Great news folks: we hit record-high health care enrollment. 31 million people now have coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Couldn’t think of a better person to celebrate this milestone with than President Obama, so I gave him a call. pic.twitter.com/QtLeskSNnY — President Biden (@POTUS) June 5, 2021





Elsewhere: Somebody needs to buy Doocy a spiked collar & a ball gag, because he so desperately wants to be publicly dominated by Jen Psaki. (As someone said about another professional right-winger, I don’t mind kink, but I object at being included in his sex life without my consent.)

Doocy: Since you mentioned Dr. Fauci again, could you imagine any circumstance where President Biden would ever fire him?

Psaki: No pic.twitter.com/ErnmDiYYgC — Acyn (@Acyn) June 4, 2021

Speaking of Ms. Psaki…

After a four-year hiatus, @voguemagazine returns to one of its favorite haunts: the White House. In addition to shoots already for @VP and @FLOTUS (upcoming August issue), photographer @annieleibovitz is back today to take portrait of Jen Psaki. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 3, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany Whines: Why Won’t Vogue Take Photos of Me Like They Did Jen Psaki https://t.co/KJoRe3kIYv — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 5, 2021

