close-contact screenings, and 40 other screenings.

      Putrajaya reports 30 cases: six in clusters, 20 close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Perlis reports two cases, both close-contact screenings.

      14 new cases today are imported: 10 in Selangor, one in Kuala Lumpur, one in Johor, one in Sarawak, one in Labuan.

    15. 15.

      Barbara

      @JMG: I was surprised the rate was even that high.  I suspect that many are partially vaccinated.  Due to eligibility protocols I was only “fully” vaccinated two days ago, even though I spent a lot of effort to do it as soon as possible.

    17. 17.

      germy

      The Mohonasen senior story posted above is presented as a “feel good” story by the newspaper.  I don’t know, though.  Isn’t she ignoring the school’s safety precautions?

      I don’t know anymore.

    18. 18.

      Ken

      @germy: But Sardos insisted, the prom must go on. So she hosted one herself.

      “Researchers now believe this was the origin of the terrifying new ‘Zeta’ COVID variant…”

    19. 19.

      germy

      @Ken:

      A few months ago, the paper was running stories about high school basketball.  Every photo showed players with their masks down around their chins.

      And then a few weeks later, the paper would have a story about a new outbreak.

      But the paper never made any connections, so they probably would never run a “researchers now believe…” story.

    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      I remember feeling frustrated when all my friends in Arizona were rushing out to get their shots and I couldn’t, yet. But it’s clear that the reason was that vaccine demand in AZ was lower, so they could lift all the rationing restrictions earlier.

    22. 22.

      Peale

      That the latest outbreak in Thailand started amongst the clubbers tracks pretty well with what I’ve been  thinking since late March. A lot of the series I watch from Thailand started having delays as actors started testing positive.

      That the country hasn’t started vaccinating in earnest because it’s waiting for a factory owned by the king to come online to start producing it is about the most overdetermined plot development the writers could throw in there. I’m going to be taking bets that what gets produced there might be useful as placebos some day.

    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ken: In Massachusetts, I’m pretty sure that if you plotted a map of vaccination levels by town right now it would look like a map of income levels and/or non-Hispanic ethnicity. Reaching working-class neighborhoods has been hard.

    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      …As for Canada, compare it to the Northeast US and it doesn’t look like as big a gap in rates. The main difference is that Canada is following the UK strategy of delaying second shots to prioritize maximum coverage on first shots.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: For California, that’s certainly true. The Republican areas of the state have vastly lower vaccination rates than the Bay Area, SoCal, etc. LA County, for instance, is about 56% of total population with at least one dose, whereas head over to Kern County (home of Kevin McCarthy) and it’s 37%. Some of the northern tiered counties  are lower still.

    27. 27.

      Brachiator

      Southern California fun. I went to get a haircut the other day and feel totally renewed. The barbers wore masks, as did I. The barber who cut my hair noted that she finally was able to get the vaccine, but had a frustrating time making an appointment. The various online appointment systems were poorly designed and overly complicated, especially for people who are not tech savvy. I had problems early on, but correctly guessed that I could skip some of the confusing questions and prompts, and still get through. I hope that the various state agencies are making notes on how best to deal with the next pandemic.

      And the next day I went to a cafe that had take-out food and outdoor dining. A sign was taped to the front door, “No Masks Required.” The owner was previously good about obeying health advisories. Didn’t ask, but I wonder if he got tired of dealing with the mask-averse. Most of the customers who came while I was there in were wearing masks. I think California is tentatively scheduled to relax the rules on June 15, but I would feel better if there weren’t so many dopes acting against their own best interests.

    28. 28.

      Robert Sneddon

      Scotland — 775 new cases of COVID-19 reported, zero new deaths of people confirmed to have COVID-19 and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 4.0%. These are weekend numbers, I normally wait until a Tuesday before comparing the numbers week to week.

      The TPR keeps on creeping up which probably concerns me more than the rather variable case numbers day on day. The WHO’s benchmark is that above 5% TPR represents a situation where the disease is spreading out of control. This 5% figure is rather arbitrary and doesn’t take into account a number of local factors in each nation or area but it’s still alarming.

      About 45,000 vaccinations were carried out over the past 24 hours, a little down on the previous weekday figures of 50,000 a day. The gap between the numbers of first and second doses is closing gradually as delayed second dose appointments are being filled in. The vaccination surge continues, no mention yet of any future vaccine and consumables supply problems. It may be that Public Health Scotland (PHS) has ramped up its supply chains to meet this increased vaccination tempo, I haven’t heard anything definitive about this in the news.

    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’m guessing this is relevant to the situation in my vicinity:

      https://abcnews.go.com/Health/vaccine-access-hesitancy-problem-latinos-senators/story?id=77961547

      “Latinos continue to trail in vaccination rates, which is not solely explained by vaccine hesitancy,” they wrote. “Rather, there are very real systemic barriers like lack of access to vaccination sites and poor information availability on their eligibility for a vaccine.”

      […]

      “Unvaccinated Latinos are more than twice as likely as unvaccinated whites to want a COVID-19 vaccine, yet they report that they are reluctant to seek them out due to continued misinformation about vaccine cost, safety, and sick leave policies,” the senators wrote.

      They went on, “Specifically, we ask that you work with employers and health care providers to clarify sick leave policies related to vaccine side effects and to make clear that the vaccine is available for free and without regard to immigration status.

      If Trump were still in you KNOW we’d be hearing about ICE raids at vaccination sites.

    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @Matt McIrvin: Yeah, but our issue in the US is NOT availability of the second shot, so I don’t see that as the difference between the US and Canada.

      They can’t possibly have as many crazy, stupid, conspiracy people as we do.

    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      More about systemic obstacles:

      https://khn.org/news/article/latinos-are-the-most-eager-to-get-vaccinated-survey-shows-but-face-obstacles/

      “It’s hard for somebody who lives day-to-day to take off half a day to come to a clinic and try to get a vaccination,” said Dr. José Pérez, chief medical officer of the South Central Family Health Center, a nonprofit health organization with clinic locations throughout South Los Angeles. “If they don’t work that day, they don’t earn a living and they don’t eat.”

      Those facing immigration issues were more likely to be worried about being asked to show government-issued ID or a Social Security number, according to the KFF survey.

      The Trump administration’s anti-immigrant policies scared people away from seeking any public health services, for fear it could jeopardize their immigration status, Pérez said.

      […]

      “We hear all of these questions about, ‘Well, I don’t have health insurance,’ or ‘Do I have to pay?’ or ‘I don’t have email, how do I register?’” Mejía said.

      I’ve been hearing a lot of remarks lately to the effect of “the pharmacies are all doing free walk-ins, how much easier can it get?” and assuming that everyone who’s still unvaccinated must be an antivaxxer. But there are still big gaps to fill, particularly with regard to lack of information and lack of institutional trust among groups that have gotten burned in the recent past.

    33. 33.

      lafcolleen

      Today is my daughter’s 15th birthday and yesterday she got her second Pfizer shot.  So now we are fully vaxxed at my house.

       

      Now we are actually making plans rather than just thinking about ‘someday.’

       

      we have a vacation scheduled for July – we are planning a trip to visit colleges for my older daughter – the girls are talking about school without (or minimal) restrictions on socialization –

       

      we live in Chicago.  the Cook County Health Dept. site was full of teenagers getting their shots.

       

      One of my clients was. able to arrange for a home visit for vax admin.

    35. 35.

      Ohio Mom

      I grumble to myself that Republicans will be the death of us every time I hear about their efforts to slash the social safety net, overturn the ACA and Roe, toss out environmental and other safety regulations, etc.

      Looking at the map of vaccination rates in Red states, it’s pretty stark that “the death of us” is no metaphor.

    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Arizona is also full of old people, and yet.

       

      Arizona is one of the youngest states, on average. Lots of the olds are winter visitors and aren’t there right now,

      I have been very homesick this week, and full of regret for moving to PA. This map helps somewhat. Gotta say, Allegheny County is killing it. There is much to be said for life in a “Democratic stronghold”.

    37. 37.

      charon

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Lots of AZ olds are from Trumpy places like Nebraska and Oklahoma etc. though.

       

      My district contains the Sun Cities and has Trumpy kook Debbie Lesko as Congresscritter.

    38. 38.

      germy

      That’s PGA golfer Jon Rham. He’s sad b/c he had to withdraw from a tournament he’s leading—w/a $1.7M prize—b/c he tested positive for COVID.

      Jon lives in America—where vaccine is easy to get. But Jon didn’t get his shot until this wk—too late.

      Don’t be like Jon. #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/hpwF1luSWQ

      — Dean Wallace 🗳🗽 (@deanofdublin) June 6, 2021

    39. 39.

      smith

      @WaterGirl: That 55.7% is for the whole population, and somewhat better than the national number of 51.3%. The Biden goal of 70% with at least one dose is for adults 18 and over. For that, IL stands at 68.2%. In other words, we will join the elite 70% group shortly.

    40. 40.

      Soprano2

      @Brachiator: So how is it that in my red state you can walk into every Walmart, CVS, Walgreens etc. and get vaccinated with no appointment needed, while in blue California people are still navigating an online maze trying to get appointments? Walmart has a sign on every entry door saying “the Covid-19 shot is free to you here”. It’s strange to me that we’re way behind in percentage vacced but ahead in availability. Maybe it’s the lower demand here?

      My county has a Republican rep; last time I checked the fully vacced rate was around 36%, with 43% getting at least one shot. In hoping the fully-vacced # will reach 50% sometime in July. That’s when it seems like things start getting better.

    41. 41.

      Roger Moore

      @Catherine D.:

      I looked at county-by-county vaccination data for California.  I had eyeballed the data and noticed there was a strong income effect- richer counties were better vaccinated- and thought it was probably more important than the political effect.  When I actually ran the numbers, it turned out I was wrong: the income effect and political effect were almost exactly the same size, and they were sufficiently independent that you could explain a lot more variation in vaccination rates when you included both factors than just one or the other.

    42. 42.

      Sloane Ranger

      The UK-wide position as reported on Saturday. As Robert Sneddon says above, these figures should be viewed with caution because of weekend reporting delays and Wales not giving out case numbers on a Saturday.

      Yesterday in the UK we had 5765 new cases. This is an increase of 46.2% in the rolling 7-day average. New cases by nation,

      England – 4810 (down 292). The current R rate is 1.0 – 1.2

      Northern Ireland – 95 (up 22). The current R rate is 0.8 – 1.0

      Scotland – 860 (down 132). The current R rate is 1.3 – 1.7.

      Wales – Does not report on Saturday’s. Can’t find a recent estimate for R rate.

      Deaths – There were 13 deaths within 28 days of a positive test yesterday. This is an increase in the rolling 7-day average of 3.4%. New deaths by nation, England – 12, Scotland – 1.

      Testing – Not updated at weekends.

      Hospitalisations – Not updated at weekends.

      Vaccinations – As of 4 June, 40,124,229 people had received 1 shot of a vaccine and 27,160,635 had had both. In percentage terms this means that 76.2% of all adults in the UK have had 1 shot of a vaccine and 51.6% were fully vaccinated.

    43. 43.

      WaterGirl

      @smith:

      The Biden goal of 70% with at least one dose is for adults 18 and over. For that, IL stands at 68.2%.

      I had not read the fine print.

      Is there a good link for that for the US, for IL and other individual states?

    44. 44.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The way I see it, there will be a mini third wave later this year in anti-vac regions of the country, at which point the resistance to vaccine will break down because no one will care because the numbers  will be low next to last winter and it will be to embarrassing to get COVID.  This is mainly about POWNing the Libertards as always.

    45. 45.

      RaflW

      Oh, look. New-Jim-Crow-Same-As-The-Old-Jim-Crow Joe Manchin’s state of West god damned Virginia is one of the orange color incubator states.

      What a fucking Sunday we’re off to already.

    47. 47.

      smith

      @WaterGirl: My favorite source of state-level vaccine stats is the CDC vaccination site. If you scroll down a little ways you see a map for which you can set parameters using the buttons above it (age range, full or partially vaxxed, raw numbers or %). Putting the cursor on any state shows you the data.

      CDC will also give you county-level data here.

    48. 48.

      debbie

      @Roger Moore:

      During a team meeting last week (less than 10 people altogether), someone was bitching about being forced to get vaccinated. She’s got a kid in grade school. I think she’s starting to angle to be allowed to remain remote based on not being vaccinated. I’m not sure this will work for her.

    50. 50.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      In St Louis City, the vaccination rates for the predominantly African American counties mirror the Trumpiest rural counties with rates in the 20’s. There is a lot of fear and hesitancy. I was really surprised that very Trumpy suburan St. Charles had a higher vaccination rate than St. Louis City. I expect it is driven by the very high vaccination rate among the elderly. Still, it shows how it isn’t just about political affiliation. Wealth, education, access, etc play an important role.

    54. 54.

      Fair Economist

      @Peale:

      That [Thailand] hasn’t started vaccinating in earnest because it’s waiting for a factory owned by the king to come online to start producing

      Fucking authoritarian corruption.

    55. 55.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Matt McIrvin:

      If Trump were still in you KNOW we’d be hearing about ICE raids at vaccination sites. 

      I’m ashamed to admit that that never crossed my mind, but you’re totally right.

    56. 56.

      Fair Economist

      @Soprano2:

      So how is it that in my red state you can walk into every Walmart, CVS, Walgreens etc. and get vaccinated with no appointment needed, while in blue California people are still navigating an online maze trying to get appointments? Walmart has a sign on every entry door saying “the Covid-19 shot is free to you here”. It’s strange to me that we’re way behind in percentage vacced but ahead in availability. Maybe it’s the lower demand here?

      It’s walk-in all over Orange County at least. I got my second shot that way. I don’t know why Brachiator’s hair stylist had to go through a runaround. Maybe the appointments systems are getting neglected now that they aren’t really needed?

      When I tried to make an appointment I got into a voicemail maze myself and decided to just drive over and hope the drugstore had shots, and they did.

      @Roger Moore:

      When I actually ran the numbers, it turned out I was wrong: the income effect and political effect were almost exactly the same size, and they were sufficiently independent that you could explain a lot more variation in vaccination rates when you included both factors than just one or the other.

      Nice work.

    57. 57.

      Feathers

      @Matt McIrvin:  This. One thing I wish is that all the vaccine apartheid folks would instead focus on how we make the push out beyond the people who are highly motivated and have the resources to work through the process. Creaming is an acceptable strategy, if organizations use it to make sure they are focusing their energy on the people who need help in getting the vaccine.

      Lack of paid sick days for everyone is really screwing us over. The yarn shop Kamala Harris visited in Virginia actually closed down so that staff could get vaccinated and have the next day off to deal with side effects. A program to encourage that might work in New England. Although I hate putting more money into the pockets of assholle small business people.

    58. 58.

      Roger Moore

      @Feathers:

      Improving access seems like it’s the big remaining problem.  One big part of it is doing a better job of getting out the word that getting vaccinated is A) free and B) won’t get you in trouble with whichever government agency you’d rather not deal with.  ICE is the big one people are afraid of, but I’ll bet there are plenty of other people not getting vaccinated because they are shy about dealing with the government for other reasons, e.g. past criminal convictions.

    59. 59.

      RaflW

      @Soprano2: I don’t know what the Biden Admin has done of late, but there was talk of shifting the distribution plans as slow-uptake states continue to be slow on the uptake. It doesn’t make sense to keep stocking up in areas where the rate of arms being proffered is declining, but there’s queues and (relative) shortages in others.

    60. 60.

      Feathers

      @Roger Moore: I’m guessing that mobile vaccine sites with the one shot vaccine, no paperwork, no questions asked will be the answer at some point. It will be interesting to see who is willing to go there. It should probably be limited to places with low vaccination rates. Springfield would probably be a good test case. You could just ask people for age, gender, race, and zip code, so that you would have the statistical data. People would have to be informed that they won’t show up in the records of who is vaccinated, but that may be what they are trying to avoid. Maybe this could be done after the July goal is reached, or in August, to get the extra boost before school starts again.

    62. 62.

      Brachiator

      @Soprano2

      So how is it that in my red state you can walk into every Walmart, CVS, Walgreens etc. and get vaccinated with no appointment needed, while in blue California people are still navigating an online maze trying to get appointments?

      Very sorry. I was tired and battling insomnia when I posted. I was mainly referring to the first months when the vaccine was being distributed. Things are better now. We have walk-in availability here as well. I meant to say that vaccine availability needs to be simple to get as soon as possible, from the very beginning.

      And upon further reflection, information distribution for various reasons is not as good in some non English communities. Some people think you have to pay to get the vaccine.

    64. 64.

      Brachiator

      @debbie:

      FWIW, a large health system here wasn’t charging for the vaccines, but they were charging for the actual injection.

      Really? That is stupid, insane, WTF?

    65. 65.

      debbie

      @Brachiator:

      Specifically:

      The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided at no cost to you. You may be asked for your insurance card as part of your vaccination process. This is becuause OhioHealth bills insurance providers for the cost of administering the vaccine, but these costs are not passed on to you.

    66. 66.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Brachiator: This is how it works in Massachusetts. The vaccine itself is free, government-funded, but they ask for health insurance information, and if you have coverage you can disclose, the cost of administering the shot is billed to your insurance.

      If you don’t, you still get the shot and the government picks up the tab. But, as one of the people I know who was working the sites said to me just today, it’s a confusing mixed message: it’s free but not-free, because they do bill your insurance for something. There’s no copay in either case. But if you’re worried on the basis of all past experience that you’re going to be socked with an unexpected bill, this is not all reassuring.

    67. 67.

      Brachiator

      @Matt McIrvin

      I got billed $0 by my insurance. But this is another issue that should be streamlined in the future.

      But in any case, I personally did not care whether the vaccine was free. But I know that this could have been a big issue for others.

    68. 68.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Brachiator: Basically they’ve already vaccinated all the adults who were both eager to get it, confident about their general healthcare situation, and had no work-related obstacles or any particular reason to fear the government. Now they have to work on everyone else.

