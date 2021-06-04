First Lady Jill Biden marked her 70th birthday with a quiet bike ride down Gordon's Pond Trail, which was not closed to the public according to Secret Service, so onlookers who passed the Bidens by wished her well. https://t.co/A2Br5Q5wbK pic.twitter.com/vvcaykRsJh

Because we need some lighter news.

Thank you, HumboldtBlue:

‘Beyond falling virus numbers? Beyond getting a pandemic under control?’ — Jen Psaki after a reporter questioned Pres. Biden's record 'beyond falling virus numbers' pic.twitter.com/cOGnK6i88i

Because of our vaccination program and our economic response — America is headed into a summer dramatically different from last year’s.

A summer of freedom.

A summer of joy.

A summer of get-togethers and celebrations.

— President Biden (@POTUS) June 3, 2021