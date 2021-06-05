Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Evening Decompression Open Thread

Saturday Evening Decompression Open Thread

Elsewhere: Somebody needs to buy Doocy a spiked collar & a ball gag, because he so desperately wants to be publicly dominated by Jen Psaki. (As someone said about another professional right-winger, I don’t mind kink, but I object at being included in his sex life without my consent.)

Speaking of Ms. Psaki…

Verdict: TRUE!

    91Comments

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      I have watched that Biden/Obama video about five times already and all I can say is, moar please Bidenz Administrashun

      Also, to answer Kayleigh’s question: because she’s smarter, tougher, hotter, and also smarter, tougher, hotter, and more hard-working than you, that’s why.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      There are those who call me...tim... (Still posh)

      Annie is a master. Just the best. And Doocy is clearly just flirting at this point. Adorable, in its way.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sab

      I am an NPR listener, often comsternated. Don’t listen much on weekends, since I am not in my car.
      Missed a lot . WCPN out of Cleveland has had a great Jazz radio show for years that I didn’t bother to listen too. I screwed up

      WCPN 90.3 fm

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mike in NC

      I’m shocked that Vogue Magazine never did any covers with the Fat Orange Clown’s mail order bride from Yugoslavia.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sab

      Next door Mama deer jumped into our yard, hung out all day, ate all our bramble flowers, took a nap, then jumped over the fence to her waiting fawn.

      I could have called her out at any point, but I didn’t. Bramble flowers gone, so no blackberries. Oh well.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anne Laurie

      @Mike in NC: I’m shocked that Vogue Magazine never did any covers with the Fat Orange Clown’s mail order bride from Yugoslavia.

      The rumor was that Melania demanded a modeling fee — an inflated modeling fee, of course, because of her vast celebrity.

      Which gave Vogue the chance to proclaim, for several news cycles, Of course, we can’t comment… but if it *had* happened, we would have stated most firmly that it is against professional ethics for journalists to pay for interviews!

      (Me, I suspect Vogue never asked, and Melania was perfectly happy they didn’t, but it chafed TFG bigly.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @Spanky: Of course she whined about it. Whining about how people were So Unfair to them is one of the few things the Trump crew is genuinely good at.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      hilts

      Peter Doocy continues to out douche himself on a daily basis and Kayleigh McEnany is a goddamn horse’s ass who can go straight to hell.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      HarlequinGnoll

      Almost wanted the response to Doosy to be something like “possible if he shot someone on 5th avenue”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      Kee-rist on a Uneeda biscuit, it’s not an office whose occupant’s employ is subject to termination by the president.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lollipopguild

      @dmsilev: They got alot of practice at whining because people were constantly picking on them and they could never figure out why.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      craigie

      I love how she says “No” and they turns away, like one syllable is all you get.
      Next.
      So good.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      HeleninEire

      @NotMax: Ahhh, she shoulda said that and then followed up with “And as a White House reporter you should know that. Oh wait…you got your job through nepotism.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Delk

      “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.” Kayleigh at her first press briefing.
      Maybe Vogue will have a special Liars edition for her.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      raven

      Man, it’s been decades since we haven’t had a dog and probably 18 years since we had one that didn’t need a tremendous amount of care. You don’t know how habit driven you are until, poof, it’s gone. No feeding, no meds, no walk, no doggie ice cream just quiet. We’re not going to move quickly but I cannot imagine not having a doggie sooner or later. We’re going to take off for a tour of the low-country next week since I go under the knife the 15th so that should help.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      raven

      Meanwhile the morons are out in full force.  “Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was booed and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was censured at the Georgia GOP convention Saturday”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: I hear you. After 5 years of twice a day insulin injections and sugar monitoring, it was a shock to stop. For various reasons took a long time before another dog found us, though.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Dan B

      @Baud: Anyone want to guess the odds that Doocey would have to pay a dominatrix?

      Question 2:  Who would he ask for suggestions on finding a hot good Dom?   Someone with connections in Charleston or ….

      Reply
    35. 35.

      raven

      @schrodingers_cat: I think what we are feeling is pretty healthy. We can’t help being sad that he’s gone but it was so much the right thing to do that we take solace in that. I let my first dog go too long and vowed not to ever do it again. I probably should not even have posted anything.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      raven

      @frosty: And I’m only going to take one rod and reel!!!! I called the boat on Edisto and he’s booked so we’ll just do Beaufort and Charleston.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Gin & Tonic

      Up early tomorrow to go visit the grandkids. First long trip in the Miata, we’ll see how that goes. Don’t think NJ Turnpike on a 90-degree day is ideal top-down conditions, so I’ll probably keep it closed.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      NotMax

      Oh my. Just discovered the Viki streaming channel is available on the Roku.

      Gobs of free-with-ads content from Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan, as well as a paid tier with additional content for those so inclined.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kay

      David Kamp
      @MrKamp
      My one Naomi Wolf story is that my wife and I were at a public lakeside beach with our two kids when Wolf, a complete stranger to us, asked us to watch her two kids. She disappeared to god-knows-where for 90 minutes. Upon reappearing, she did not thank us. Fin.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Dan B

      @Delk:  You’re probably right on the money.  Stories about Ivanka having a deep voice and salty tongue make the imagination go to dark places.

      Another possibility: Snowshoe Barbi?

      Nah.  She’d prolly have him upside down in one of those Tyrkey topping machines.

      Not a bad idea.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jeffro

      @raven:“Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was booed and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was censured at the Georgia GOP convention Saturday”

      If you’re not going to overthrow the sitting government/Constitution for a bloated and failed game show host, wtf Kemp and Raffensperger?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Dan B

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: You need both “slogans” and good policy.  The Biden is doing a good job of communication.  Having Obama on camera to celebrate a record number of people covered by the ACA puts happy faces on it and it most importantly tells a story that links friendship, mutual respect, and loyalty to a public that cannot tell who is the first lady or one story about what government does.  Or at least it’s very easy for Jimmy Kimmel to find seemingly articulate people who are completely clueless.

      Slogans are the start but informing the public must be non stop and based upon things the average, and below average, fan relate to.  Joe had a great story to tell about his great friendship and about celebrating hard won victories for people in need.

      He’ll need to tell stories about how the everyday effects of keeping people from having the freedom to choose their government, in other words- voting.  The GQP has repeated the Reagan story about government being the enemy.  It’s worked well enough, all too well, for 40+ years.  It needs to be cut to ribbons and replaced with stories of how Washington can be made better and help Americans achieve their dreams.

      I’ve got a feeling that Joe’s team is up to the challenge.  I hope so.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Soprano2

      @Mike in NC:  This was a source of constant whining by TFG’s cult members on FB. They would post pics of Melania and make comments about how she was so much more beautiful than Michelle O. so they couldn’t understand why every woman’s magazine didn’t run to put her on the cover. Sometimes I’d reply that women’s magazines want to feature women who have interesting things to say. Sometimes I’d post one of her nude pics. They didn’t like that. It’s why Kayleigh never got a cover either – she is a boring person.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Dan B

      @Dan B: Slogans like Medicare for All are clunkers.  They stink.  They’re rotten.

      Ask people on Medicare if they love the premiums and the restrictions on coverage.

      A “catchy” slogan works unless it’s gonna be a drag.  Slogans should give a preview of an amazing outcome like Joe’s “Americans can achieve anything when we work together.”  It’s a preview, not the goal.  It’s a vision, not the full meal deal.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Dan B

      @Soprano2: I agree with everything except that McEnnany is boring.  She’s not boring.  She’s  annoying.

      Well.. maybe she’s boringly annoying.

      Good whines for an SNL skit those two.  Vapid gold digger and whiney classy-wannabe.  But it might require brain bleach.  Maybe Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon could pull it off.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Matt McIrvin

      @raven: Several years ago, we lost two elderly, sick cats within a couple of weeks of one another, who had both required special daily medical care for different reasons. I didn’t realize until that point how much time I’d been spending on their care routines. There was just this yawning gap that opened up (we had a third cat, but at the time, she wasn’t much trouble). It felt strange and empty.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: It is an article of conservative faith that conservative women are hotter and that this is deeply important. (Obviously, there’s a very specific aesthetic they go for–de gustibus non est disputandum.) Anyway, when anything seems to shake that assumption they feel like somebody’s thumb is on the scale.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      something fabulous

      @raven:  I wasn’t in sync for the post earlier about Bodhi (and now probably too late for you! But just in case you come back to read if so)– so very sorry for your loss! And I so empathize with this; I still have Gigi my younger cat, but it’s been, gosh almost 6 months now, and not needing to keep on top of all the meds and tests and fluids and such for Milo has certainly left me feeling adrift. It’s a weird feeling of loss that goes on. Last week, I started fostering some kittens! Felt Gigi and I needed a little more life and activity around here at last. So far so good, but weird. Will look forward to following if/when you get the next doggo to share your live with! (And good luck with the surgery!)

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Soprano2

      @Matt McIrvin: Yep, the same people post bad pics of liberal women and claim we’re all ugly. For some reason they feel like that’s really important. I tell them what good is outer beauty when the inside is so ugly.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @raven:

      I’ve had a few cats that required ‘extra care’ so I also know the feeling of sudden cessation of that care and how abrupt it is. My neighbor lost his female pit bull two days ago and he’s just devastated. He’s a captain on a fishing vessel out of our port and his dog was his constant companion for the last 14 years. I don’t like pits but his girl was a real sweetie. She came into our garage one day to say hi to me and one of our cats lashed out at her from under the car, sending her flying out of the garage yelping her head off.

      I’m sorry for your loss, guy. You have my deepest condolences.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      mrmoshpotato

      Elsewhere: Somebody needs to buy Doocy a spiked collar & a ball gag, because he so desperately wants to be publicly dominated by Jen Psaki.

      I mean no kink shaming in laughing at this but

      BWHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Debbie(Aussie)

      I’m not sure if Raven is still around (knowing it’s early morning in Atlanta), but I just had to come and say how terribly sorry I am for yours and your wife’s loss. I still remember when I first came to BJ, 14 years ago now, how raven would talk about Bohdi & lil bit with so much love, happy to answer questions from an ignorant new comer. I also loved seeing the photos over this time. As little as it may help, you have my thoughts and my love. May the many amazing memories you have soon bring a smile to your face rather than a tear.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Yutsano

      @Debbie(Aussie): May the many amazing memories you have soon bring a smile to your face rather than a tear.

      I believe our wonderful President said something similar. :]

      In other news, looks like Lara Trump won’t be running for the open Senate seat in North Carolina after all. Instead it’s some weird no name with the unfortunate surname of Budd. I wonder if this might be more winnable now.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Debbie(Aussie)

      @Yutsano:   That maybe where it stuck in my brain from. President Biden has many beautiful ways of expressing this same loss, with a great deal of sincerity.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Ruckus

      @Dan B:

      I’ve tried to tell people that the only real good thing about Medicare is that it’s better than nothing at all. And even at that it’s not great because it’s coverage has been watered down because of the intense growth of medical costs over the last 3 or 4 decades. So now retirees  who only have SS and maybe some savings, the people who need Medicare the most, once again take it up the ass because the rich need to be richer doncha know and in a democracy, we can’t afford to work together to make life better for all.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Ruckus

      @Soprano2:

      I tell them what good is outer beauty when the inside is so ugly.

      Their lives are so superficial that the inside is irrelevant. The most difficult thing they have to do is to memorize the talking points they are given. And those talking points are kept simple for a reason.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      opiejeanne

      @Ruckus: After my MIL’s funeral, my husband’s family went to a restaurant. His uncle, always ready to make a fuss about politics, started sputtering when he got the answer he didn’t want, that we were voting for Kerry. He couldn’t come up with anything bad to say about him, so he blurted out, “His wife is ugly!”

      Everyone just stopped and stared at him, and this was a group of Republicans. His mother-in-law, my husband’s grandma, was one of the homeliest women alive but also one of the most beautiful, and I think everyone’s mind went there. He didn’t say anything else during the meal, but I never quite got over him making the day worse for my husband.

      We had a funny conversation when Obama and McCain were running, and Uncle was telling me how he didn’t think McCain was a real Christian, and didn’t know if he could vote for him. I just nodded and agreed, and laughed to myself.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Geminid

      @Yutsano: That trump endorsement of Ted Budd had a reality show flavor. In the middle of a rambling 85-minute speech, trump had daughter-in-law Lara Trump briefly address the crowd. She explained that with two small children, her plan for elective office was “not now,” but that was “not forever.” Then trump made his endorsement of Budd, shading former Governor Pat McCrory with “we don’t need a loser” (McCrory narrowly lost his reelection campaign in 2016 to Roy Cooper. Cooper was reelected last year). McCrory fired back afterwards, talking about “people who live in glass houses,” and claiming that it was Budd who sabotaged the “trump agenda” in Congress.

      McCrory is not going to roll over, and I think next year’s primary race will be a real fight. The Republican elites who attended the state convention probably did not expect or want trump to use their convention as a launch pad for Budd’s candidacy. Republican primary voters might not mind, and follow trump’s lead. But some may not.

      How did Budd get trump’s endorsement? trump is too lazy to be vetting candidates, and I expect his kids and former chief of staff Mark Meadows were the gatekeepers. I read that gun store owner Budd won his crowded congressional primary in 2016 with a 20% plurality. The noxious Club for Growth enabled Budd’s victory with a $215,000 donation. I wonder if they helped buy this endorsement..

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Quinerly

      @Geminid: proud to say that JoJo las Orejas and I survived Trump being in my old college town of Greenville by hunkering down in the house I grew up in 10 miles away. This is JoJo’s first big road trip with hotel stops since he was a puppy leaving NM and going to St. Louis in March, 2020. He is in full protection mode. I got here Fri and Trump/Pence signs (with Pence marked thru with black sharpie) along with Confederate Battle Flags flying above upside down American flags were everywhere in preparation for the event. It’s really a shame because Pitt County and Greenville really were not like this. Obama carried the state in 2008 and HRC carried Greenville and Pitt County in 2016. I haven’t checked but pretty sure Biden carried Greenville, if not both Greenville and Pitt.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Quinerly: ​
      in 2016 Dump won NC by 3.6%. This time only by 1.3%.

      People overlook that Dems did little in-person campaigning and no canvasing because they didn’t want to kill people.

      eta: Biden won Pitt county by 10 pts.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Quinerly

      We need for commenter Juju to check in. She lives in Greenville, NC (unless she’s moved since our meet up at the beach (Ruddy Duck Tavern) a few years back. My gal pal here who works in the sheriff’s dept said all the officers wanted it to just be over. She works with a lot of Trump supporters but the ones in law enforcement in this area have been very quiet since 1/6, according to her.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Geminid

      @Quinerly:  An interesting report. Confederate flags with upside down American flags below? Those people are “letting it all hang out!”

      I bet it’s hot down there. Hope you have a safe and happy trip home!

      I stopped off in St. Louis once, and visited the Jefferson Barracks. Ullysses Grant was stationed there before he was sent down to Texas with the 4th Infantry. He met Julia Dent while at St. Louis, and lived a few miles out of town during his try at farming.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Quinerly

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: I knew those figures. He easily carried Carteret County (on the coast where our beach place was) but Pitt has always been a sea of blue surrounded by red of Lenoir and Greene counties. The university (East Carolina) is there with a large medical school and hospital complex. Lots of out of state folks. It was the 1st Congressional District for years with Walter Jones (the father, a Democrat) representing it. At one point a Black Dem Congresswoman represented the district/area briefly. There was redistricting and eventually Walter Jones’ son was elected but I think in another district. We all know him from “Freedom Fries” and he has died within the last year or so. My mom kept up with everything but without her I’m not up to speed and have forgotten a lot of the down in the weeds stuff.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Quinerly

      @Geminid: yes!!

      And Julia Dent was from Soulard! The historic district in the city where I have lived since law school. If you ever tour the AB Brewery you are 3 blocks from my 1880’s home.

      When you coming back? 😁

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Quinerly

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      Thanks for looking this up about Pitt.

      I realize the state GOP convention was there and that’s why he was there. I just feel it my duty as a person who was “born and breaded” in NC (H/t Bojangles Fried Chicken and Biscuits) and with my ancestors on both sides coming from Ireland and going straight to Pitt County to defend the area. 😉Trump has made several trips to that small convention center and to the college campus. The draw is the surrounding rednecks not the actual town, university, or county as a whole.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Geminid

      @Quinerly: Maybe in November, when I hope to travel to Alamosa CO, and go on to visit kin in Phoenix. Then back to New Mexico and the Comet II restaurant. You’ll probably be West yourself by then.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Quinerly

      @Geminid: I’m in Santa Fe Oct and Nov if my plan holds. You should put Santa Fe on your list of stops. Perhaps you could meet Cheryl and a couple other Jackels in the area. I would definitely meet you somewhere for drinks/dinner or lunch.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Quinerly: That would be nice, if not so easy to plan. I usually do my trips with an idea of a plan, but no set schedule. But we can consult closer to the event. Hope it will be a pleasant trip back to St. Louis for you. Do you take I-40 through the Appalachians? I’ve wanted to see that stretch ever since it opened, but it’s never on my way to anywhere.

      Reply

