Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This fight is for everything.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

This really is a full service blog.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Han shot first.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Everybody saw this coming.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

I personally stopped the public option…

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The math demands it!

Too inconsequential to be sued

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, June 4-5

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, June 4-5

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

The video was shot on the night of 30 April at an intensive care unit in Kriti hospital in Gurugram, a Delhi suburb.

Relatives of the dead say they barged into the ICU after they were unable to find doctors in the hallways, only to find the ICU also deserted. They have accused the doctors of abandoning the patients after the hospital ran out of oxygen.

The doctors, who were hiding elsewhere in the hospital, say they fled fearing violence from the families. The families say they never made any threats.

One month on, an internal inquiry is yet to confirm the cause of the deaths. No charges have been filed. The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg was unable to say when the investigation will be completed…

By April in India, the oxygen crunch was a nationwide concern, as the second wave of coronavirus was bringing India’s healthcare system to its knees. Patients died on stretchers outside overwhelmed hospitals while crematoriums overflowed with the dead.

Patients died even as hospitals and families scrambled to arrange for oxygen supplies. Social media was awash with desperate pleas from doctors and relatives of sufferers alike.

The death of the six unattended patients was one of many tragedies, but the shocking nature of the video footage sent it careening around the world…

Belgian authorities have described Jürgen Conings as a very dangerous man who wants to use violence.

He was already on a terrorist watch list in Belgium because of his extreme right-wing political beliefs. When he disappeared from his barracks, a note left no doubt that virologists were his target…

In a time when it is easy to blame the bearers of bad news, Prof Van Ranst sees some inevitability to his surreal situation.

“If you’re on television a couple of times every day for months on end, people get sick and tired of you. That’s unavoidable,” he says. “There are a group of people that hate science and hate scientists. Very often they are scared and uncertain.”

In the days that followed Jürgen Conings’ disappearance, a support group was created for the ex-soldier on Facebook. Before being closed down, it had attracted nearly 50,000 members. It’s this group that worries Prof Van Ranst more than his assailant…

“These are real people, who really think this man is a hero and that I deserve to die. They are people, living in your neighbourhood, who wage bets on exactly when and with how many bullets he will murder me,” he told me…

======

======

Gov. Newsom knows how to politick:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Buckeye
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Kay
  • NeenerNeener
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Robert Sneddon
  • sab
  • satby
  • Spanky
  • Uncle Cosmo

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      satby

      I mentioned my friend in Delhi who passed away May 11 from Covid. He was a 30- something healthy guy who would likely be alive today had there been oxygen and other treatment available.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      Re: masks. I hadn’t had a cold in 15 years. Then one of my much younger co-workers got married and had babies, who went into daycare. I had four colds in 2019. Then Covid, and our Governor’s mask mandate. I haven’t had a cold since, nor did I get Covid.

      I took the dogs for a walk yesterday, maskless. Sneezed my head off. Oh yeah, pollen. Mask up.

      We went out for lunch yesterday. Seated outside. Suburban restaurant. In the my little city everyone who isn’t a young male is still pretty much masked although the mandates are gone. In this suburban restaurant yesterday the white woman at the next table stared at me relentlessly until I took off my mask when the food arrived. My husband, facing me, said the Black women behind him kept their masks on until their food arrived.

      If we all have to wear our politics on our faces all the time, I am glad I am in my camp and not the other camp.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      In my building, fully vaccinated residents (which is everyone) haven’t had to wear masks for a couple of weeks now, but staff has had to no matter what their vaccination status was. Starting a week from yesterday, fully vaccinated staff can remove their masks. Last I heard, 70% of them were vaccinated. That’s probably higher now, but it will be interesting to see who still has masks.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: I feel like getting a mask that says, “Fuck You”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Spanky

      The failure to have a flu season last year (totally predictable once the mask mandate went into effect) is going to make it tough for vaccine manufacturers to guess which strains are going to pop up in this now maskless society come winter.

      So expect a nasty flu season on top of the (hopefully) tail of the pandemic.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      I spent last summer sewing necessary masks. I am really tempted to spend this summer sewing protest/disgruntled masks.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Laurie Garrett’s OMGOMGOMG comment on COVID deaths (“When adjusted for undercount, far more Americans have succumbed to COVID than did to flu”) needs to be taken in context.

      “The number of deaths [in the 1918-20 influenza pandemic] was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States.” (source)

      The US population in 1920 was 106,021,537. The US population in 2020 was 331,449,281. (Source)

      Were SARS-CoV-2 to be as deadly as the earlier flu, we would be looking at a US death told on the order of 2.1 million, and no one is claiming anything close to that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Uncle Cosmo

      On the other hand medical science and the treatment of respiratory diseases is much, MUCH improved over the state of the art a century ago. Without ventilators, drugs, oxygen therapy and a host of other interventions a death toll of over 2 million in the US from COVID-19 would be a lot more likely and of course people are still dying from this disease, it’s not a historical footnote quite yet.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 7,452 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 610,574 cases. He also reports 109 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 3,291 deaths — 0.54% of the cumulative reported total, 0.63% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 85,607 active and contagious cases; 886 are in ICU, 446 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 6,105 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 521,676 patients recovered – 85.44% of the cumulative reported total.

      24 new clusters were reported today.

      7,444 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 2,507 local cases: 93 in clusters, 1,950 close-contact screenings, and 464 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 843 cases: 284 in clusters, 356 close-contact screenings, and 203 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 673 local cases: 43 in clusters, 404 close-contact screenings, and 226 other screenings. Sarawak reports 651 cases: 118 in clusters, 404 close-contact screenings, and 129 other screenings.

      Johor reports 412 cases: 123 in clusters, 186 close-contact screenings, and 103 other screenings.

      Penang reports 370 cases: 144 in clusters, 139 close-contact screenings, and 87 other screenings. Kelantan reports 312 cases: 20 in clusters, 234 close-contact screenings, and 58 other screenings.

      Pahang reports 286 cases: 173 in clusters, 92 close-contact screenings, and 21 other screenings. Kedah reports 263 cases: nine in clusters, 157 close-contact screenings, and 97 other screenings. Sabah reports 259 cases: 47 in clusters, 156 close-contact screenings, and 56 other screenings. Perak reports 251 local cases: 79 in clusters, 107 close-contact screenings, and 65 other screenings. Melaka reports 206 cases: 28 in clusters, 109 close-contact screenings, and 69 other screenings. Labuan reports 205 cases: 94 in clusters, 51 close-contact screenings, and 60 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 190 cases: 46 in clusters, 119 close-contact screenings, and 25 other screenings.

      Putrajaya reports 12 cases: four in clusters, three close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Perlis reports four cases: three close-contact screenings, and one other screening.

      Eight new cases today are imported: five in Kuala Lumpur, two in Selangor, one in Perak.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sab

      @Uncle Cosmo: My parents’ elderly next door neighbor lost both of her parents in the 1918 flu pandemic when she was 12. The relatives shipped her off from San Francisco to the snooty Boston family her parents had fled. She ended up in NE Ohio. where she went to law school and married a law professor. She was a wonderful person, but she never got over that loss and transition.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      My son and and daughter in law are coming in from Denmark to Chicago Sunday. They haven’t been able to get a vaccination in Denmark – even in Copenhagen where they live now- so they’re doing a J and J in Chicago. Denmark tests more and they’re using a de facto testing “passport” to board an international flight so they’re tested frequently but they’re thrilled they’re able to get the vaccine here. Really grateful.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sab

      @Kay: Jeez. Good luck to them and you.

      My sister from Ohio got “stuck” in California (LaJolla, har har, how she suffered) during the pandemic shutdown and California vaccinated the Ohio professor because her husband is a California resident and she is an educator ( but not in California.) All these weird rules and restrictions.

      I am so glad we are sending our doses off to countries that don’t have to have lotteries to get folks vaccinated. Although I am sympathetic to the guy working three jobs who didn’t have time to be vacinated until the lottery incentive

      ETA I commend our governor who let Pennsylvanians and Michiganders get  vaxed here regardless of residence.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Spanky: I had the same problem with that tweet. Plus, she may or may not have accounted for the inevitable undercount back then.

      I was about to post the same thing. Well played.

      An older lady who lived in our upstairs apartment a couple of generations back came down with the flu, which worsened into pneumonia which fatally overstrained her heart. Did she die of a heart attack, or did she die from the flu? Yes.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Buckeye

      @Spanky:

       

       

      Or not:

      But an unexpected upside of the Covid-19 pandemic may have solved this problem for us — or at least made flu’s diversity more manageable.

      With Covid suppression measures like mask wearing, school closures, and travel restrictions driving flu transmission rates to historically low levels around the world, it appears that one of the H3N2 clades may have disappeared — gone extinct. The same phenomenon may also have occurred with one of the two lineages of influenza B viruses, known as B/Yamagata..

       

      https://www.statnews.com/2021/06/02/pandemic-upside-flu-virus-became-less-diverse-simplifying-task-of-making-flu-shots/https://www.statnews.com/2021/06/02/pandemic-upside-flu-virus-became-less-diverse-simplifying-task-of-making-flu-shots/

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      53 new cases – 60.3% were people under 40, including 22 children between 0 and 19. Kids 10-19 had the highest number of cases.

      Deaths are now at 1303.

      1.6% test positivity

      57.4% with at least 1 shot
      50.5% totally vaccinated

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      @sab:

      I’m so happy they’re coming. I have really missed him – her too of course but I haven’t known her as long. There’s a really militant anti-vacc group in Copenhagen and they have the same overlap they have here- Right wing nationalists adding anti-vacc to their ever-growing roster of resentments and grievances. Miserable people. My youngest has still not “confirmed” he’s coming with to Chicago because he’s a jerk who says things like “I can’t confirm yet” to his mother :)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     