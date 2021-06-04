Raven shared his sad news with us this morning.
What a wonderful life you gave him, Raven. And what a beautiful photo.
We knew it was coming, but I am still in tears. 💕
by WaterGirl| 38 Comments
This post is in: Absent Friends, Furry Friends
Eric NNY
So sorry Raven.
planetjanet
Sending hugs to Raven. Bohdi was a good boy. He was well loved.
HeleninEire
What a beautiful boy! So sorry.
Tony Jay
Really sorry to hear that, Raven.
Good romping up there for your furry pal.
Deepest condolences. No matter how long they are with us, it’s never enough. Such a beautiful pup.
realbtl
Sorry to hear, they do leave a mark on the heart don’t they.
prostratedragon
What a dog! My condolences, raven.
Spanky
Aye, knowing it’s coming never makes it easier.
Spanky
Condolences also to Van Buren on his second loss, as well.
Bluegirlfromwyo
What a beautiful boy! I’m so sorry.
raven
Oh darn, I’ve been out doing errands, thanks so much y’all. We thought he’d let us know he was ready and he did.
Mary G
Oh Raven. I am so sorry for you and your princess. I feel like I knew him through your posts. So soon after losing Lil Bit, you must be heartbroken.
Also condolences to Van Buren, and to Amir, Bill, and everyone else who’s still grieving.
Original Lee
So sorry to hear about Bohdi. They leave holes in our hearts when they’re no longer with us. Deepest sympathy to Raven.
dexwood
Rest in peace, Bohdi, you fulfilled your mission here. Sorry, Raven, you did all you could for him his whole life, in the end, you did what you must for him. Beautiful picture,
Emma from Miami
It is so hard to lose them. So hard. Our little boy is almost 14 now and I worry as I see him become a senior citizen. I am so sorry, Raven.
HRA
My sincere condolences to you for the loss of Bohdi, Raven.
Jackie
Raven, I’m so sorry. Your devotion for him was so beautiful and special.
Delk
Sorry to hear this, Raven. I know how much he meant to you.
Omnes Omnibus
My condolences.
Old School
My sympathies. That is a great picture.
tinare
Their lives are too short, it’s so unfair. So sorry, Raven.
Heidi Mom
So sorry for the loss of your beautiful boy.
raven
@Old School: We were talking this morning about my having about 10,000 pictures of him from the day we found him until Tuesday.
Mike R
Sorry about Bohdi, our furry friends bring so much joy. They also leave a giant hole in our hearts, peace be with you.
SiubhanDuinne
Raven, I love this picture of the Bohdi, but my all-time favourite is the one of him as a little round floofball of a puppy. You know the one I mean. Photographic bookends of a well-lived life.
Mary G
@raven: Yeah, you think you’ll never be able to let them go, but then when they suffer, you almost feel relieved when they let you know they’re ready. I am firmly convinced my cat Sophie, age 21, who had been at death’s door more than once in the year or two before, held on for eight months (same as Bohdi!) after my mom died and I could handle it. I can see her sitting in a window in the sun sneering at all the dogs running on the beach now. They are past all the pain now. Doesn’t make it a bit easier
ETA: <a href=”#comment-8188845″>@SiubhanDuinne</a>: The one where puppy Bohdi is bouncing around and pupper Raven is giving human Raven the “OMG, what have you done” side eye? I love that one too.
Citizen_X
Near this Spot
are deposited the Remains of one
who possessed Beauty without Vanity,
Strength without Insolence,
Courage without Ferosity,
and all the virtues of Man without his Vices.
From Byron’s monument to his Newfoundland, Boatswain.
[Apparently, those particular lines were not from Byron, but from his friend John Hobhouse. See the monument and Byron’s whole poem/epitaph here:
CliosFanBoy
I am so sorry. :(
Poe Larity
Condolences
Very sad to hear this. What a sweet boy.
Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
Mark Twain believed there would be many dogs in heaven, but he wasn’t sure about humans. Bohdi certainly makes the cut. I’m sorry to hear of your loss.
Benw
Oh man, so sorry Raven
Miki
{{{{{raven & family}}}}}
RIP, Bohdi.
