I made a little interactive that updates the CDC's tally of vaccinations to determine how close the country is to getting a free beer. The fuller the mug, the sooner Anheuser-Busch gives out 200,000 free brews. https://t.co/2OmydGZptX pic.twitter.com/nPYVYN8RCw — Philip Bump (@pbump) June 4, 2021





In the official tally (which is a significant undercount) the USA #COVID19 death toll now equals the estimated number of deaths in the 1918-19 Influenza.

When adjusted for undercount, far more Americans have succumbed to COVID than did to flu.https://t.co/44SAdPhA2a — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 4, 2021

63.2% of all American adults have received at least one vaccine shot; 52.3% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Yv0ql1Uw0j — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 5, 2021

Pressure on China about a Covid ‘lab leak’ could backfire on those who keep pushing it. Political heat about lab malfeasance could make a definitive answer less likely. In the US, the lab leak notion grew out of right-wing arsenal of attacks on science https://t.co/yKns3AoxGQ pic.twitter.com/dZ06iLTNWH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 4, 2021

The US had +16,925 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total closer to 34.2 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 14,711 new cases per day, its lowest level since March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/hyKGAn5W6R — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 5, 2021

Covid vaccine decisions at G7 summit will 'define 21st Century' https://t.co/2weV3LuyKY — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 4, 2021

South and SE Asian nations are running out of oxygen for #COVID19 treatment. The situation is dire.https://t.co/VyXKBNlKK2 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 4, 2021

India posts daily rise of 120,529 new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/eyjblKHqI1 pic.twitter.com/RlY0ca3tNs — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2021

India's capital preparing to deal with COVID-19 peak of 37,000 cases – minister https://t.co/oRYx53PYwP pic.twitter.com/bbyjVrJ1Fw — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2021

The India Covid patients whose lonely deaths went viral https://t.co/8W7ipORrkp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 5, 2021

… The video was shot on the night of 30 April at an intensive care unit in Kriti hospital in Gurugram, a Delhi suburb. Relatives of the dead say they barged into the ICU after they were unable to find doctors in the hallways, only to find the ICU also deserted. They have accused the doctors of abandoning the patients after the hospital ran out of oxygen. The doctors, who were hiding elsewhere in the hospital, say they fled fearing violence from the families. The families say they never made any threats. One month on, an internal inquiry is yet to confirm the cause of the deaths. No charges have been filed. The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg was unable to say when the investigation will be completed… By April in India, the oxygen crunch was a nationwide concern, as the second wave of coronavirus was bringing India’s healthcare system to its knees. Patients died on stretchers outside overwhelmed hospitals while crematoriums overflowed with the dead. Patients died even as hospitals and families scrambled to arrange for oxygen supplies. Social media was awash with desperate pleas from doctors and relatives of sufferers alike. The death of the six unattended patients was one of many tragedies, but the shocking nature of the video footage sent it careening around the world…

As Nepal experiences a devastating Covid second wave, families are forced to say goodbye through the crematorium gates https://t.co/uDrOaeEbzw pic.twitter.com/pvPC0fbsNG — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 4, 2021

Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine gains China nod for emergency use in kids, adolescents https://t.co/OQT23aEZIO pic.twitter.com/xwJe4ofWuD — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2021

Taiwan reports more than 500 new domestic COVID-19 cases https://t.co/uu8gKbpCVs pic.twitter.com/G2bUBQBU0D — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2021

Japan eyes sending coronavirus vaccines to Vietnam – NHK https://t.co/7lNXtHDHaB pic.twitter.com/Q56qBnyBW8 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2021

“15mnths after Indonesia reported its first case of COVID-19, testing for the coronavirus remains among the lowest in Asia. Perhaps because it is not free, testing has reachd only around 40 per 1,000 ppl, comp with 115 in the Philippines, 373 in Malaysia, &more than 2,000 in Sing https://t.co/3vXqGdfjhI — Greg Barton (@gregjamesbarton) June 3, 2021

Brutal surge: Afghanistan is struggling to fight a new wave of COVID infections. As new cases reach as high as 1,500 a day, officials are frustrated with the inequities of global vaccine distribution. By @Kathygannon. https://t.co/90pZUj3ilY — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) June 5, 2021

NEW: Russia's excess death toll hits 475k, according to @MoscowTimes calculations of latest official figures. In an encouraging sign, the increase in fatalities during April 2021 was at its lowest level since last summerhttps://t.co/GV3Hj1soff — Jake Cordell (@JakeCordell) June 4, 2021

For ~3 weeks Belgium's leading virologist has been living in a safehouse w/ his wife & 12 y/o son, guarded by security agents. Prof. Marc Van Ranst has been targeted by a right-wing anti-science idiot who's armed w/ a rocket launcher & trained as a sniper https://t.co/jLUWQKItAe — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 5, 2021

… Belgian authorities have described Jürgen Conings as a very dangerous man who wants to use violence. He was already on a terrorist watch list in Belgium because of his extreme right-wing political beliefs. When he disappeared from his barracks, a note left no doubt that virologists were his target… In a time when it is easy to blame the bearers of bad news, Prof Van Ranst sees some inevitability to his surreal situation. “If you’re on television a couple of times every day for months on end, people get sick and tired of you. That’s unavoidable,” he says. “There are a group of people that hate science and hate scientists. Very often they are scared and uncertain.” In the days that followed Jürgen Conings’ disappearance, a support group was created for the ex-soldier on Facebook. Before being closed down, it had attracted nearly 50,000 members. It’s this group that worries Prof Van Ranst more than his assailant… “These are real people, who really think this man is a hero and that I deserve to die. They are people, living in your neighbourhood, who wage bets on exactly when and with how many bullets he will murder me,” he told me…

Best current estimate for B.1.617.2 (delta) variant is 60% transmission increase over B.1.1.7(alpha) https://t.co/A17QSTP9WC

from @neil_ferguson @guardianscience

Latest on cases increased in parts of UK, by @mroliverbarnes @FT pic.twitter.com/jMgGjairYS — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 4, 2021

Australia's Victoria state reports five new COVID-19 cases, Delta cluster grows https://t.co/e7JRGNc8dg pic.twitter.com/W9918guhTL — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2021

As vaccine delays grind on across Africa, the coronavirus surges. The WHO said test positivity had risen in 14 countries on the African continent over the last 7 days & 8 report a surge of over 30% in new cases https://t.co/32MeZc4TKc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 5, 2021

Brazil registers 1,454 new COVID-19 deaths, total rises above 470,000 -Health Ministry https://t.co/7TojPxD4PL pic.twitter.com/HqW733y2mk — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2021

Why are so many children in Brazil dying of Covid? Children there are especially vulnerable to catastrophic viral diseases. When dengue struck in 2007 & 08, children accounted for more than 1/2 of fatalities. 2015's Zika outbreak? ~1600 newborns affected https://t.co/O6yJfmUUpH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 4, 2021

Mexico reports 2,809 new coronavirus cases, 206 more deaths https://t.co/VjK9IiexZ3 pic.twitter.com/ow7Tx8j0EC — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2021

Want to mix 2 different Covid vaccines? Canada is fine with that. The country's public health agency says people can mix vaccines if they want to, citing cases of local supply shortages & concerns when it's difficult to complete a 2-dose regimen w/ 1 brand https://t.co/oWqJeZpRkg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 4, 2021

Masks have stopped disease spread for centuries. Here’s why they may catch on in the U.S. https://t.co/tWoobryyTw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 5, 2021

New development: A rapid, at-home blood test can confirm Covid vaccination status in minutes. Dr. Robert Kruse, of Johns Hopkins Univ, creator of the test, says it also can be used to confirm a person's vaccination instead of having to show a vaccine card. https://t.co/96hmIwH17b — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 4, 2021

In the lab: New drug prevents severe Covid in animal models infected w/ SARSCoV2. Experimental drug activates the innate immune response. Study is the 1st to show that therapeutically activating the innate response w/ a single dose is a promising strategy https://t.co/raERUcmpuK pic.twitter.com/WsJfD2y5ay — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 3, 2021

This week, misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spread online, including bogus claims that airlines met to discuss the risk of carrying vaccinated passengers. Get all the facts from @AP’s Not Real News. https://t.co/8YNFBeNLYL — AP Fact Check (@APFactCheck) June 4, 2021

