Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Yes we did.

This blog will pay for itself.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

The revolution will be supervised.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Women: they get shit done

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Blogging Is Legit WORK!

8 Comments

Open Threads

(It’s been a long week, go with the joke. Bonus points for Bored of the Rings references… )

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      OT, but it looks like Naomi Wolf has now proven to be too crazy for Twitter.

      Something about special handling of sewage from vaccinated people….

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      Expatriot:

      The whole thing is an 800 page recipe for Lambas Bread

      Muireann Blue heart:

      The whole thing is an 800 page ad for Elven Celebrity Cookbooks. Do we get the recipe for Lambas bread? No we do not.

      It’s Lembas bread, dammit! LEMBAS!

      With an ‘E’!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mo MacArbie

      Just as canonically, Tolkien didn’t write any of it; he merely translated it. The Red Book of Westmarch was all we had at the time until the later sources incorporated by Peter Jackson into the movies. These are probably Gondoran sources rather than Hobbit sources, and they evidently had it in for Faramir.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      I was obsessed with LOTR from age 12 to about 25, and that is exactly how I remember the books. I would never have learned to like mushrooms if the hobbits didn’t like them so much. Also too the botany love

      ETA Are lembas the same as those little debbie oatmeal cakes with cream filling we get in the grocery? When I was twelve I thought they were.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sab

      @Mo MacArbie: I did not like the Peter Jackson movies at all. Walked out in the middle of Council of Elrond early in the first movie. But I am glad they were good for the brand.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      xjmuellerlurks

      Jeez, I wish I still had my copy of Bored with the Ring.  Haven’t seen it since the mid seventies.  A classic.  Frito, Spam, Moxie, Pepsi, and Dildo, Goodgulf, Arrowshirt – I wonder if anyone nowadays would get some of these.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      @sab: I was also obsessed for a time when I was around that age (although not for 13 years.) However, I actually remember pretty little about the plot details. Sometimes I wonder idly if the books would hold up to another reading, at my advanced age. Emphasis in “idly” as I have done nothing to find out.

      Reply

