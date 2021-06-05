Canonically, the Lord of the Rings is a memoir by hobbits, which has several detailed descriptions of meals throughout, so maybe the whole saga is just one of those recipe blogs where they have to tell you a whole epic story before getting to the food.
— Sean Kelly (@StorySlug) June 3, 2021
(It’s been a long week, go with the joke. Bonus points for Bored of the Rings references… )
By this definition, if I remember correctly, it also doubles as a songbook.
— Space Dad Pike (@SpaceDadPike) June 3, 2021
That Gandalf loves to talk a big game about exposure, but when it comes to actual compensation? He can't be found, it's like the earth just swallowed him up or something.
— Deb of the North ?? ?? ?? #BLM #StopAAPIHate ?? (@baconandcoconut) June 3, 2021
so the hobbits were Anthony Bourdain BEFORE Anthony Bourdain… i can get into this
— Dust Monkey (@DustMonkeyGames) June 3, 2021
The whole thing is an 800 page ad for Elven Celebrity Cookbooks. Do we get the recipe for Lambas bread? No we do not.
— Muireann ?? (@muirinho) June 3, 2021
— aran (@arancaytar) June 3, 2021
