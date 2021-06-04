Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sad Day for Raven and All of Us: Goodbye Bohdi

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      HeleninEire

      What a beautiful boy!  So sorry.

      prostratedragon

      What a dog! My condolences, raven.

      raven

      Oh darn, I’ve been out doing errands, thanks so much y’all. We thought he’d let us know he was ready and he did.

      Mary G

      Oh Raven. I am so sorry for you and your princess. I feel like I knew him through your posts. So soon after losing Lil Bit, you must be heartbroken.

      Also condolences to Van Buren, and to Amir, Bill, and everyone else who’s still grieving.

      raven

      @Mary G: Actually we are very thankful he hung in there for eight months after the squirt died. We’ve been on the edge with him for a good bit and, as much as it hurts, it was time.

      Original Lee

      So sorry to hear about Bohdi. They leave holes in our hearts when they’re no longer with us. Deepest sympathy to Raven.

      dexwood

      Rest in peace, Bohdi, you fulfilled your mission here. Sorry, Raven, you did all you could for him his whole life, in the end, you did what you must for him. Beautiful picture,

      Emma from Miami

      It is so hard to lose them. So hard. Our little boy is almost 14 now and I worry as I see him become a senior citizen. I am so sorry, Raven.

      Mike R

      Sorry about Bohdi, our furry friends bring so much joy.  They also leave a giant hole in our hearts,  peace be with you.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Raven, I love this picture of the Bohdi, but my all-time favourite is the one of him as a little round floofball of a puppy. You know the one I mean. Photographic bookends of a well-lived life.

      Mary G

      @raven: Yeah, you think you’ll never be able to let them go, but then when they suffer, you almost feel relieved when they let you know they’re ready. I am firmly convinced my cat Sophie, age 21, who had been at death’s door more than once in the year or two before, held on for eight months (same as Bohdi!) after my mom died and I could handle it. I can see her sitting in a window in the sun sneering at all the dogs running on the beach now. They are past all the pain now. Doesn’t make it a bit easier

      ETA: <a href=”#comment-8188845″>@SiubhanDuinne</a>: The one where puppy Bohdi is bouncing around and pupper Raven is giving human Raven the “OMG, what have you done” side eye? I love that one too.

      Citizen_X

      Near this Spot
      are deposited the Remains of one
      who possessed Beauty without Vanity,
      Strength without Insolence,
      Courage without Ferosity,
      and all the virtues of Man without his Vices.

      From Byron’s monument to his Newfoundland, Boatswain.

       

      [Apparently, those particular lines were not from Byron, but from his friend John Hobhouse. See the monument and Byron’s whole poem/epitaph here:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epitaph_to_a_Dog

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Mary G:

      I do adore that one, but the one I’m remembering is just of Bohdi sitting (or standing) relatively still. Just the cutest damn puppy face ever!

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Mark Twain believed there would be many dogs in heaven, but he wasn’t sure about humans. Bohdi certainly makes the cut. I’m sorry to hear of your loss.

