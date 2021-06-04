Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / TGIF Open Thread

TGIF Open Thread

by | 36 Comments

Because we need some lighter news.

Thank you, HumboldtBlue:

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      Spanky

      I hope that “free community college” also means “free technical school”, because a lot of people are more suited to skilled handiwork than the white collar kind.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Spanky: ​ 
      It will up here because College of the Redwoods expanded its vo-tech classes 8-10 years ago to fill that niche of skilled labor. Those classes are as much a part of the school as English and math.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      Tonight for the first time in 15 months, I’m getting together with friends to play board games.  There’s a Biden accomplishment.

      (I don’t think I’ll have a panic attack and run screaming from the room.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Ken: ​ 
      I hung out with my friends on Sunday, barbecued, watched NBA playoffs and had a great time unmasked in front of people for the first time in 18 months.
      I gotta say, the resilience of the kids (2nd and 3rd graders) is pretty impressive.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Ken: Just wait until someone sinks your battleship.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      ‘Beyond falling virus numbers? Beyond getting a pandemic under control?’ — Jen Psaki after a reporter questioned Pres. Biden’s record ‘beyond falling virus numbers’

      I needed a good laugh and God knows you cannot take this question seriously.

      Elsewhere, this is a two year old story about an unexpected unemployment problem, but it popped up for me recently, and I enjoyed the whimsy.

      Much has been said about the economic benefits of legalizing marijuana — Colorado has brought in $1.5 billion in state revenue since 2012. But one job that’s in jeopardy because of legalized recreational cannabis? The marijuana-sniffing dog.
      Once a dog has been trained to sniff marijuana, it can’t be untrained.

      I later saw follow-up stories about teaching old dogs new tricks, but there are reliability issues. And some of the poor little critters get flustered during trials under cross-examination.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      guachi

      C’mon, Joe! You’re wife is dropping you. Lay down those watts!

      I’m a cyclist, so forgive me for staring at the bikes but… those look like entry-level bikes. Like they rented them for the ride, or something.

      She’s riding a Trek. Probably a Trek FX1 but I can’t tell the brand that Joe is riding.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ken:

      Tonight for the first time in 15 months, I’m getting together with friends to play board games. 

      One game of Monopoly takes 15 months.  Get comfy!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      zhena gogolia

      @guachi:

      There was at least one time during the campaign when they were biking. I think the reporter shouted out who was going to be the VP candidate, and Biden said, “You!” Something like that.

      Maybe they rented them, but this isn’t their first time biking.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      A summer of freedom.

      A summer of joy.

      A summer of get-togethers and celebrations.

      But no summer of love?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      @Spanky:

      I hope that “free community college” also means “free technical school”, because a lot of people are more suited to skilled handiwork than the white collar kind.

      I think that trade schools are often part of the community college system. This is certainly the case in California, with schools like Los Angeles Trade Technical College.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      @guachi:

      I’m a cyclist, so forgive me for staring at the bikes but… those look like entry-level bikes. Like they rented them for the ride, or something. 

      Ahoy there, BikeSnobNYC!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      But no summer of love?

      That was the 60s, dude!

      And just in time for summer concerts:

      A women’s urinal has been created by two ex-University of Bristol students, which they claimed was six times quicker to use than a conventional loo.

      Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane designed the hands-free Peequal because they were fed up with long queues for the ladies toilets at festivals.

       

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @guachi: Like they rented them for the ride, or something.

      BikeGate! This will be the only thing the WH press corps asks about for the next month.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Fair Economist

      @mrmoshpotato:

      One game of Monopoly takes 15 months. Get comfy!

      Don’t be ridiculous. A game of Monopoly doesn’t take 15 months.

      It just FEELS like 15 months.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      @mrmoshpotato: One game of Monopoly takes 15 months.

      Clearly you don’t play by my cousin’s family rules, which not only put the tax money under Free Parking, but everything paid for properties including houses and hotels.  Fifteen minutes into the game there’s a huge stack of bills and they’re basically waiting to see who hits it first, because they’ll win the game.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anne Laurie

      @Mary G: To my eyes, that is an about-to-stop-nursing bitch.

      She just wanted to get away from the kids, whatever it took, poor girl!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ken

      @Old School: No, this year will be the slutty summer of casual sex.

      Board games, haircuts, casual sex… there’s all sorts of pent-up demand finally being released.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ohio Mom

      Zhena:
      I think that was the goofball Doocy from Fox asking who would be VP.

      Biden seems to enjoy teasing Doocy (he deserves every bit of it, needless to say).

      On another note, free preschool for all will allow schools to start identifying and helping kids with learning differences and developmental delays during critical brain growth years.

      You can really influence a kid’s developmental trajectory during the preschool years. Universal preschool will have lasting effects, it’s an important idea and a worthy goal.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      @Spanky
      Betting it’s common among community college districts to have a robust technical and vocational tracks. The one nearest us has aviation tech and cosmetology, for example. You essentially exit the program into paying jobs (presuming you pass the boards on cosmetology).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @James E Powell: Yeah, ain’t got no bread though.

      Actually, I got one other compliment on my work.  I met another photographer when I was shooting at Leo Carrillo a bit over a year ago.  Turns out he’s pretty well known and has been featured on APOD(NASA’s Astronomy Pic of the Day) 6 times.  The pic he was taking that night was the Milky Way out of a sea cave.  He posted a pic of the zodiacal light* from Death Valley recently on IG, I gave it a like and added a comment that I’d shot it at Leo Carrillo, he wanted to see it(only my patrons had seen it so far), so I put it up and shared the link.  He thought it was an amazing photo

      *Zodiacal light is a portion of the sky that lights up after the sun has set, it’s caused by the recently set Sun reflecting off dust particles near the inner planets.  It usually only occurs near the Spring and Fall equinox in the higher northern and southern latitudes, but occurs all year long near the equator.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @Ken
      If you use the published rules and play well, the game doesn’t take too long. There’s a slow beginning part while everyone buys up properties, a flurry of trades, and then a while of everyone going around hoping to avoid the other players’ monopolies. Eventually, someone gets bankrupted, and then it’s pretty much over. The game only takes a long time if people never trade to get monopolies.
      Monopoly is actually quite well designed in terms of the flow of money in the game. When there are no monopolies, the combination of the cards and money from passing Go is enough that people gradually build up cash reserves. Once they start building houses and hotels, the combination of finance for mortgages, loss of money reselling houses and hotels, and the cost of the “assessed for street repairs/make general repairs on all your properties” cards combine to pull money out of the game, so it will eventually end. Doing things like giving people money for landing on Free Parking actually makes the game drag on by putting money back in.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      @Old School: there was a very funny picture from some dorm hall at my undergrad institution last week

      It was a poster-sized “Hot Girl Summer Points List”.  You get 10 points for making out with a stranger, 20 points for making out with 2 in a night, 50 points for um er having relations with a stranger, etc.  It went up to 500 points for things I’m not gonna even put in italics.

      You deducted points for a UTI, or for getting a boyfriend (the horror!)   =)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Wapiti

      @Ken: We played Bananagram’s at my sister’s on Sunday, 5 players total. We had played over zoom maybe 4 times, but it was a lot of fun to play together at last.

      Reply

