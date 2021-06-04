On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

frosty

Despite having lived in Southern California for nine years, I had never been to Joshua Tree. We spent three days in the park. The first day we drove the Park Road, which passes by some of the most popular sites, as well as giving a good overall look at the park. We also stopped at every campground to see what we missed by not getting a reservation in the park. The second day we took the long trip to the south entrance at Cottonwood Springs, and on our third day we drove the Geology Trail.